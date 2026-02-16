Have high blood pressure? Fitness expert warns these 5 exercises may trigger dangerous spikes

Exercise is essential for heart health, but the wrong workout can spike your blood pressure in seconds. A fitness expert explains which exercises to avoid with hypertension and what to do instead.

High blood pressure, or hypertension, is often called the silent killer because it usually shows no clear symptoms, and yet it quietly increases the risk of heart disease and stroke. According to the World Health Organization, over one billion adults worldwide live with hypertension, making it one of the leading risk factors for death globally. While regular exercise is one of the most effective ways to control blood pressure, not every workout is safe. Some high-intensity activities can cause sudden spikes, putting extra strain on the heart. If you have hypertension, choosing the right kind of exercise becomes just as important as staying active itself.

What is high blood pressure and why does it matter?

Blood pressure measures the force of blood pushing against artery walls. When it stays consistently high, the heart has to work harder to pump blood, increasing the risk of heart attack, stroke and kidney problems.

Hypertension often develops due to genetics, obesity, high salt intake, stress, smoking, lack of physical activity, or underlying conditions like diabetes and sleep apnea. Because symptoms are rare, regular monitoring is crucial.

Why can certain exercises spike blood pressure?

While movement is beneficial, some workouts create sudden and intense strain on the cardiovascular system. According to fitness expert Mukul Nagpaul, rapid heart rate increases or breath-holding during exertion can cause sharp rises in arterial pressure, something risky for people already managing hypertension.

A study published in the Journal of Cardiovascular Development and Disease show that certain resistance and isometric exercises can significantly elevate blood pressure during performance.

5 exercises to avoid with high blood pressure

1. Heavy weightlifting

Lifting very heavy weights often leads to breath-holding, known as the Valsalva maneuver. This temporarily restricts blood flow and causes a rapid spike in blood pressure. Nagpaul advises opting for lighter weights with more repetitions instead.

2. Isometric exercises (Planks, Wall Sits)

Holding a position for a long time keeps muscles under constant tension. This sustained contraction forces the heart to pump harder, leading to increased pressure levels.

3. High-intensity interval training (HIIT)

HIIT involves short bursts of extreme effort. While effective for fitness, research published in Sports Health suggests that sudden intense exertion may sharply increase cardiac risk in individuals who are not conditioned for it, especially those with hypertension.

4. Sprinting

Sprinting demands immediate, explosive effort. “The sudden cardiovascular load can elevate blood pressure quickly,” explains Nagpaul, increasing the risk of complications.

5. High-impact dynamic movements

Exercises like burpees and jumping jacks involve quick directional changes and high impact. These constant adjustments can strain the heart and arteries.

Warning signs to watch during exercise

If you feel dizzy, nauseous, unusually breathless, experience chest pain, or notice an irregular heartbeat, stop immediately. These may signal excessive strain on your heart.

Safer exercise options for hypertension

Moderate-intensity aerobic exercises are generally safer and effective. Walking, swimming, cycling and gentle yoga promote steady blood flow without extreme spikes. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends 150 minutes of moderate exercise per week. Light strength training with proper breathing technique can also be beneficial.

The key, as Nagpaul emphasises, is balance. Exercise should strengthen your heart, not stress it. Always consult your doctor before starting or modifying a fitness routine if you have high blood pressure.