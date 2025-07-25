Is walking 7,000 steps a day good enough instead of 10,000? Here’s what a new new study reveals

A new University of Sydney study has revealed that walking 7,000 steps a day can significantly improve health and well-being by reducing the risk of health issues.

For decades, health enthusiasts, fitness trackers, and health apps have consistently encouraged us to hit that elusive milestone of 10,000 steps a day. However, exciting new research has emerged that suggests taking as few as 7,000 steps a day can still lead to significant health benefits. This revelation not only relieves the pressure of meeting the 10,000-step goal but also underscores the importance of incorporating more movement into our daily lives.

A comprehensive analysis recently published in The Lancet Public Health reviewed data from over 160,000 adults across 57 studies conducted between January 1, 2014, and February 14, 2025. This extensive research highlights how daily step counts impact various health outcomes, extending well beyond just longevity.

Is 150 minutes of exercise per week enough?

Current physical activity guidelines from the World Health Organisation (WHO) emphasise general activity levels rather than specific step counts. Although they recommend at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity per week, a scientific consensus on establishing step count benchmarks remains absent.

Reduced health risks: Walking 7,000 steps a day nearly halves the risk of death and significantly lowers the chances of developing severe conditions such as cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, dementia, and depression.

Effort vs reward: The researchers emphasised that while The researchers emphasised that while 10,000 steps may still be a suitable target for those already active, 7000 steps a day can provide clinically meaningful health improvements. This makes the goal more realistic and attainable for many.

What are the benefits of taking more steps?

The latest research examined various health outcomes, including:

All-cause mortality

Cardiovascular disease

Cancer

Type 2 diabetes

Cognitive outcomes (such as dementia)

Mental health effects

Physical functions

Risk of falls

While some benefits, particularly concerning dementia and cancer, were derived from a smaller pool of studies published in PubMed Central and thus require further research, the overarching message is clear: movement matters.

When comparing individuals who took 7,000 steps a day to those who only managed 2,000 steps, the findings revealed:

47% lower risk of all-cause mortality

25% reduction in cardiovascular disease risk

37% decrease in cancer mortality risk

14% lower risk for type 2 diabetes

38% less risk of dementia

22% fewer depressive symptoms

28% reduction in falls

The study highlighted that health benefits may begin to manifest even before reaching 7,000 steps per day. For instance, even those who committed to just 4,000 steps daily enjoyed a 36% reduction in mortality risk compared to those taking 2,000 steps.

What are the benefits of using a step counter?

Interestingly, the benefits of step counts varied with age and measurement devices. Younger adults reached a plateau in benefits at around 5,400 steps per day, while older adults showed a consistent relationship between higher step counts and improved health outcomes. Moreover, the study confirmed that different devices, whether accelerometers or pedometers, produced consistent results regarding step counts and associated health benefits.

Dr Ding Ding, the study’s lead author from the University of Sydney, advocates for emphasising achievable targets. By promoting 7,000 steps a day, we may motivate a broader section of the population to increase their daily physical activity. “The message that every step counts should be emphasised as a core public health message, regardless of the specific quantitative target,” the researchers noted.

How to incorporate more steps in your day?

So, how can you incorporate more steps into your daily routine? Internal Medicine specialist Dr Sushila Kataria shares a few simple yet effective tips: