9 exercises for immunity if you fall sick every winter

Winter is that time of the year when everyone seems to catch a cold without warning. One moment you are fine, and the next you are sneezing nonstop. But here is something most people do not realise: your immune system is not weak, it is simply under-stimulated. Just like your muscles need regular movement to stay strong, your immunity also needs everyday activity to stay alert. And no, this does not require hardcore workouts or hours in the gym. Even simple, gentle exercises can boost blood circulation, improve lung capacity, reduce inflammation, and help your body fight infections more efficiently.
Here are 9 exercises that can help you boost immunity during winter:
“Brisk walking increases blood circulation, helping immune cells move more efficiently through the body. It also reduces inflammation and boosts overall stamina during winter,” says Fitness Expert Yash Aggarwal. Know how to perform it:
Jumping jacks stimulate lymphatic flow, which helps the body clear toxins faster. They also warm up the body quickly, improving winter circulation. Know how to perform it:
Squats activate major muscle groups that support metabolism and immunity. They also improve lower-body strength, making daily movement easier in winter. Know how to perform it:
Cat-cow improves spinal flexibility and reduces winter stiffness. The slow breathing involved helps reduce stress, supporting immune function. Know how to perform it:
“This pose increases blood flow to the upper body and boosts oxygen supply. It also relieves tension in the back and legs, enhancing overall vitality,” explains Aggarwal. Know how to perform it:
Low lunge releases hip tightness caused by winter inactivity. It improves posture and supports fuller breathing, which in turn strengthens the immune system. Know how to perform it:
Planks build core stability, which helps the body move efficiently. A strong core supports better breathing and reduces fatigue. Know how to perform it:
Shoulder rolls relieve stiffness caused by cold weather. They also improve upper-body mobility, helping the lungs expand better. Know how to perform it:
Deep breathing reduces cortisol (stress hormone), supporting immune balance. It improves oxygen intake, which strengthens the body’s natural defenses. Know how to perform it:
Perform these exercises regularly to not just boost immunity but also to gain strength.
Get latest updates on health and wellness along with Fitness, Muscle Gain, Staying Fit, Weight Loss
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.