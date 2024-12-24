9 easy and effective exercises to fix a neck hump

Thanks to hours spent staring at our computer screens, our posture suffers, and our cervical spines pay the price. Uncomfortable and incorrect postures can often lead to something know as the neck hump. Also known as the dowager’s hump, this is a condition characterised by a noticeable hump at the base of the neck. While technology may be the culprit, there are many neck exercise that you can do in order to get rid of this hump. Adopting these simple and effective exercises for neck hump will help you strengthen your neck muscles, improve your posture, and regain a smooth, beautiful neck.
A neck hump, also known as a dowager’s hump or kyphosis, is a forward curvature of the upper spine that causes a noticeable hump at the back of the neck. Several reasons, including poor posture, weak core muscles, and age-related spinal abnormalities frequently cause it. Poor posture, particularly when sitting or standing for long periods, can place too much tension on the neck and upper back muscles, resulting in muscle weakening and a forward head posture. This can progressively force the spine out of alignment, causing this forward curvature, as per a study published in the Journal of Medicine and Life.
Yes, exercise can be very helpful in fixing a neck hump, also known as tech neck, as found in a study published in the Journal of Medicine and Life. These exercises for neck hump specifically target the muscles in your neck, upper back, and shoulders. Strengthening these muscles helps improve posture and counteract the forward head posture that contributes to the neck hump. Plus, stretching exercises increase flexibility in your neck and upper back, reducing stiffness and tension that can worsen the appearance of a neck hump. A strong core provides better overall support for your spine, indirectly improving neck alignment and reducing strain.
Here are some easy and effective exercises for neck hump you can incorporate into your fitness routine, as suggested by fitness expert Mahesh Ghanekar.
Note: Remember to consult with a healthcare professional before starting any exercises for neck hump, especially if you have any underlying health conditions.
While generally safe when performed correctly, exercises for neck hump can have some potential risks attached to them:
If you experience any concerning side effects, such as severe pain, numbness, or weakness, stop exercising and always consult with a healthcare professional.
It's best to practice exercises for neck hump at a time when you can focus and maintain good posture. This could be in the morning before your day gets busy or in the evening after you've finished your work and can relax.
To avoid neck humps, sit with your back straight and your shoulders pulled back. Keep your head level and avoid looking down at your phone or computer screen for extended periods.
