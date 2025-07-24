International Self-Care Day: Smart fitness tips for every busy mom

As the true superheroes of our families, moms are perpetually on the move—nurturing, caring, and pouring themselves into every task from dawn till dusk. This International Self-Care Day, we encourage mothers to make it a habit to take a moment for themselves and prioritise their well-being. Whether you are a new mom embracing the exciting changes in your life or a seasoned pro skillfully juggling multiple responsibilities, the following fitness tips for moms are crafted to support you throughout your motherhood journey.
Proper fitness encompasses relieving discomfort, moving freely, and feeling good in your skin. Devoting just 15 minutes each day to physical movement can lead to significant, positive transformations in how we think and operate daily, fitness expert Yash Agarwal tells Health Shots.
Ideal for: New mothers, elderly mothers, work-from-home mothers
Mornings can often feel chaotic as you juggle breakfast, school runs, and plans for the day ahead. “By carving out just five minutes for a quick mobility routine, you can awaken your body, relieve tension, and invite some much-needed energy into your day,” says Agarwal. These fitness tips for moms can make a big difference in helping you feel more balanced and energised. A gentle start can set a positive tone for what is to come. Here’s a simple sequence to help you get started:
Tip: Consider playing calming music or embracing silence to enhance mindfulness, allowing you to centre yourself for the day ahead.
Ideal for: Busy mothers in a hurry who still want to feel ambitious
Finding time for dedicated workouts can feel like a challenge. “Still, this short yet effective routine is designed for mothers who want to tone, strengthen, and energise their bodies without sacrificing significant amounts of time,” says fitness expert Yash Agarwal. For additional support, check out these fitness tips for moms. Aim to complete two rounds of 12 repetitions for each exercise:
Tip: Bringing a supportive friend along can add joy to your workout session, turning it into a social activity.
Best for: Every mom, because rest is the ultimate source of strength
As the day winds down, it is important to unwind and reconnect with yourself. These fitness tips for moms can also be integrated into your calming evening routine, helping transition your body and mind into a state of restfulness. Consider incorporating the following stretches and breathing exercises into your nightly ritual:
Tip: Use this tranquil time to reflect on your day and foster gratitude for the small joys you experienced.
