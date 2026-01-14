How to do Bhramari Pranayama correctly for mental clarity and calm?

How to practice Bhramari Pranayama? These techniques can improve your mental clarity and relieve stress, enhancing your well-being.

Bhramari pranayama is a well-known practice that uses a humming sound like a bee to calm the mind. Many people around the world practice it simply by inhaling, humming, and relaxing. However, this is just a small part of the practice. This system includes correct posture, breath control, hand placement, and focused awareness. This is important because while many people practice Bhramari Pranayama, it is rarely taught as a structured method. Correct body posture guides the breath, and the role of the hands is usually overlooked. These elements affect how the practice influences the nervous system and brain. This article aims to explain these components and present Bhramari as a comprehensive method rather than merely a sound practice.

What is Bhramari Pranayama?

Bhramari Pranayama is an ancient breathing technique from the Himalayas. It is more than just a way to relax. Yoga Expert and Spiritual Leader Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar tells Health Shots, “This practice carefully combines posture, breathing, hand movements, and sound. This comprehensive approach makes the technique more effective and enhances its impact on your mind and nervous system. By understanding these parts, you can fully use Bhramari to achieve mental clarity.”

What is the correct posture for bhramari?

Before you start your Bhramari practice, find a comfortable sitting position. Sit on a cushion or mat with your back straight and head aligned. “This good posture helps stabilise your body and keeps your nervous system working well, allowing the benefits of the practice to flow,” says the expert. Ensure your shoulders are relaxed and your body feels grounded. This alignment improves the effectiveness of your breathing techniques and helps you focus your mind.

How to practice bhramari breathing?

Breathing guides your practice in Bhramari. Take slow, gentle, and careful inhales. As you breathe in through your nose, imagine pulling in peace and calm from your surroundings. “When you exhale, make a long, soft humming sound. This rhythm helps your nervous system feel calm rather than sleepy or restless. Your breath is an important tool for your practice,” says the yoga expert. It regulates the pace and strongly affects your mental state. By managing your breathing, you can clear your mind and help sound flow more smoothly.

Which type of sound is heard in Bhramari Pranayama?

Bhramari is centered around sound. This quiet practice quickly becomes calming. The humming creates vibrations that resonate in your head. It acts like a natural massage for your brain. “These vibrations move through your head, creating a soothing space that helps you focus and stay emotionally stable,” says Akshar. A study published in the Open Access Macedonian Journal of Medical Sciences shows that sound can affect our thoughts and mood by altering brain activity. Using the Bhramari hum can bring positive sound energy into your body, helping you think more clearly and feel more emotionally stable.

How to do Bhramari Pranayama correctly?

After you have set your posture and breath, it’s time to think about where to place your hands. In the Himalayan approach, each hand position has a specific purpose and helps direct your energy.

Here’s a simple guide to follow:

Thumbs: Gently insert your thumbs into your ear canals. This improves sound quality and encourages you to focus inward.

Gently insert your thumbs into your ear canals. This improves sound quality and encourages you to focus inward. Little fingers: Placed at the base of your nostrils, they help ensure balanced airflow and stabilise your internal energy channels (called nadis) in your body.

Placed at the base of your nostrils, they help ensure balanced airflow and stabilise your internal energy channels (called nadis) in your body. Middle and ring fingers: Place your fingers at the inner corners of your eyes. This can help relieve tension in your facial muscles and reduce sensory overload.

Place your fingers at the inner corners of your eyes. This can help relieve tension in your facial muscles and reduce sensory overload. Index fingers: When you focus on your eyebrows, you direct your attention to the Ajna chakra, also known as the “third eye.” This helps improve your focus and clarity.

When your hands are positioned correctly, your humming creates focused vibrational energy. This helps the sound resonate deeply within your body.

How much time does Bhramari Pranayama take?

After practising Bhramari, take a few moments to be still. Release your hands and sit quietly to feel the practice’s calming effects. This quiet time is important. “It helps your body absorb the benefits of Bhramari and improves your mental state. If you are a beginner, start with just five minutes of practice. As you get more comfortable, you can gradually increase this time,” says Akshar. Aim for 15 minutes or longer as you continue. This approach will help you enjoy and benefit more fully from the practice.

What is the purpose of Bhramari Pranayama?

Bhramari Pranayama offers a way to find balance. You don’t need to be a yoga expert to benefit from this technique; it can help anyone dealing with the stress of modern life. “Regular practice of Bhramari can help improve thinking, manage emotions, and reduce stress”, says the yoga expert. It benefits everyone, whether you are a student, a working professional, or enjoying your retirement. Bhramari offers a way to achieve mental clarity for people of all ages.

With time, Bhramari helps you focus better, make improved decisions, and reduce mental clutter. “Adding Bhramari Pranayama to your daily routine can help you concentrate, reduce mental distractions and be present in the moment”, says the spiritual leader.