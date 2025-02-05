Best fitness bands of 2025: 6 alternatives to Fitbit trackers to keep your health on track

Do you like how FitBit fitness trackers work but not a fan of its hefty price tag? Try these alternative options instead for similar benefits.

Are you on a strict budget but want to enjoy the benefits that FitBit fitness trackers offer? Choosing from the best fitness bands of 2025 may help you get similar functionality and more. A quality fitness tracker can help you make your fitness journey smooth and fruitful as it allows you to keep a check on your daily performance and progress. These wearable technologies can help you track various aspects of your health like sleep, recovery, blood oxygen level, heart rate and more. They are equipped with features like personalised workout programs, which can help you monitor your daily activities. With their ease of use and comfort, they make for a good addition to your workout look.

Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch

The Fitbit Versa 2 may be the best fitness band as it comes with a sleek design, built-in Amazon Alexa, 24/7 heart rate monitoring, and sleep tracking. It features an always-on AMOLED display, 5 plus days of battery life, and the ability to store and control music, including Spotify. With its water resistance and advanced tracking features, this FitBit wrist band may be perfect for an active lifestyle.

B07TWFVDWT

Specifications of FitBit Versa 2 Smartwatch:

Memory storage: 4 GB

Connectivity technology: Wireless

Reasons to buy:

Step tracking and fitness insights

Built-in Alexa for convenience

Music storage and playback

Durable

Reasons to avoid:

Calorie tracking may be inconsistent

Syncing issues over time

Why choose it: It may be one of the best smartwatches for fitness enthusiasts who want a stylish, smart, and feature-rich watch with music control and voice assistance.

Customer feedback: Users love the step counter and design but have mixed reviews about syncing and calorie tracking.

Best fitness band: 6 alternatives to FitBit fitness trackers

Here are the best fitness band options that you may try in place of FitBit:

1. Amazfit Active Smartwatch

The Amazfit Active is a stylish and lightweight smartwatch featuring a 1.75″ AMOLED display, built-in GPS, and AI-powered Zepp Coach for personalized training. It may track health metrics like heart rate, SpO2, and stress while supporting Bluetooth calling and music storage.

B0CR3C4GNW

Specifications of AmazFit Active Smartwatch:

Operating system: Android

Battery life: 14 days

Reasons to buy:

AI-based training guidance

Built-in GPS and fitness tracking

14-day battery life

Reasons to avoid:

Some users find sleep tracking inconsistent

Functionality varies across devices

Why choose: It may be one of the best smartwatches under 10000 as it offers AI-driven insights, has a long battery life, and offers accurate health tracking.

Customer feedback: Users appreciate the build quality and fitness tracking but have mixed opinions on sleep tracking and overall value.

2. Fastrack Astor FS1 Pro Smartwatch

The Fastrack Astor FS1 Pro claims to offer a premium 1.97” AMOLED display, 60Hz refresh rate, and AI voice assistance. It may support SingleSync BT calling, 100+ sports modes, and health tracking, including SpO2, heart rate, and stress monitoring.

B0DB5XSKLJ

Specifications of Fastrack Astor FS1 Pro Smartwatch:

Operating system: Android

Connectivity technology: Bluetooth

Reasons to buy:

Large AMOLED display

AI voice assistance and BT calling

Reasons to avoid:

Problem with charging speed

Mixed reviews on battery life

Why choose it: This best fitness band is perfect for those seeking a budget-friendly smartwatch with a vibrant display and fitness features.

Customer feedback: Users appreciate its build quality and display but report occasional connectivity issues.

3. Fire-Boltt Visionary Smartwatch

Are you looking for the best fitness band in 2025? Try Fire-Boltt Visionary Smartwatch, which features 1.78” AMOLED display, Bluetooth calling, 100+ sports modes, and a rotating crown for easy navigation. With IP68 water resistance and TWS connection, it may help to heart rate, SpO2, and sleep.

B0B3NDPCS9

Specifications of Fire-Boltt Visionary Smartwatch:

Operating system: Android, Ios 7

Memory storage: 128 MB

Reasons to buy:

Bluetooth calling

100+ sports modes and fitness tracking

Reasons to avoid:

Battery life may not be ideal for heavy users

Functionality could be improved

Why choose: It may be the best fitness band as it is affordable and features advanced fitness tracking.

Customer feedback: Users praise the design and display of this smartwatch for women but have mixed opinions on battery life and connectivity.

4. Noise Twist Go Smartwatch

The Noise Twist Go blends sophistication with technology, featuring a 1.39″ display, Bluetooth calling, sleep tracking, and 100+ sports modes. It promises to offer a premium metal build, 100+ watch faces, and IP68 water resistance, which makes it the best fitness band.

B0CQ4L4JHY

Specifications of Noise Twist Go Smartwatch:

Operating system: Android

Connectivity technology: Bluetooth

Reasons to buy:

Premium metal build

Bluetooth calling

100+ sports modes

It may be the best smartwatch under 5000

Reasons to avoid:

Mixed opinions on battery life

Noise levels may vary

Why choose it: This best fitness band may be good for those who want an affordable smartwatch with a premium feel and fitness tracking.

Customer feedback: Customers like the design and display but have mixed views on functionality and battery life.

5. boAt Storm Call 3 Smartwatch

boAt Storm Call 3 features a 1.83” HD display, Bluetooth calling, turn-by-turn navigation, and a daily activity tracker. With 700+ active modes and a DIY watch face studio, it may allow for full customization.

B0D5LRGSCR

Specifications of boAt Storm Call 3 Smartwatch:

Operating system: Crest+ OS

Battery capacity: 230 Milliamp hours

Reasons to buy:

Budget-friendly

Navigation support

700+ sports modes

Reasons to avoid:

Some users report connectivity issues

Battery life may not be ideal for heavy use

Why choose: It may be the best fitness band as it is affordable and stylish.

Customer feedback: Users appreciate the build quality and customisation options but have mixed opinions on connectivity and battery life.

6. Noise Pulse 2 Max Smartwatch

The Noise Pulse 2 Max comes with a 1.85” bright display, Bluetooth calling, 100+ sports modes, and 10-day battery life. It also includes Noise Health Suite for fitness tracking and Smart DND for uninterrupted sleep.

B0B6BLTGTT

Specifications of Noise Pulse 2 Max Smartwatch:

Operating system: Android, Ios

Battery life: 300 Milliamp hours

Reasons to buy:

Bright and vibrant

Bluetooth calling

10-day battery life for long usage

Reasons to avoid:

Connectivity issues

Battery life varies with usage

Why choose: It may be one of the best smartwatches for women as it comes with a great budget, has a long battery life, and has extensive fitness tracking.

Customer feedback: Users love the display and design but have mixed opinions on connectivity and battery life.

How to choose the best fitness band?

Consider your purpose before choosing the best fitness band. If your goal is fitness, opt for products that feature heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen levels, sleep tracking and more.

Opt for the best smartwatch in India that is compatible with your smartphone’s operating system.

Make sure to check the battery life of the best fitness band. Ensure that that band comes with a long battery life for a better user experience.

For fitness enthusiasts, it is important to have features like heart rate monitor, sleep tracking and more in the best fitness band.

Read user reviews and expert recommendations before buying the smartwatch for health tracking.

Add the best fitness band to your collection and take charge of your health!

