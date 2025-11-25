Sitting too long? Physiotherapist recommends 10 best exercises to fix posture

If you spend long hours sitting, whether at a desk, on the couch, or scrolling through your phone, you are at risk of several health problems. Modern lifestyles have made sitting almost unavoidable, but our bodies are not designed to stay still for that long. Over time, this leads to stiffness, weak muscles, poor posture, and even chronic pain. What can be a quick solution for this? A few simple exercises can undo a lot of that strain.
According to sports physiotherapist Dr Karishma Sanghavi, consistent mobility work and posture-focused exercises help the body stay strong, flexible, and balanced. The expert shares with Health Shots some easy, beginner-friendly exercises you can practice daily to feel lighter, move better, and reduce discomfort.
Sitting for extended periods slowly affects the body in ways we do not notice at first. Your legs and glutes weaken because they are not activated enough, which affects your balance and strength. Long sitting hours also slow down metabolism, making weight gain easier. Poor posture leads to back, shoulder, and neck pain. Over time, it can even affect heart health. A study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine found that people who sit more have a 147 percent higher risk of experiencing a heart attack and stroke. Sitting too long can also increase stress and reduce overall mobility.
Here are some of the best stretches and exercises to support body posture and boost mobility to reduce the side effects of long hours of sitting:
This exercise strengthens weak glutes caused by prolonged sitting. They also improve lower-back stability and posture by supporting the spine. Follow these steps to perform it:
“This stretch helps release tight hip flexors that shorten during long sitting hours. It improves walking posture, reduces lower-back tension, and allows your hips to move more freely,” explains Sanghavi. Follow these steps to perform it:
Cat-cow increases spinal mobility and reduces stiffness caused by slouching. It also improves posture by encouraging smooth movement through the entire spine. Follow these steps to perform it:
This stretch counteracts rounded shoulders and tight chest muscles caused by screen time. It helps you stand taller and maintain an upright posture. Follow these steps to perform it:
Thoracic rotations improve upper-back mobility, reduce stiffness and help correct a hunched posture. They also enhance rotational movement for everyday activities. Follow these steps to perform it:
This exercise strengthens the core, back muscles, and glutes, improving balance, stability, and posture. It also helps support the spine during daily activities. Follow these steps to perform it:
Sanghavi says, “These neck circles release tension in the neck, improve mobility, and reduce stiffness from looking at screens for long hours.” Follow these steps to perform it:
This stretch lengthens the entire back of the body, including hamstrings, calves, and spine. This helps improve posture and flexibility. It also reduces stiffness from long sitting hours. Follow these steps to perform it:
Calf raises strengthen the calf muscles and improve ankle mobility, which helps support better balance and posture throughout the day. Follow these steps to perform it:
This exercise relieves lower-back stiffness and increases spine flexibility, helping you sit and stand more comfortably. Follow these steps to perform it:
Most of these movements are beginner-friendly, but certain people may need to be careful.
If any exercise causes sharp pain, numbness, dizziness, or discomfort that feels unusual, stop immediately.
