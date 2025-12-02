Fitness expert reveals 10 exercises for strength if you’re above 40

Staying active after 40 is not just about looking fit! It is about feeling stronger, moving better, and ageing in a way that lets you enjoy life without constant aches or fatigue. As we grow older, our muscle mass naturally dips, our joints get a little stiffer, and everyday movements start to feel slightly heavier. But with the right exercises, you can slow all of that down. In fact, research shows that consistent strength and mobility training can keep your bones, muscles, and balance in far better shape than you’d expect at this age.
Fitness expert Yash Agarwal, founder of Yash Fitness, explains that exercising smartly, not excessively, is what truly supports healthy ageing. Whether you are just starting out or already active, these exercises can help you stay strong, agile, and energised as the years go by.
Here are 10 exercises for healthy ageing you should do after 40 to build strength and stamina:
Walking is one of the best exercises for healthy ageing and staying active, especially after 40. Keep your posture tall, your shoulders relaxed, and take natural strides while swinging your arms gently. A brisk pace works best, but choose a rhythm that feels sustainable. A study published in GeroScience reveals that walking improves heart health, boosts mood, enhances joint movement, and supports weight management. According to Agarwal, even 25–30 minutes daily can make a noticeable difference in stamina and mobility. Just ensure proper footwear and avoid slouching, as posture affects the efficiency of each step.
Both are low-impact exercises that are gentle on the knees, hips, and back—perfect for ageing joints. When cycling, keep your back straight and knees aligned, and avoid pushing too hard on the pedals. Swimming requires long, smooth strokes while engaging your core for stability. These activities improve cardiovascular health, muscle endurance, and overall flexibility. They are especially helpful if you experience joint stiffness, which is common in your 40s and beyond.
Stair climbing is one of the effective exercises for leg and glute workout, but technique matters. Keep your spine upright, step fully on each stair, and push upward through your heel rather than your toes. It strengthens the lower body, supports bone density, and improves balance. Just avoid rushing, as speed can strain the knees. Aggarwal says slow and steady climbing is more effective than fast, jerky movements.
Using resistance bands or light weights builds muscle and prevents age-related muscle loss. Maintain controlled movements, keep your core engaged, and breathe steadily. “Resistance training improves stability, supports posture, and strengthens the entire body. It’s also one of the best ways to maintain metabolism after 40,” says Aggarwal.
It builds leg strength, improves stability, and supports joint health, making it one of the best exercises for healthy ageing. Here’s how to perform it:
Squats strengthen legs, glutes, and core. When performed regularly, it can also support weight loss. Here’s how to perform it:
This exercise builds upper-body strength and improves posture. Here’s how to perform it:
Plank is also one of the exercises for healthy ageing! It strengthens the core and supports spinal stability, helping you manage weight as well. Here’s how to perform it:
Perform these stretching exercises gently and hold for 15–30 seconds.
These exercises for healthy ageing will keep you active even in your 40s!
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.