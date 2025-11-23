9 exercises for immunity if you fall sick every winter

Instead of feeling drained by fever and winter fatigue, try these 9 exercises to naturally boost your immunity this season.

Winter is that time of the year when everyone seems to catch a cold without warning. One moment you are fine, and the next you are sneezing nonstop. But here is something most people do not realise: your immune system is not weak, it is simply under-stimulated. Just like your muscles need regular movement to stay strong, your immunity also needs everyday activity to stay alert. And no, this does not require hardcore workouts or hours in the gym. Even simple, gentle exercises can boost blood circulation, improve lung capacity, reduce inflammation, and help your body fight infections more efficiently.

Exercises to boost immunity

Here are 9 exercises that can help you boost immunity during winter:

1. Brisk walking

“Brisk walking increases blood circulation, helping immune cells move more efficiently through the body. It also reduces inflammation and boosts overall stamina during winter,” says Fitness Expert Yash Aggarwal. Know how to perform it:

Stand tall with relaxed shoulders.

Start walking at a comfortable pace.

Gradually increase your speed to a brisk pace.

Keep your arms swinging naturally.

Continue for 20–30 minutes.

2. Jumping jacks

Jumping jacks stimulate lymphatic flow, which helps the body clear toxins faster. They also warm up the body quickly, improving winter circulation. Know how to perform it:

Stand with feet together and arms by your side.

Jump while spreading your feet apart.

Raise your arms overhead at the same time.

Jump back to the starting position.

Repeat for 20–30 seconds.

3. Bodyweight squats

Squats activate major muscle groups that support metabolism and immunity. They also improve lower-body strength, making daily movement easier in winter. Know how to perform it:

Stand with feet shoulder-width apart.

Push your hips back as if sitting in a chair.

Lower until your thighs are parallel to the floor.

Keep your chest lifted and spine neutral.

Stand back up to the starting position.

4. Cat-cow stretch

Cat-cow improves spinal flexibility and reduces winter stiffness. The slow breathing involved helps reduce stress, supporting immune function. Know how to perform it:

Come onto your hands and knees in a tabletop position.

Inhale and arch your back (Cow pose).

Exhale and round your spine (Cat pose).

Move slowly between both positions.

Continue for 8–10 rounds.

5. Downward-facing dog

“This pose increases blood flow to the upper body and boosts oxygen supply. It also relieves tension in the back and legs, enhancing overall vitality,” explains Aggarwal. Know how to perform it:

Start on your hands and knees.

Lift your hips upward to form an inverted V.

Straighten your legs gently while pressing your heels down.

Keep your head between your arms.

Hold for 5–7 breaths.

6. Low lunge

Low lunge releases hip tightness caused by winter inactivity. It improves posture and supports fuller breathing, which in turn strengthens the immune system. Know how to perform it:

Step one foot forward into a lunge.

Lower your back knee to the floor.

Lift your chest and lengthen your spine.

Sink your hips gently toward the floor.

Hold for 20–30 seconds and switch sides.

7. Plank hold

Planks build core stability, which helps the body move efficiently. A strong core supports better breathing and reduces fatigue. Know how to perform it:

Come into a push-up position.

Keep your wrists under your shoulders.

Engage your core and maintain a straight line with your body.

Hold without dropping your hips.

Aim for 20–40 seconds.

8. Shoulder rolls

Shoulder rolls relieve stiffness caused by cold weather. They also improve upper-body mobility, helping the lungs expand better. Know how to perform it:

Stand or sit upright.

Lift both shoulders toward your ears.

Roll them backward in a circular motion.

Repeat 8–10 times.

Then roll forward for another 8–10 rounds.

9. Deep breathing exercises

Deep breathing reduces cortisol (stress hormone), supporting immune balance. It improves oxygen intake, which strengthens the body’s natural defenses. Know how to perform it:

Sit comfortably with a straight spine.

Inhale slowly through your nose.

Hold for 2–3 seconds.

Exhale gently through your mouth.

Repeat for 8–10 rounds.

Perform these exercises regularly to not just boost immunity but also to gain strength.