Staying Fit

Practice these 6 exercises at home to lower your blood sugar levels

Managing blood sugar is not just about diet. Fitness expert explains how simple daily exercises can improve insulin sensitivity and support diabetes prevention.
Written by: Aayushi Gupta
Published On: 1 Mar 2026, 06:37 pm IST
exercises for diabetes
Regular exercises like brisk walking, squats, and resistance training can help lower blood sugar and improve insulin sensitivity naturally.

Blood sugar management is often associated with strict diets and cutting back on sweets. While food choices play a major role, they are only part of the solution. Regular physical activity can dramatically improve how your body handles glucose. Blood sugar, or glucose, is the body’s main source of energy, and insulin helps move it from the bloodstream into cells. When this process does not work efficiently, levels rise, increasing the risk of diabetes, heart disease, and stroke.

According to fitness expert Mahesh Ghanekar, exercise acts like a natural reset button for your metabolism. When muscles move, they pull sugar directly from the blood, helping stabilize levels naturally and effectively.

How does exercise help lower blood sugar naturally?

Exercise does not just burn calories, it changes how your body responds to insulin.

1. Improves insulin sensitivity

A study published in Frontiers Physiology found that regular exercise can significantly decrease insulin levels. When you work out, your cells become more responsive to insulin, allowing glucose to enter muscle cells more efficiently.

2. Builds muscle mass

“Your body becomes stronger at using glucose as energy when muscle mass grows,” explains Ghanekar. Muscle tissue acts like a glucose sponge, absorbing more sugar from the bloodstream and reducing insulin demand.

diabetes
Exercise can help prevent diabetes! Image courtesy: Adobe Stock

3. Reduces stress hormones

Chronic stress releases cortisol and adrenaline, which can raise blood sugar levels, as noted in research from Northern Clinics of Istanbul. Exercise helps lower these stress hormones, supporting stable glucose levels.

4. Supports weight management

Obesity is a major risk factor for type 2 diabetes, according to StatPearls. Regular workouts help maintain a healthy weight and improve overall metabolic health.

Best cardio exercises for blood sugar control

You do not need intense training, consistency matters more.

1. Brisk walking: A study in the Journal of Metabolic Health found that 30 minutes of brisk walking improves glucose absorption. Aim for daily walks at a comfortable but steady pace.

2. Running: Running increases muscle demand for glucose, improving insulin sensitivity. Beginners can start with walk-jog intervals.

3. Cycling: Indoor or outdoor cycling is low-impact and effective for calorie burning and glucose control.

Bodyweight exercises to support blood sugar levels

Bodyweight workouts activate large muscle groups, helping absorb excess sugar.

  • Push-ups strengthen the upper body and enhance glucose use.
  • Squats target large muscles like the glutes and thighs.
  • Lunges improve balance while engaging the core and legs.
  • Planks activate multiple muscle groups at once.

Ghanekar recommends performing these moves 3–4 times a week for noticeable metabolic benefits.

Why resistance bands and Pilates work

1. Resistance bands: These are ideal for beginners or those with joint concerns. The tension stimulates muscle growth and improves insulin sensitivity without heavy weights.

2. Pilates: Pilates strengthens the core and improves flexibility. It also lowers stress levels through controlled breathing, indirectly supporting blood sugar balance.

Ghanekar emphasizes that consistency is more important than intensity. Start slow, increase gradually, and consult a doctor before beginning any new fitness routine. With regular movement, you’re not just exercising, you are actively protecting your long-term health.

Related FAQs

How often should I exercise to lower blood sugar?

At least 30 minutes of moderate activity 5 days of the week is recommended for steady improvement.

Is walking enough to control blood sugar?

Yes, brisk walking daily can significantly improve insulin sensitivity when done consistently.

When is the best time to exercise for blood sugar control?

Light to moderate exercise after meals may help reduce post-meal blood sugar spikes.

Can exercise replace diabetes medication?

No. Exercise supports blood sugar control but should not replace prescribed medication without medical advice.

