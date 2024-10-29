FITT for fitness: How to make the most of your workouts?

Thinking about starting a fitness plan but not sure where to begin? You should try the FIIT principle, which stands for Frequency, Intensity, Time, and Type—four key elements to a solid workout plan. It can be a great addition to your workout if you love a structured fitness plan. Whether you want to lose weight, tone or strengthen your body, all four components are required to keep yourself fit and healthy. While choosing a fitness plan, your focus should not be only on the type of exercise, but how hard and how long you need to do them are equally important. Know the benefits of FITT for fitness and how to include it in your regimen.
Be it walking or doing squats, any physical activity is a multi-faceted behaviour. It consists of the components — frequency, intensity, time and type (FITT), according to a research published in the Canadian Journal Of Public Health in 2011. “So, the FITT principle is a core element in fitness planning, as it adds structure to workouts, makes them balanced, goal-oriented, and effective,” says physiotherapist and fitness expert Dr Aijaz Ashai. It can significantly contribute to the improvement of aerobic, and muscle fitness as well as flexibility, as per 2021 research published in Advances in Health Sciences Research.
It is the number of times you choose to train in a week. It is measured weekly, and it is the only component that balances workout sessions so that time is provided for recovery. “Overtraining will be avoided, preventing injuries or burnout,” says the expert. Beginners may begin with 3 days a week, which will gradually increase to 5 days as the fitness level improves.
It is the amount of effort that is put into exercise, and is often measured by heart rate or perceived exertion, with higher intensities burning off more calories in less time and lower intensities preferred for endurance. The correct adjustment of intensity according to your fitness goals can maximise desired results without risking strain.
It focuses on how long the session of the exercise should be. While longer periods can help burn more calories, the workout can be as effective when the duration is short but the intensity is high. Especially if weight loss is the objective, a balanced duration that suits the personal fitness goal will prevent it from becoming too exhausting or too long to be able to sustain it. On average, adults should do moderate-intensity exercise for about 150 minutes in a week, according to The American College of Cardiology.
It is the kind of exercise done, which can include cardio, or strength training exercises. Changing the type will do away with boredom, make you fit holistically, and keep pushing your body. “Type variations in your workout help target different muscle groups,” says Dr Ashai.
If you want to build strength, use the FITT principle in the following way –
Follow the FITT principle, as it is adaptable across all fitness levels. Beginners, moderate exercisers, and even advanced athletes can modify FITT for fitness.
