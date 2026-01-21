Ease groin pain and build strength with these 5 simple exercises

Groin pain is one of those issues people tend to ignore until it starts interfering with everyday movement. Whether it is discomfort while walking, stiffness during workouts, or pain after sudden movements, weak or tight groin muscles can quietly affect your mobility. The groin, which is made up of inner thigh muscles called adductors, plays a crucial role in stabilising your hips, pelvis, and lower body. These muscles are often neglected in regular workout routines, even though they support nearly every movement we make. But you can relieve pain and boost lower-body strength with the right mix of strengthening and stretching groin exercises.
Groin muscles act as stabilisers for the pelvis and hips, especially during walking, running, or changing direction. Weak adductors can place extra stress on surrounding muscles, increasing the risk of strains and stiffness. A study published in the Annals of Joint journal found that poor groin strength is closely linked to chronic groin pain and reduced hip mobility. However, fitness expert Yash Agarwal tells Health Shots that regular groin-focused workouts release endorphins, which naturally reduce pain perception. A study in the Hawaii Medical Journal also highlights how physical activity helps manage muscular pain by improving circulation and reducing inflammation.
Here are 5 easy and effective groin exercises to boost strength and flexibility:
Poor form or overexertion can cause soreness or strain. Start slow, focus on proper technique, and stop if you feel sharp pain, warns Agarwal!
Get latest updates on health and wellness along with Fitness, Muscle Gain, Staying Fit, Weight Loss
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.