Wondering how to reduce gas and bloating? 10 exercises to relieve symptoms

Gas and bloating are a result of trapped air inside the digestive system. Read on to know more about exercises for gas and bloating.

The heartwarming effect of a delicious meal is often lost when it is followed by abdominal gas and bloating. However, simple changes in the way you eat, and the food you consume can make all the difference. Besides this, there are many exercises as well that can help you prevent as well as reduce the chances of gas and bloating. Basic cardio movements such as walking, swimming, or exercises such as sit-ups and crunches can help you prevent gas build-up. If you want to these problems, you should try exercises for gas and bloating. However, make sure to do these at the right time to avoid complications.

Why do gas and bloating happen?

Gas and bloating occur when there is an excess build-up of air or gases in the digestive system, leading to discomfort and swelling in the abdomen. This can result from swallowing air while eating or drinking, or consuming certain foods that produce gas during digestion such as beans, carbonated drinks, or dairy. It can also happen due to underlying digestive issues such as allergic reactions to specific food items, irritable bowel syndrome, or gut infections, explains gastroenterologist Dr Ajay B R.

10 exercises for gas and bloating to relieve the symptoms

There are many exercises as well as yoga poses that can help reduce gas and bloating. Here are some exercises for gas you should try:

1. Walking

Nothing releases gas and bloating faster than a brisk walk. It is one of the best exercises for gas. A good walk can help stimulate digestion and relieve bloating quickly. A study published in the American Journal of Gastroenterology states that mild physical activity, such as going for a walk, enhances intestinal gas clearance. This, in turn, reduces symptoms in patients complaining of abdominal bloating. The gentle movement of walking can help expel trapped gas, providing relief from bloating and discomfort.

2. Swimming

Swimming can also help to eliminate gas and bloating. It is one of the best low-impact exercises for gas that can help stimulate digestion without straining your body too much. Swimming helps to improve blood flow, and this promotes better digestion. Many swimming strokes, like the freestyle and backstroke, engage your core muscles. A strong core can help improve digestion and reduce bloating. Swimming regularly can also help with symptoms of chronic colitis, a digestive disease, states a study published in the journal Oncotarget.

3. Cycling

Cycling can improve blood flow to the digestive organs, aiding in digestion and reducing bloating. It can help you maintain a healthy weight, which can also positively impact digestion. A study published in the journal Gastroenterology & Hepatology observed that physical exercise using a stationary bike improved intestinal gas clearance and reduced symptoms of bloating in patients.

4. Forward Bend

Bending forward can also help you with gas and bloating. Stand or sit with legs straight, then slowly lean forward to touch the toes or reach toward the floor. Hold for a few seconds and return to the starting position. Avoid straining or bouncing during the stretch. Keep the back long and hinge at the hips rather than rounding the spine. This is another one of the best exercises for gas that will help you get some relief from the symptoms.

5. Wind-Relieving Pose (pavanmuktasana)

This yoga pose is great for gas and bloating. Make sure to keep the head relaxed on the ground and breathe deeply for maximum effect. It is always advised to avoid this exercise if there are lower back issues.

Here are the steps to do it:

Lie on the back, bend one knee, and bring it toward the chest while keeping the other leg straight.

Hug the knee with both hands and hold for 20-30 seconds.

Repeat with the other leg and then with both legs together.

6. Twisting Pose (Ardha Matsyendrasana)

The twisting pose can also release gas and bloating. Remember to keep the spine tall during the twist and avoid jerking movements.

Sit with one leg bent and the foot placed outward from the opposite knee.

Twist the torso toward the bent knee, placing the opposite elbow on the outside of the knee for support.

Hold for 20 seconds and switch sides.

7. Bridge Pose (Setu Bandha Sarvangasana)

If you are looking for exercises for gas relief, you can try bridge pose to help you deal with bloating. It is important to engage the core and glutes and avoid over-arching the lower back. Lower yourself back to the ground slowly. Here’s how to do it:

Lie on the back, bend the knees keeping the feet flat and at hip-width apart.

Lift your hips while keeping your shoulders and arms grounded. Hold for 20-30 seconds.

8. Seated torso twist exercise

The seated torso twist can help you feel better in no time. Keep the spine straight while twisting, and avoid overstraining. Breathe deeply for better relaxation. Here is how to do it:

Sit on a chair with feet flat on the ground.

Twist the upper body to one side, placing one hand on the opposite knee and the other on the chair’s backrest for support.

Hold for 10 seconds, then switch sides.

9. Cat-camel stretch

The cat-camel stretch is one of the best exercises for gas and bloating. Move gently without jerking. Synchronize the movements with deep breathing for maximum effect. Here’s how to do it:

Start on all fours with hands under shoulders and knees under hips.

Alternate between arching the back (lifting the head and tailbone) and rounding the back (tucking the chin and pelvis).

Repeat slowly for 10-15 cycles.

10. Sit-ups and crunches

Abdominal exercises for gas can help you relieve the symptoms. You can do sit-ups as well as crunches work on your core muscles and help you digest food better. These stimulate your abdominal muscles and can help prevent gas and bloating. However, make sure to do these on an empty stomach, or at least a few hours after your last meal. So while they may not be suitable to do when you are bloated, they can surely prevent gas buildup.

How to prevent gas and bloating?

There are a few basic changes that you can make while eating that can help to prevent gas and bloating.

Make sure to eat slowly, chew food thoroughly, and avoid overeating

Limit intake of gas-producing foods like beans, carbonated drinks, and artificial sweeteners

Stay hydrated

Do regular physical activity

Manage stress as it can affect digestion

Identify and avoid any specific food intolerances or triggers

Note: While these exercises for gas and bloating are sure to help you, it is important to consult your healthcare provider if your symptoms persist, or you suffer from any other underlying conditions.