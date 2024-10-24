6 exercises to lower blood sugar levels and diabetes at bay!

If your diet is already on point to manage your blood glucose levels, it might be time to lace up those sneakers and get in some exercise as well! Insulin levels may lead to serious health complications, but there is good news: there are many exercises to lower blood sugar levels that you can try. What’s more? These workout plans are not complicated and can be done by anyone. They include basic resistance training and body weight exercises, as well as basic fitness routines such as brisk walking and cycling.
Blood sugar level, also known as glucose level, is the concentration of glucose in your blood. Glucose is a type of sugar that your body uses for energy. After you eat, your body breaks down the carbohydrates in your food into glucose, which is then absorbed into your bloodstream, as found in a study published in MedicinePlus. The pancreas, a gland located behind the stomach, produces insulin, a hormone that helps regulate blood sugar levels by moving glucose from the bloodstream into your cells. If your blood sugar levels are too high or too low, it can lead to health problems such as diabetes, heart disease, and stroke. Therefore, following a diabetic diet and including a good workout is a must to control insulin levels.
Exercise helps to lower blood sugar levels in several ways:
Exercise increases insulin sensitivity by improving the ability of your cells to respond to hormone insulin. When you workout, your muscles contract and use glucose for energy. This process requires insulin to help move glucose from your bloodstream into your muscle cells. Over time, regular exercise can lead to increased insulin receptor sensitivity in your muscle cells, meaning they become more responsive to insulin. This improved sensitivity helps your body regulate blood sugar levels more effectively, preventing spikes and drops in glucose concentration. A study that was published in the journal Frontier Physiology indicates that exercise may substantially decrease insulin levels.
Your muscles adapt and get stronger as a result of working against resistance during exercise, particularly strength training. “Your body becomes stronger at using glucose as energy when your muscle mass grows. This is due to the fact that muscle cells have a high metabolic rate and need a steady flow of glucose,” says fitness expert Mahesh Ghanekar. Your muscles can absorb more glucose from your bloodstream when they are bigger and stronger, which lowers the amount of insulin required to control insulin levels. As a result, insulin sensitivity is increased and elevated blood sugar levels are avoided.
Stress causes your body to release hormones like cortisol, as found in a study published in the journal Northern Clinics of Istanbul and adrenaline, which can cause your blood sugar levels to rise. The body uses these hormones as part of its “fight-or-flight” response to get ready for an alleged threat. Prolonged stress may increase cortisol levels, which may affect your blood sugar levels. Regular physical activity may help to reduce stress by improving mood and boosting self-esteem which indirectly helps to maintain healthy blood sugar levels.
One risk factor for type 2 diabetes, a disorder that affects blood sugar regulation, is obesity, as found in a study published by StatPearls. People with obesity often have insulin resistance, meaning their cells are less responsive to insulin and this can lead to high blood sugar levels. You can maintain a healthy weight by including fat burning exercises in your regime. By maintaining a healthy weight through exercise and a balanced diet, you can reduce your risk of developing type 2 diabetes and improve your blood sugar control.
Here are some effective exercises you can incorporate into your daily routine to lower blood sugar levels.
Brisk walking is a simple yet effective way to lower blood sugar levels. When you walk briskly, your muscles contract and use glucose for energy. This process helps to increase insulin sensitivity, meaning your cells become more responsive to the hormone insulin. As a result, your body can efficiently absorb glucose from your bloodstream, leading to lower blood sugar levels, as found in a study published in the Journal of Metabolic Health. Here are a few tips:
Running is one of the most effective exercises to lower blood sugar levels. Your muscles contract and consume glucose as fuel when you run. By increasing insulin sensitivity, this method makes your cells more vulnerable to the insulin hormone.
Whether you prefer indoor cycling or outdoor rides, cycling is a great way to burn calories and improve blood sugar control.
Bodyweight workouts may lower blood sugar levels by improving insulin sensitivity and muscle mass. Bodyweight workouts like lunges, squats, and push-ups cause your muscles to contract and use glucose as energy. As a result, your body is able to absorb glucose more efficiently from your bloodstream, resulting in decreased blood sugar levels.
Some effective bodyweight exercises that you can include in your routine can include:
1. Push-ups
2. Squats
3. Lunges
4. Crunches
5. Plank
Resistance band exercises may increase muscle growth and insulin sensitivity, making them one of the best exercises to lower blood sugar levels. When you use resistance bands, your muscles pressure against the tension of the band, putting strain on your muscles and helping you push harder. This can help build muscle strength and growth, resulting in improved insulin sensitivity. Resistance band training is a low-impact form of exercise, which makes it ideal for people who have joint pain or other mobility concerns. You can include these exercises in your routine:
1. Bicep curls
2. Triceps extensions
3. Glute bridges
4. Russian twists
Pilates is a low-impact form of exercise that focuses on core strength, flexibility, and posture. It involves a series of controlled movements that can help to improve insulin sensitivity and reduce stress. When you practice Pilates, your muscles contract and use glucose for energy, which can help to increase insulin sensitivity. Additionally, Pilates can help to reduce stress, which can also help you manage blood sugar levels.
While these things can help you manage blood sugar levels, it is best to consult your doctor to avoid any complications.
