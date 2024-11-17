Exercises for vertigo: Try 3 simple ways to ward off dizziness

A vertigo attack can come at any time, without warning leading to extreme dizziness and nausea. Here are some exercises for vertigo that can help you.

Excessive dizziness, nausea and an unsteady gait are just some of the symptoms of a vertigo attack. With possibly no apparent triggers, an attack can come at any time, forcing you to stall your life and deal with the symptoms. Some medications and treatments involve you going to the doctor. However, if you are experiencing an attack at a place where immediate medical help is not possible, try these exercises for vertigo that can provide you instant relief. While these exercises can help deal with dizziness, it is still important that you go to the doctor in time to get help.

What is vertigo?

Vertigo is categorised under vestibular disorders, most commonly, accompanied by rotating sensations, spinning, unguarded movements, or a feeling of being off balance, states a research paper published by the UK National Institutes of Health. “A person suffering from vertigo may experience a tilt or movement to themselves or their surroundings even in complete stasis, or when they aren’t moving at all”, explains physiotherapist Dr Rajaram M. This can be related to problems in the inner ear or the brain. A change in head position, transitional postures or in some cases, no identifiable triggers at all may provoke vertigo.

The degree of symptoms varies and can be severe with nausea, vomiting, sweating, heat exhaustion or unsteady gait. Treatment of dizziness as well as other symptoms depends on specific causes including underlying medical problems, behavioural or in some cases, adjustment of the inner ear mechanisms. This can be done through medications as well as performing exercises for vertigo.

How to treat vertigo?

The approach taken in the treatment is determined by its root cause, which may involve the prescription of medications, changing one’s way of life and, or doing exercises for vertigo. The most common ways to manage sudden episodes of vertigo include medications like antihistamines and anti-nausea medications as these can control related symptoms. “In the case of benign paroxysmal positional vertigo (BPPV), which are brief episodes of dizziness, physical exercises such as the Epley manoeuvre are highly effective where the inner ear crystals are repositioned to prevent the spinning sensation and vertigo itself,” explains Dr Rajaram. Read on to know the best exercises for vertigo which can help you feel better.

Exercises for vertigo to help you deal with dizziness

People who get vertigo can use some exercises to relieve the feeling of dizziness, especially in the case where they have a lot of trouble with their balance. The exercises may be aimed at moving the crystals in the inner ear or to assist the brain in re-learning how to cope with imbalance. Some of these exercises can be practised during episodes of vertigo, here are some of them accompanied with simple instructions:

1. Epley manoeuvre

This Epley manoeuvre is used for returning displaced crystals which are usually found in the inner ear (most of the time in BPPV) back to their position. According to a study published in the Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery & Psychiatry, 80% of patients treated with Epley’s manoeuvre reported a significant improvement in their symptoms.

Directions:

Take a place at the edge of a bed and turn your head to the side towards which dizziness is being experienced for about 45 degrees. For instance, if the feeling of dizziness is being experienced on the right side, turn towards the right side and keep the torso still.

To begin with, lie backwards quickly, ensuring that the head is still rotated to form a 45-degree angle with the rest of the body.

A little of the head should face the underside of the bed. Wait in this position for not less than 30 seconds or till the feeling of dizziness goes away.

Without raising your head, turn it around slowly by a quarter (90°) to the left, and hold it there for 30 seconds while your head is at an angle of 45°.

If the head is turned to one side, turn over to that side in which the head is also tilted towards. So, if your head is turned to the left, roll onto your left side.

Do not turn your head and make this position for half a minute. Slowly sit up, returning to a seated position. You should remain sitting for a few minutes to allow the dizziness to subside.

2. Brandt-Daroff Exercises

These exercises for vertigo help your brain adjust to balance disturbances and are good for managing recurrent episodes. According to a study, published by the International Journal of Health Science and Research, Brandt. Daroff exercise, especially the half somersault, has shown good results in patients with Posterior Canal Benign Paroxysmal Positional Vertigo (pc- BPPV).

Steps:

Sit on the edge of your bed with your legs hanging out.

Quickly lie down on one side, keeping your head tilted upwards (as if you’re looking at the ceiling). Stay in this position for about 30 seconds or until the dizziness subsides.

Return to the sitting position.

Immediately lie down on the opposite side, again keeping your head tilted upwards. Hold for 30 seconds or until the dizziness stops.

Repeat this sequence 5 times on each side, 2-3 times a day.

3. Gaze Stabilization Exercises

This is one of the most promising exercises for vertigo. These exercises help retrain your brain to adjust to the sensory input causing dizziness, improving balance over time. This also helps in maintaining balance function in the static and dynamic movements of healthy elderly individuals, states a study, published in the journal Medicine.

Steps:

Find a stationary target to focus on, such as a letter on a wall or a small object in front of you.

Stand or sit upright and focus on the target.

Slowly move your head from side to side, keeping your eyes fixed on the target. Move your head about 20-30 degrees to the left and right.

Perform the same exercise by moving your head up and down, keeping your eyes on the target.

Repeat this exercise for 1-2 minutes, 3-4 times per day. Start slow and gradually increase speed as your tolerance improves.

What to remember while performing exercises for vertigo?

While exercises for vertigo can be an effective way to manage the symptoms, some things cannot be missed.

Perform exercises in a safe environment : Always do exercises in a place where you can sit or lie down safely in case of a sudden dizziness episode.

: Always do exercises in a place where you can sit or lie down safely in case of a sudden dizziness episode. Avoid overexertion : Start slowly and stop if dizziness becomes too severe.

: Start slowly and stop if dizziness becomes too severe. Consult your doctor: If vertigo persists or worsens, consult a healthcare provider to rule out other causes or adjust your treatment plan.

How to prevent episodes of vertigo?

While exercises for vertigo can help you deal with the symptoms, there are many ways to prevent an attack as well. To avoid episodes of dizziness, it’s imperative to not make abrupt head turns and move slowly when changing positions than normal, especially if BPPV is present. “Vestibular rehabilitation therapy (VRT) can improve balance and avoid the development of the episodes recurrence as well as treating diseases underlying conditions such as Meniere’s disease or migraines, helps,” explains Dr Rajaram.

Avoiding dehydration, triggering factors such as alcohol or coffee, and appropriate exercises for the body make balance and health better. Keeping the head elevated in bed, making the surroundings stress-free, and performing relaxation exercises to deal with anxiety are other methods that can help reduce the chances.

Periodic consultations with a healthcare professional are also important. This is also true if you have done some exercises for vertigo to relieve your symptoms. While these movements might have helped you, it is important to get yourself checked.