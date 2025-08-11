How to strengthen pelvic floor muscles: 7 quick exercises for women

Pelvic floor muscles are a group of muscles at the bottom of your pelvis that support important organs like your bladder, uterus, and bowel. For women, these muscles help with things like bladder control, posture, and even sexual health. But over time, they can get weak, especially after pregnancy, childbirth, or just from sitting too much. This can lead to problems like urine leaks, discomfort, or a feeling of heaviness. That is why many women want to make these muscles stronger. The good news is, you do not need a gym or special equipment. You just need to do a few simple exercises regularly. If you are wondering how to strengthen the pelvic floor, these easy moves are a great way to start.
Learn how to strengthen pelvic floor with these 9 best exercises and also improve your overall body posture and strength:
How to strengthen pelvic floor muscles? Kegel is one of the best exercises you can try. Kegels are especially helpful for women post-pregnancy, during ageing, or after pelvic surgery, according to StatPearls. Plus, they improve bladder control, reduce the risk of prolapse, and even enhance sexual satisfaction, explains Dr Karishma Sanghavi, a Sports physiotherapist. Know how to do your go-to moves for pelvic floor strength:
“Squats are not just for glutes, but they also activate the pelvic floor and core muscles,” suggests Dr Sanghavi. They can be performed regularly to gain lower body strength and improve balance. Here’s how to do it:
This is one of the gentle yet powerful yoga poses for the pelvic floor. It strengthens the glutes and pelvic muscles, improving coordination and stability in the lower body. Here’s how to do it:
Pelvic tilts improve the connection between your abdominal muscles and pelvic floor, which is essential for posture and back support. Here’s how to do it:
Bird dog encourages full-body coordination and helps strengthen the spine and pelvis. It also targets deep core muscles, including the pelvic floor. Here’s how to do it:
“Heel slides engage the lower abs and pelvic floor without putting too much strain on the body, making them ideal for beginners or postpartum recovery,” explains Dr Sanghavi. Here’s how to do it:
How to strengthen pelvic floor? Try toe taps. This movement strengthens the core and pelvic floor muscles. Here’s how to do it:
This yoga pose provides a deep pelvic stretch and releases tension. It is also beneficial for flexibility to release tightness in the hips and pelvic floor. Here’s how to do it:
Breathing might not sound like exercise, but diaphragmatic (belly) breathing is key to learning how to strengthen pelvic floor. It calms the nervous system and improves coordination between the diaphragm and pelvic floor muscles, which is great for both strength and relaxation. Here’s how to do it:
Now you know how to strengthen pelvic floor muscles, so give them a try at home!
They can weaken due to pregnancy, childbirth, aging, hormonal changes, surgery, or a sedentary lifestyle.
Pelvic floor muscles are a group of muscles that support your bladder, uterus, and bowel. They help with bladder control, posture, and core strength.
Common signs include accidental urine leaks (especially when coughing or laughing), a feeling of heaviness in the pelvis, or frequent urges to use the bathroom.
Yes! Most pelvic floor exercises, like Kegels or bridges, can be done daily and even multiple times a day, depending on your routine.
