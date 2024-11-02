11 exercises for neck pain and stiffness to give you instant relief

Simple exercises to lower neck pain and stiffness include arm circles, wall angel and neck rotation. Here's how to do them correctly.

If you are someone who pops pills for persistent discomfort in your neck and upper back, it might be time to look for a natural, and long-lasting solution to the problem. This discomfort can limit mobility, interrupt sleep, and reduce overall work productivity. The good news is that including focused exercises for neck pain and stiffness in your fitness regimen can help reduce these symptoms and improve your general well-being. These workouts help to strengthen the muscles, improve flexibility, and increase blood flow to the area. Plus, you can do them right at home, without any fancy equipment.

Do exercises help to reduce neck pain and stiffness?

Regular workouts may assist in relieving neck pain and neck stiffness by increasing muscle strength, flexibility, and blood circulation. When muscles that support the neck are weak or tight, they are more susceptible to pain and discomfort. Targeted exercises develop these muscles, increasing their ability to support the head and neck. Plus, these physical activities increase flexibility, allowing for a wider range of motion and less stiffness. Increased blood flow to the neck muscles promotes healing, decreases inflammation, and relieves discomfort.

A study published in the South African Journal of Physiotherapy, found that strengthening exercises were most effective in reducing neck pain and improving quality of life. While stretching and endurance exercises also showed some benefits, they were not as significant as strengthening. Overall, the evidence suggests that strengthening exercises are a valuable tool for managing neck pain and improving well-being.

Best exercises for neck pain and stiffness

Here are some simple workouts you can include in your daily routine to alleviate neck discomfort and stiffness, as recommended by the expert.

1. Gentle neck rotations

Gentle neck rotations can help alleviate discomfort by increasing range of motion, improving blood flow to the neck muscles, and reducing muscle tension. The circular motion helps loosen tight muscles and release knots, promoting relaxation and pain relief.

Gently rotate your head clockwise, then counterclockwise.

Keep your shoulders relaxed and avoid forcing the movement.

2. Neck tilts

It is a simple but effective workout for reducing soreness and stiffness. Tilting your head side to side, forward and backwards, stretches the neck muscles, increasing flexibility and decreasing tension. This mild action can help relieve pain, improve posture, and expand the range of motion in the neck.

Tilt your head to one side, bringing your ear closer to your shoulder.

Hold for a few seconds, then release and repeat on the other side.

3. Neck flexion and extension

Neck flexion and extension movements involve moving your head forward and backwards to stretch the muscles at the front and back of your neck. These workouts enhance flexibility, reduce muscle tension, and relieve discomfort. Regularly practising these exercises can help you enhance your neck’s range of motion and overall comfort.

Gently lower your chin towards your chest.

Slowly tilt your head backwards, looking towards the ceiling.

4. Lateral neck flexion

Lateral neck flexion involves tilting your head to one side, and then the other. This gentle movement helps stretch the side neck muscles, increasing flexibility and decreasing stress. Regularly completing these exercises will help relieve pain, improve posture, and expand your neck’s range of motion.

Tilt your head to one side, bringing your ear closer to your shoulder.

Hold for a few seconds, then release and repeat on the other side.

5. Neck rotations with resistance

Neck rotations with resistance can assist in strengthening the muscles, enhance stability, and minimise discomfort and stiffness. Use a resistance band or your hand to add tension to your neck rotations, making the exercise more effective. This additional resistance can help strengthen the muscles that support your neck, lowering the likelihood of future pain and damage.

Place your hand on your head and gently resist the movement as you rotate your neck.

Rotate your head slowly and smoothly.

6. Shoulder shrugs

It is a simple yet effective exercise for alleviating neck pain and stiffness. By shrugging your shoulders up towards your ears and then releasing them, you can stretch and relax the muscles in your neck and shoulders. This movement can help improve blood flow and reduce tension

Shrug your shoulders up towards your ears.

Slowly release your shoulders back down.

7. Arm circles

It can help relieve pain by indirectly extending the neck and shoulder muscles. Rotating your arms engages the shoulder muscles, which can help relieve tension in the surrounding areas as well. It can also increase blood flow which promotes relaxation and reduces pain.

Swing your arms in forward circles, gradually increasing the size of the circles.

Reverse the direction of the circles, swinging your arms backwards.

8. Neck release with a tennis ball

Using a tennis ball to release tension in your neck muscles is an effective approach to relieve discomfort. This can help in releasing muscle knots improving blood flow by gently applying pressure to specific trigger points. This self-massage technique can assist in relieving pain, increasing flexibility, and inducing relaxation.

Place a tennis ball against the wall and lean your neck into it, applying gentle pressure to tight muscles.

Slowly move your head up and down and side to side to massage the muscles.

9. Wall angels

It is a wonderful method for increasing shoulder and neck mobility, which can help ease soreness and stiffness. This workout against a wall allows you to gently stretch your shoulder muscles while also improving your posture. This can help reduce stress, resulting in more comfort and flexibility.

Stand with your back against a wall, heels, buttocks, and shoulder blades touching the wall.

Slowly raise your arms overhead, keeping your back flat against the wall.

10. Foam roller neck massage

Using a foam roller for massage can be extremely efficient at relieving stiffness. By rolling your neck along the foam roller, you can apply pressure to tight muscles, ease tension, and increase blood flow. This self-massage technique can assist in alleviating pain, increase flexibility, and induce relaxation.

Lie on your back with a foam roller positioned under your neck.

Slowly roll your neck back and forth on the roller, applying gentle pressure to tight areas.

11. Towel stretch

Towel stretches are an easy but effective technique for relieving pain. Use a towel to extend your range of motion and gently stretch the muscles in your neck and shoulders. This can help boost flexibility, reduce tension, and relieve discomfort. It can also help to keep your neck healthy and improve your overall posture.

Loop a towel around your head.

Gently pull the towel ends to stretch your neck muscles.

Remember, consistency is key. Incorporate these exercises into your daily routine to maintain a healthy neck and alleviate pain and stiffness. Also, consult with a healthcare professional before starting any new exercise routine, especially if you have a pre-existing condition.

How to do exercises for neck pain safely?

Start slow : Begin with gentle movements and gradually increase the intensity and duration of the exercises.

Listen to your body : If you experience any pain, stop the exercise and rest.

: If you experience any pain, stop the exercise and rest. Maintain proper form: Ensure that you are performing the exercises correctly to avoid strain.

Side effects of exercises for neck pain

While neck workouts are generally safe and beneficial, it is important to perform them correctly and listen to your body. If done improperly or excessively, they may lead to the following conditions:

Increased pain : If you experience any discomfort, stop the exercise and consult a healthcare professional.

: If you experience any discomfort, stop the exercise and consult a healthcare professional. Muscle soreness : Some muscle discomfort is normal, especially after starting a new exercise routine. However, if the pain is severe or persistent, reduce the intensity or frequency of the exercises.

: Some muscle discomfort is normal, especially after starting a new exercise routine. However, if the pain is severe or persistent, reduce the intensity or frequency of the exercises. Injury: Incorrect form or overexertion can lead to strains or sprains.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. How long does it take exercises for neck pain to work?

The onset of relief from neck pain and stiffness through exercises varies from person to person. Some may experience relief within a few days, while others might take a few weeks. Consistency is key, and regular practice of these exercises can lead to significant improvement over time.

2. Is it better to rest or exercise if you have neck pain?

The balance between rest and exercise for neck pain depends on the severity and cause. Short-term rest might be beneficial for acute pain, but prolonged rest can worsen stiffness. Gentle exercises, like those mentioned earlier, can improve flexibility, strength, and blood flow, aiding in pain relief.

3. Is walking good for a stiff neck?

Yes, walking can be beneficial for a stiff neck. It promotes blood circulation, which can help relieve muscle tension and reduce stiffness. However, it’s important to maintain good posture while walking to avoid further straining your neck.