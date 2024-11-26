6 effective exercises to combat digestion problems in winter

Have you been experiencing digestive issues? These simple exercises for digestion are sure to give you a healthier gut during the winter season.

Winter’s chill can often affect your digestion, leaving you feeling bloated and uncomfortable. But don’t let the cold temperature get you down! Incorporating the right physical activities into your daily routine can help maintain your digestive system function properly. These activities range from easy workouts to intense cardio. These exercises for digestion are sure to also keep you energised and rejuvenated throughout the cold season. So, let’s get moving and embrace the benefits of a healthy gut.

Exercise for digestion: How does it help?

Exercise for digestion is essential for keeping your gut healthy. Regular physical activity stimulates the muscles in the digestive tract, which aids in the effective passage of food through the intestine. This helps to avoid constipation and promotes better digestion. Plus, workout increases blood flow to the digestive organs, which improves nutrition absorption and general gut health, as found in a study published in the Journal of the American Gastroenterological Association. It also helps to relieve stress, which is a common cause of digestive disorders such as irritable bowel syndrome. Fitness can help with IBS symptoms and overall digestive function by decreasing stress. It can also have a good impact on the gut microbiome, which is the bacterial community that lives in the intestine. A healthy gut flora is vital for proper digestion and overall well-being.

Exercises for digestion to strengthen your stomach

Here are some easy and effective exercises for improving digestion, as suggested by fitness expert Mahesh Ghanekar.

1. Walking

Walking, a simple yet effective exercise, benefits digestion in various ways. Walking gently massages your inside organs, especially the intestines, as found in a study published in the International Journal of General Medicine. This massage-like sensation encourages peristaltic motions, which are contractions that transport food through the digestive tract. It increases blood flow to the digestive organs, which helps with food absorption and waste disposal. It also helps to decrease stress, which is a common cause of digestive problems. Plus, it reduces anxiety, which promotes a healthy gut environment and improves overall digestive function.

2. Cycling

Cycling, a pleasant and effective type of exercise for digestion, provides various gut benefits. “The repetitive motion of pedalling stimulates the muscles in your digestive tract, allowing food to pass more efficiently,” says the expert. Increased blood flow to the abdominal area, a result of cycling, enhances nutrient absorption and waste elimination. It can also help with stress management, which is a common cause of digestive issues. Plus, it can help you manage stress and relieve symptoms including bloating, constipation, and indigestion. Additionally, mild vibration can assist massage of the digestive organs, improving digestion and general gut health.

3. Tai Chi

Tai Chi, a calm mind-body practice is also an easy exercise for digestion. Its gentle, flowing movements and deep breathing engage the internal organs, including the digestive tract, as found in a study published in the journal Medicine. Tai Chi’s moderate abdominal contractions and twists massage the intestines, allowing food to move better. Also, its emphasis on awareness and relaxation aids in stress reduction, which is a common cause of digestive problems. It also enhances overall gastrointestinal function and fosters a more beneficial gut environment by reducing stress.

4. Pilates

Pilates, a low-impact workout that emphasises core strength and flexibility, may significantly enhance digestion. Its controlled motions and concentration on deep breathing stimulate the parasympathetic nervous system, which promotes relaxation and aids digestion, as per a study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health. Pilates’ core exercises work to develop the abdominal muscles, which are essential for digestion. Additionally, the gentle twisting motions in the workout massage the interior organs, increasing blood flow and nutritional absorption. It also promotes intestinal health by lowering stress and increasing physical exercise.

5. Planks

While planks are primarily designed to improve core strength, they can indirectly aid digestion. A strong core, which includes the abdominal muscles, promotes healthy digestion by promoting food flow through the digestive tract. It can also assist improve posture, which can relieve digestive discomfort caused by improper alignment.

How to do it:

Get into a push-up position with your forearms resting on the floor, shoulder-width apart.

Tighten your abdominal muscles, drawing your belly button towards your spine.

Keep your body in a straight line from your head to your heels, avoiding any sagging or arching.

Keep your elbows directly under your shoulders and your neck neutral.

Hold this position for as long as you can, gradually increasing your hold time as you get stronger.

6. Squats

Squats are an easy and effective exercise for digestion. While they typically target lower body muscles, they can also stimulate the digestive system in a variety of ways. For example, the deep squat position is similar to a natural posture that can help with bowel motions. Regular squats might help your body clear waste more efficiently. Secondly, they can help strengthen the core muscles, particularly the abdominal muscles, which play an important role in digestion. A strong core can promote good digestion by assisting in the appropriate flow of food through the digestive tract.

How to do it:

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, toes slightly pointed outward. Engage your core muscles by drawing your belly button towards your spine.

Begin to lower your body by pushing your hips back and bending your knees as if you’re sitting back in an invisible chair. Keep your chest up and back straight.

Descend until your thighs are parallel to the floor or slightly below, ensuring your knees don’t go past your toes.

Drive through your heels and push your body back up to the starting position.

Perform the desired number of repetitions.

Possible risks of exercises for digestion

While exercises for digestion are beneficial, it is important to be mindful of the potential side effects it can have.

In some cases, intense exercise can worsen symptoms of conditions like irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) or inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

Excessive sweating during exercise can lead to dehydration, which can disrupt digestion and lead to constipation.

Intense exercise can cause muscle soreness, which may temporarily affect digestion.

Takeaway

Incorporating regular physical activity into your routine can significantly enhance your digestive health. Exercises like walking, cycling, and Pilates gently stimulate the digestive tract, improve blood flow, and reduce stress. However, it is essential to listen to your body and avoid overexertion. By finding the right balance of exercise and mindful eating, you can optimise your digestion and overall well-being.