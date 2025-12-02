Fitness expert reveals 10 exercises for strength if you’re above 40

Staying active after 40 does not have to be complicated. These 10 exercises can build strength, mobility and balance to support healthy ageing naturally.

Staying active after 40 is not just about looking fit! It is about feeling stronger, moving better, and ageing in a way that lets you enjoy life without constant aches or fatigue. As we grow older, our muscle mass naturally dips, our joints get a little stiffer, and everyday movements start to feel slightly heavier. But with the right exercises, you can slow all of that down. In fact, research shows that consistent strength and mobility training can keep your bones, muscles, and balance in far better shape than you’d expect at this age.

Fitness expert Yash Agarwal, founder of Yash Fitness, explains that exercising smartly, not excessively, is what truly supports healthy ageing. Whether you are just starting out or already active, these exercises can help you stay strong, agile, and energised as the years go by.

Exercises for healthy ageing

Here are 10 exercises for healthy ageing you should do after 40 to build strength and stamina:

1. Walking

Walking is one of the best exercises for healthy ageing and staying active, especially after 40. Keep your posture tall, your shoulders relaxed, and take natural strides while swinging your arms gently. A brisk pace works best, but choose a rhythm that feels sustainable. A study published in GeroScience reveals that walking improves heart health, boosts mood, enhances joint movement, and supports weight management. According to Agarwal, even 25–30 minutes daily can make a noticeable difference in stamina and mobility. Just ensure proper footwear and avoid slouching, as posture affects the efficiency of each step.

2. Cycling or swimming

Both are low-impact exercises that are gentle on the knees, hips, and back—perfect for ageing joints. When cycling, keep your back straight and knees aligned, and avoid pushing too hard on the pedals. Swimming requires long, smooth strokes while engaging your core for stability. These activities improve cardiovascular health, muscle endurance, and overall flexibility. They are especially helpful if you experience joint stiffness, which is common in your 40s and beyond.

3. Climbing stairs

Stair climbing is one of the effective exercises for leg and glute workout, but technique matters. Keep your spine upright, step fully on each stair, and push upward through your heel rather than your toes. It strengthens the lower body, supports bone density, and improves balance. Just avoid rushing, as speed can strain the knees. Aggarwal says slow and steady climbing is more effective than fast, jerky movements.

4. Resistance training

Using resistance bands or light weights builds muscle and prevents age-related muscle loss. Maintain controlled movements, keep your core engaged, and breathe steadily. “Resistance training improves stability, supports posture, and strengthens the entire body. It’s also one of the best ways to maintain metabolism after 40,” says Aggarwal.

5. Lunges

It builds leg strength, improves stability, and supports joint health, making it one of the best exercises for healthy ageing. Here’s how to perform it:

Stand tall with feet hip-width apart.

Step one foot forward and lower the back knee slowly.

Keep your front knee aligned over your ankle.

Push back up with control.

Repeat on both sides.

6. Squats

Squats strengthen legs, glutes, and core. When performed regularly, it can also support weight loss. Here’s how to perform it:

Stand with feet slightly wider than hips.

Push your hips back as if sitting on a chair.

Keep your chest lifted and knees aligned.

Lower to a comfortable depth.

Return to standing.

7. Push-ups

This exercise builds upper-body strength and improves posture. Here’s how to perform it:

Start with hands under shoulders.

Lower your body while keeping your elbows close.

Engage your core and avoid sagging hips.

Push back up.

8. Plank

Plank is also one of the exercises for healthy ageing! It strengthens the core and supports spinal stability, helping you manage weight as well. Here’s how to perform it:

Start on forearms with elbows under shoulders.

Keep your body in a straight line.

Engage your core without dropping your hips.

Hold for 20–30 seconds.

9. Dumbbell exercises

Overhead press: Stand tall with dumbbells at shoulder level. Press upward until arms are straight, then lower slowly. Great for shoulder strength and upper-body stability.

Bicep curl: Keep elbows close to your sides and curl the weights upward without swinging your arms. Slowly lower to complete the rep.

Dumbbell row: Bend slightly forward with a straight back, pull the dumbbell toward your hip, and lower with control. Excellent for back strength and posture.

10. Essential stretches

Perform these stretching exercises gently and hold for 15–30 seconds.

Hamstring stretch: Extend one leg forward and bend slightly at the hips.

Quadriceps stretch: Pull your heel toward your glutes while keeping your knees together.

Calf stretch: Lean forward with one leg behind to stretch the back of the calf.

Triceps stretch: Raise one arm and bend it behind your head.

Shoulder stretch: Gently pull one arm across your chest, keeping your back straight.

Hip flexor stretch: Step one leg forward, shift weight, and feel the stretch in the front hip.

Chest stretch: Open your arms wide or clasp them behind to expand the chest.

These exercises for healthy ageing will keep you active even in your 40s!