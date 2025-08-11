How to strengthen pelvic floor muscles: 7 quick exercises for women

Wondering how to strengthen the pelvic floor? Try these 7 simple yet effective exercises to prevent leaks, enhance posture, and promote pelvic strength.

Pelvic floor muscles are a group of muscles at the bottom of your pelvis that support important organs like your bladder, uterus, and bowel. For women, these muscles help with things like bladder control, posture, and even sexual health. But over time, they can get weak, especially after pregnancy, childbirth, or just from sitting too much. This can lead to problems like urine leaks, discomfort, or a feeling of heaviness. That is why many women want to make these muscles stronger. The good news is, you do not need a gym or special equipment. You just need to do a few simple exercises regularly. If you are wondering how to strengthen the pelvic floor, these easy moves are a great way to start.

How to strengthen pelvic floor?

Learn how to strengthen pelvic floor with these 9 best exercises and also improve your overall body posture and strength:

1. Kegel exercises

How to strengthen pelvic floor muscles? Kegel is one of the best exercises you can try. Kegels are especially helpful for women post-pregnancy, during ageing, or after pelvic surgery, according to StatPearls. Plus, they improve bladder control, reduce the risk of prolapse, and even enhance sexual satisfaction, explains Dr Karishma Sanghavi, a Sports physiotherapist. Know how to do your go-to moves for pelvic floor strength:

Imagine you are trying to stop the flow of urine midstream. The muscles you tighten are your pelvic floor.

Contract and hold them for 5 seconds, then release for 5 seconds.

Repeat 10 times, working up to 3 sets daily.

2. Squats

“Squats are not just for glutes, but they also activate the pelvic floor and core muscles,” suggests Dr Sanghavi. They can be performed regularly to gain lower body strength and improve balance. Here’s how to do it:

Stand with feet shoulder-width apart.

Lower yourself as if you are sitting back into a chair, keeping your chest lifted and knees behind your toes.

Press through your heels to return to standing. Do 10–15 reps.

3. Bridge pose

This is one of the gentle yet powerful yoga poses for the pelvic floor. It strengthens the glutes and pelvic muscles, improving coordination and stability in the lower body. Here’s how to do it:

Lie on your back with knees bent and feet flat.

Engage your core and lift your hips off the floor, forming a straight line from shoulders to knees.

Hold for a few seconds, then lower down. Repeat 10 times.

4. Pelvic tilts

Pelvic tilts improve the connection between your abdominal muscles and pelvic floor, which is essential for posture and back support. Here’s how to do it:

Lie on your back with your knees bent.

Flatten your lower back against the floor by gently tilting your pelvis upward.

Hold for a few seconds, then relax. Do 10–15 reps.

5. Bird dog

Bird dog encourages full-body coordination and helps strengthen the spine and pelvis. It also targets deep core muscles, including the pelvic floor. Here’s how to do it:

Start on all fours. Extend your right arm and left leg simultaneously, keeping your core engaged.

Hold for a few seconds, then return to the starting position and switch sides.

Do 8–10 reps on each side.

6. Heel slides

“Heel slides engage the lower abs and pelvic floor without putting too much strain on the body, making them ideal for beginners or postpartum recovery,” explains Dr Sanghavi. Here’s how to do it:

Lie on your back with your knees bent.

Slowly slide one heel away from your body, straightening your leg, then slide it back.

Alternate legs, doing 10–12 reps per side.

7. Marches (toe taps)

How to strengthen pelvic floor? Try toe taps. This movement strengthens the core and pelvic floor muscles. Here’s how to do it:

Lie on your back with knees bent at 90 degrees (tabletop position).

Slowly lower one foot to tap the floor, then lift it back up.

Alternate sides, doing 10–15 reps.

8. Happy baby pose

This yoga pose provides a deep pelvic stretch and releases tension. It is also beneficial for flexibility to release tightness in the hips and pelvic floor. Here’s how to do it:

Lie on your back and grab the outsides of your feet, pulling your knees toward your armpits.

Hold for 30–60 seconds while breathing deeply.

9. Diaphragmatic breathing

Breathing might not sound like exercise, but diaphragmatic (belly) breathing is key to learning how to strengthen pelvic floor. It calms the nervous system and improves coordination between the diaphragm and pelvic floor muscles, which is great for both strength and relaxation. Here’s how to do it:

Sit or lie comfortably.

Inhale deeply through your nose, stretching your belly.

Exhale slowly through your mouth. Repeat for a few minutes daily.

Now you know how to strengthen pelvic floor muscles, so give them a try at home!