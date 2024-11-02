5 benefits of group exercise that may make you ditch personal training

Group exercise is great to motivate each other, perform better and be happier. Here is how this may help you more than working out alone.

Do you miss your workout sessions on some pretext or another? Try tying up plans with friends or co-workers, and see the difference. Working towards your fitness goals with your favourite people can get you amazing results. Group exercise helps to build fitness levels, increase motivation and ensure regularity. The best part is that this makes the workout more fun! However, being part of a group where others are aligned to your workout journey, and agreeing to come on a common path is essential. Another thing to remember is to still keep health and well-being a priority while working out and do things at your own pace.

What is group exercise?

A group exercise class is a structured workout session led by a certified instructor and attended by multiple participants simultaneously. “These classes cover a range of exercise types, from high-intensity cardio and strength training to dance, yoga, and mind-body practices, making them suitable for various fitness levels and goals,” says fitness expert Shreedhar Rangaraj.

Group classes are typically held in gyms, studios, or fitness centres and are designed to offer a balanced and engaging workout in a supportive social environment. An advancement to this is online group classes and small group training. Fitness expert Wanitha Ashok adds, “These classes are addictive, power-packed, groovy and fun. The class is motivating and encouraging,” she says.

You are more likely to be regular with your workouts compared to any other exercise regime, especially if you are someone who is lazy and needs to be driven.

What are the benefits of group exercise?

Group exercise has a lot of benefits over working out alone. Here are the different ways in which it can help:

1. It may boost motivation and accountability

Exercising with a group energizes and encourages commitment, with the shared motivation driving participants to complete their workout. Working out in groups can also get habit-forming, and that is motivating for you to be regular. A study, published in the BMC Journal, says that exercising with others can help to bring out positive changes in physical, mental and social functions, enhancing motivation levels.

2. Includes guided workouts and expert instructions

Led by certified instructors, group classes provide a structured, safe, and effective workout plan tailored to all fitness levels. A study published in the Scandinavian Journal of Medicine and Science in Sports, tested an intervention to train fitness instructors to adopt a motivationally adaptive communication style when they were interacting with participants who were exercising. In the study, the instructors as well as participants answered questionnaires about the trainers’ use of motivational strategies as well as other variables before and after the workshops.

3. May help you build a community and connections

Group classes create a welcoming environment, fostering camaraderie and support among participants, especially for those new to fitness, says Rangaraj. When we work out in a group, common challenges are addressed together, and people can learn by looking at each other. In a study published in the International Journal of Sport and Exercise Psychology, participants in a group exercise class performed better and had higher individual exercise identity scores in comparison to the participants who received personal coaching and self-controlled gym membership. “Group exercise helps meet new people with the same goals, creates a sense of belonging, helps build a like-minded community, provides encouragement and support,” says Ashok.

4. May improve muscular strength and flexibility

Group strength training and yoga classes enhance muscular strength, endurance as well as flexibility, explains Ashok. A study published in BMC Geriatrics, observed that the participants showed more balanced health results in physical, mental, and social domains when they were engaged in group exercise. The study also observed how community-wide physical activity interventions and sessions helped older adults stay active for a longer time. It motivated them towards their health goals.

5. Good for mental health

Working out in a group can help you be happier. It reduces stress and anxiety due to the endorphin release. People enjoy physical activity more when they are with others. Working out in a group, with friends or even just with your spouse or co-workers can help you have fun even while taking on challenging goals. “It is good for mental health and promotes self-esteem,” explains Ashok, adding that these help to break the monotony, reduce stress and boost mood, contributing to a positive outlook on fitness and health.

Group exercise: What to do?

There are a range of workouts that are enjoyed more in a group, rather than individually. It is very important to keep a mix of skill and fitness while choosing these exercises. Here are some of them that you can try:

1. Spin or cycling

Spin classes are high-energy workouts that involve cycling on stationary bikes, often with music and intervals of speed and resistance changes. This encourage riders to challenge themselves, and the upbeat atmosphere helps riders push through even the toughest parts of the workout. There are many benefits of cycling, including promoting longevity.

2. Dance workouts

Dance classes like Zumba incorporate music and choreographed moves that make working out fun. “The shared experience makes it feel more like a dance party than exercise, helping participants stay engaged and motivated,” says Shreedhar. There are many types of dance workouts that you can try to do to enjoy in a group. However, a certain fitness goal must be kept in mind while deciding these.

3. Yoga and Pilates

While yoga and Pilates are often slower-paced than other classes, doing these in a group helps create a focused, calm environment. Participants benefit from the energy of the group while instructors guide breathing, alignment, and posture, ensuring proper form. Check out some yoga asanas for a healthy life, and how to do these.

4. Tai Chi and Meditation

Mind-body such as Tai Chi as well as meditation can help with focus and relaxation. Practising with a group helps participants stay committed and creates a calming, unified atmosphere, says Shreedhar. These classes help reduce stress and improve mental clarity, making them ideal for a collective experience. Besides fitness, doing Tai Chi for blood pressure is also beneficial.

5. Circuit Training

Circuit training involves moving through different stations that target various muscle groups, providing a balanced full-body workout. In a group setting, everyone rotates through the stations together, adding a sense of teamwork and friendly competition. Circuit training is also ideal for those who enjoy variety, as it combines cardio, strength, and agility exercises.

6. Barre

Barre consists of low-impact, high-intensity movements that are designed to strengthen and tone muscles while improving flexibility and posture. These classes are centred around the ballet barre, incorporating elements of Pilates and dance. This is a wonderful exercise to do in a group.

What to remember while doing group exercise?

While working out with your friends and family can be an enriching experience, it is important to keep a few things in mind.

Respect the personal space of all the participants. While motivating each other is great, make sure to not overstep.

Make sure to follow the instructor’s guidance. Remember, you are there for your fitness goals and not just to have fun.

Communicate with others in the group, letting them know your limitations.

During exercise, you should learn to listen to your body, take a break when needed, and follow instructor guidance and corrections.

Be encouraging to those around you. This would help foster a supportive environment.

Choose a class suitable for your fitness level. Arrive early so that you will not miss your warm-up. Inform the instructor about any discomfort or pain.

Focus on proper form and technique. Hydrate before, during and after the workout.

Refrain from distracting others, follow studio rules and guidelines, for a pleasant workout it’s advisable to wear fresh clothes every day, and change socks.

Group exercise: Common mistakes to avoid

There are a few mistakes that people make when they are working out in a group. Make sure to not miss warm-up or cool-down exercises. Besides this, make sure to not ignore your body limitations or injuries, Overexertion or pushing beyond capacity, and not reporting injuries or discomfort to the instructor is something that must never be done, says Ashok.

Other things to be wary of are talking or distracting others during exercise, not listening to instructor guidance or corrections, and interrupting or disrupting the class. The most important point is to never compare your progress with others. Instead, focus on competition over personal growth.