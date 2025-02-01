Seniors, hula hoop your way to fitness and good health

Low-impact exercises are great for elderly people, as they don't put pressure on the joints. So, try the hula hoop exercise for seniors to have fun while maintaining good health.

Circling a hula hoop around the hips is something that will probably take you back to your childhood days. As you go down memory lane, you will see your happy face while swinging your hips with a colourful hoop. It might have been a long time but you can still use the equipment to maintain good health. Yes, it is not just for fun and laughter, but certainly not just for children. It can be part of your fitness routine too. There are hula hoop exercises for seniors too. From improving balance to coordination, this exercise helps the elderly people in more ways than one.

What is the hula hoop exercise?

Hula hoop exercise involves spinning a colourful hoop around your waist, hips, or other parts of your body using controlled movements. “It is a fun, low-impact exercise that improves coordination, strengthens core muscles, and promotes cardiovascular health,” says fitness expert Abhi Singh Thakur. It can be done by beginners, fitness enthusiasts, and also elderly people.

Low-impact exercise, which reduces the stress or pressure on the joints, has positive effects on physical health of elderly people, as per research published in the Jurnal Keolahragaan in 2022.

What are the benefits of hula hoop exercise for seniors?

Elderly people should do the hula hoop exercise for the following reasons:

1. Improves balance

Hula hooping involves constant weight shifts and controlled movements of the core, hips, and legs. “This challenges the proprioceptors (nerve endings in joints and muscles that send signals to the brain about body position), improving balance and reducing the risk of falls,” explains the expert. During a 2001 study, published in Rehabilitation Practice and Science, researchers found that hula hoop exercise helped to improve balance function in the elderly.

2. Strengthens stabilising muscles

The repetitive circular motion targets stabilising muscles in the core (abs, obliques, and lower back), hips, and legs (quads, hamstrings, calves). “By strengthening these muscles, the hula hoop exercise helps to maintain posture and spinal alignment, and stabilises the pelvis during movement,” says Thakur.

3. Enhances cardiovascular health

Hula hooping is a moderate-intensity cardio workout. “Even a 10 to 15-minute session of hula hooping can increase your heart rate, promote blood circulation, and burn calories, which all contribute to your overall cardiovascular fitness,” says the expert.

4. Improves coordination

The rhythmic movement during the hula hoop exercise can enhance your motor coordination, as it requires synchronisation between the upper and lower body. “This can help people, particularly seniors to stay agile and mobile in daily activities,” says the expert.

5. Supports joint health

Joint health is usually a concern for many elderly people. “Low-impact rotational movements can gently mobilise the hips and spine,” says the expert. This can promote flexibility and reduce stiffness in the joints without adding extra stress or pressure on them.

6. Promotes mental health

Doing the hula hoop exercise can release endorphins, which can help to improve mood, reduce stress, and combat anxiety. “It also engages the brain, enhancing focus and cognitive function,” which gets affected as people grow older,” says Thakur.

7. May reduce risk of osteoporosis

The rhythmic movement while hula hooping applies slight pressure to the hips and spine, strengthening bones and reducing the risk of osteoporosis. About 35.3 percent of older men and women in the world have osteoporosis, as per a study published in the Journal of Orthopaedic Surgery and Research in 2021. It is one of the most common bone diseases associated with a high risk of bone fractures.

8 exercises with hula hoops for seniors

Here are simple yet effective exercises with hula hoops that seniors can do:

1. Waist hooping

To do this hula hoop exercise, stand with your feet shoulder-width apart.

Place the hoop around your waist.

Use small circular movements of your hips to keep the equipment spinning.

2. Side-to-side hooping

Hold the hoop at your waist.

Move your hips side-to-side instead of circular motions.

Focus on engaging your oblique muscles.

3. Hula hoop walking

Start waist hooping.

Slowly start walking by taking small steps forward, maintaining the rhythm of the hoop.

4. Arm twirls

Hold the hoop in one hand.

Spin it around your arm by gently twisting your wrist.

Switch arms after a minute.

5. Seated waist hooping

Sit on a sturdy chair with the hoop around your waist.

Use small hip movements to spin the hoop.

6. Hula hoop stretching

Hold the hoop overhead with both your hands.

Stretch it upward, then lean side-to-side to stretch your torso.

7. Hula hoop passing

Sit or stand in a circle with your friends or family members.

Pass the hoop around the circle without breaking the chain.

8. Standing oblique twists

Hold the hoop in front of you with your hands.

Twist your torso side-to-side while keeping the equipment steady.

Larger hula hoops are better for seniors because they rotate slower, making them easier to use. “A good diameter is 38 to 42 inches (measured from the floor to your navel when standing),” suggests Thakur. Also, go for foam-padded ones, as they are comfortable and reduce the risk of bruising while using.

Who should avoid hula hoop exercise?

Hula hooping can be beneficial for elderly, but some people should avoid them:

People with arthritis or those with severe joint pain should not do the hula hoop exercise, as the hip and spine movements can aggravate the condition.

Seniors who find it hard to stand or balance should skip it, as standing exercises may increase the risk of falling.

Recent surgery patients should also not do it, as it may strain healing tissues.

Hula hoop exercise for seniors is an effective way to stay physically, and mentally fit. But choose the right size to make it easier to use. Also, warm up to loosen your muscles and prevent injuries.