Ease groin pain and build strength with these 5 simple exercises

Struggling with groin pain or stiffness? Try these 5 groin exercises to ease discomfort, improve mobility, and boost thigh muscle strength.

Groin pain is one of those issues people tend to ignore until it starts interfering with everyday movement. Whether it is discomfort while walking, stiffness during workouts, or pain after sudden movements, weak or tight groin muscles can quietly affect your mobility. The groin, which is made up of inner thigh muscles called adductors, plays a crucial role in stabilising your hips, pelvis, and lower body. These muscles are often neglected in regular workout routines, even though they support nearly every movement we make. But you can relieve pain and boost lower-body strength with the right mix of strengthening and stretching groin exercises.

How do groin exercises help reduce pain?

Groin muscles act as stabilisers for the pelvis and hips, especially during walking, running, or changing direction. Weak adductors can place extra stress on surrounding muscles, increasing the risk of strains and stiffness. A study published in the Annals of Joint journal found that poor groin strength is closely linked to chronic groin pain and reduced hip mobility. However, fitness expert Yash Agarwal tells Health Shots that regular groin-focused workouts release endorphins, which naturally reduce pain perception. A study in the Hawaii Medical Journal also highlights how physical activity helps manage muscular pain by improving circulation and reducing inflammation.

Best exercises to strengthen and support the groin

Here are 5 easy and effective groin exercises to boost strength and flexibility:

1. Abductor strengthening

Lie flat on your back on a mat.

Keep your legs straight and arms relaxed by your sides.

Slowly move both legs outward, away from each other.

Lift them slightly off the floor and hold for 10–20 seconds.

Bring the legs back together and repeat 3 times.

2. Standing groin stretch

Stand upright with feet hip-width apart.

Step one leg back, keeping the front knee slightly bent.

Hinge forward from the hips while keeping your back straight.

Feel the stretch in your inner thigh and groin.

Hold for 20–30 seconds, then switch sides.

3. Butterfly stretch

Sit on the floor with your spine straight.

Bring the soles of your feet together.

Let your knees fall outward toward the floor.

Gently press your knees down with your hands.

Hold for 30–60 seconds while breathing deeply.

4. Resistance band abduction

Place a resistance band around both ankles.

Stand tall with your core engaged.

Slowly move one leg outward against the band’s resistance.

Return to the starting position with control.

Repeat 10–12 times on each side.

5. Clamshell exercise

Lie on your side with knees bent at a 45-degree angle.

Keep your feet together and hips stacked.

Slowly lift the top knee while keeping the pelvis stable.

Lower it back down gently.

Perform 12–15 reps on each side.

Poor form or overexertion can cause soreness or strain. Start slow, focus on proper technique, and stop if you feel sharp pain, warns Agarwal!