International Self-Care Day: Smart fitness tips for every busy mom

Fitness tips for moms: Featuring quick exercises and relaxing stretches to support your self-care routine and boost your well-being.

As the true superheroes of our families, moms are perpetually on the move—nurturing, caring, and pouring themselves into every task from dawn till dusk. This International Self-Care Day, we encourage mothers to make it a habit to take a moment for themselves and prioritise their well-being. Whether you are a new mom embracing the exciting changes in your life or a seasoned pro skillfully juggling multiple responsibilities, the following fitness tips for moms are crafted to support you throughout your motherhood journey.

Proper fitness encompasses relieving discomfort, moving freely, and feeling good in your skin. Devoting just 15 minutes each day to physical movement can lead to significant, positive transformations in how we think and operate daily, fitness expert Yash Agarwal tells Health Shots.

1. Morning mobility: 5 minutes of me time

Ideal for: New mothers, elderly mothers, work-from-home mothers

Mornings can often feel chaotic as you juggle breakfast, school runs, and plans for the day ahead. “By carving out just five minutes for a quick mobility routine, you can awaken your body, relieve tension, and invite some much-needed energy into your day,” says Agarwal. These fitness tips for moms can make a big difference in helping you feel more balanced and energised. A gentle start can set a positive tone for what is to come. Here’s a simple sequence to help you get started:

{{{htmlData}}}

Cat-cow stretch

How to do it: Begin on your hands and knees. As you exhale, arch your spine towards the ceiling (Cat). When you inhale, lower your back and look up (Cow).

Benefits: Enhances spinal health and flexibility according to the Enhances spinal health and flexibility according to the National Spine Health Foundation.

Shoulder rolls

How to do it: Sitting or standing, roll your shoulders forward and backwards in a circular motion.

Benefits: Releases built-up tension from daily stress.

Forward seated fold

How to do it: From a seated position with legs extended, gently lean forward to stretch your hamstrings.

Benefits: Relieves tightness in your back and legs.

Tip: Consider playing calming music or embracing silence to enhance mindfulness, allowing you to centre yourself for the day ahead.

2. The feel-good strength circuit: Three times a week

Ideal for: Busy mothers in a hurry who still want to feel ambitious

Finding time for dedicated workouts can feel like a challenge. “Still, this short yet effective routine is designed for mothers who want to tone, strengthen, and energise their bodies without sacrificing significant amounts of time,” says fitness expert Yash Agarwal. For additional support, check out these fitness tips for moms. Aim to complete two rounds of 12 repetitions for each exercise:

Bodyweight squats

How to do it: Stand tall with your feet shoulder-width apart. Lower down as if sitting in a chair, keeping your chest lifted and knees behind your toes.

Benefits: Strengthens legs and glutes.

Counter push-ups

How to do it: Using your kitchen counter or any sturdy surface, perform push-ups to build upper body strength.

Benefits: Easier on the wrists, great for beginners.

Glute bridges

How to do it: Lying on your back with knees bent, lift your hips toward the sky, creating a straight line from knees to shoulders.

Benefits: Targets glutes and lower back.

Calf raises

How to do it: Stand tall and lift your heels off the ground, balancing on the balls of your feet.

Benefits: Enhances lower leg strength and improves balance.

Tip: Bringing a supportive friend along can add joy to your workout session, turning it into a social activity.

3. Evening stretch and breathe

Best for: Every mom, because rest is the ultimate source of strength

As the day winds down, it is important to unwind and reconnect with yourself. These fitness tips for moms can also be integrated into your calming evening routine, helping transition your body and mind into a state of restfulness. Consider incorporating the following stretches and breathing exercises into your nightly ritual:

Supine twist

How to do it: Lying on your back, bring one knee up, and gently let it fall over to the opposite side while keeping your shoulders grounded.

Benefits: Promotes spinal flexibility and relaxation.

Legs up the wall

How to do it: Find a wall and elevate your legs against it while lying on your back.

Benefits: Improves circulation and calms the mind.

Neck rolls

How to do it: Gently roll your head in a circular motion to release neck tension.

Benefits: Alleviates stress that accumulates throughout the day.

Box breathing

How to do it: Inhale for four seconds, hold, exhale, and hold again. Repeat.

Benefits: Centres your thoughts and promotes relaxation.

Tip: Use this tranquil time to reflect on your day and foster gratitude for the small joys you experienced.