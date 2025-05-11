Living with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome: Is it good to exercise?

Chronic Fatigue Syndrome makes you extremely tired and affects your sleep quality. So, can exercising help to manage the symptoms? Let's find out on World Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Awareness Day.

Exercise is not just meant to manage a healthy weight, but also to reduce stress, as well as to keep bones and joints in top shape. Some moves may also be recommended to manage health conditions such as osteoporosis, diabetes and hypertension. But what if you feel too tired to do any kind of physical activity? Chronic Fatigue Syndrome is a condition that leads to extreme fatigue. Even after resting, you will feel too tired to do anything. It also has an impact on the quality of your sleep and your ability to concentrate. So, is exercising the solution? On the occasion of World Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Awareness Day on May 12, we tell you how exercising may help people with this long-term condition.

What is Chronic Fatigue Syndrome?

Chronic Fatigue Syndrome or Myalgic encephalomyelitis is a condition that can lead to extreme tiredness. It can affect anyone, including children. According to the UK’s National Health Service, this long-term condition can make you feel so tired that it can make daily activities like going to work or taking a shower difficult.

It can cause sleep problems, including insomnia. Sometimes, people with this condition sleep too much, and still feel like they have not slept properly. It can also lead to brain fog, and make it hard to think and concentrate properly. Due to disabling fatigue, which is unpredictable, it can disrupt personal, professional and social life of the person with this condition.

Can exercising help people with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome?

Physical activity may help to improve the Chronic Fatigue Syndrome symptoms along with muscle strength and cardiovascular endurance. But exercises should be done with supervision, according to The Royal Australian College of General Practitioners. Exercising with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome must be approached very carefully. “Gentle and well-paced physical activity can offer certain benefits if done correctly,” says physiotherapist Neha Gill.

Here are some of the benefits:

Improves circulation : Gentle movement supports better blood and oxygen flow to tissues, which can help reduce brain fog.

: Gentle movement supports better blood and oxygen flow to tissues, which can help reduce brain fog. Prevents muscle deconditioning : Long periods of rest can lead to muscle weakness and joint stiffness. “Light activity helps maintain basic strength and mobility without overexertion,” says the expert.

: Long periods of rest can lead to muscle weakness and joint stiffness. “Light activity helps maintain basic strength and mobility without overexertion,” says the expert. Supports better sleep : Calming movements like stretching, or even deep breathing may improve sleep quality, which is often poor in people with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome.

: Calming movements like stretching, or even deep breathing may improve sleep quality, which is often poor in people with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome. Eases pain : Gentle stretching and mobility exercises can reduce muscle aches and stiffness.

: Gentle stretching and mobility exercises can reduce muscle aches and stiffness. Boosts mood: Movement, even if it is light, can increase the production of endorphins and serotonin, the feel-good hormones. “Exercising can help manage anxiety and depression that often accompany chronic illness,” says the expert.

Exercises for Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

There are benefits of exercising, but it doesn’t mean you engage in high-intensity workouts or push through fatigue. Also, many people with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome are prone to dizziness, especially while standing, as per the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. So, exercises that involve standing, especially without any support, should be avoided. Instead, try these exercises for Chronic Fatigue Syndrome:

1. Diaphragmatic (Belly) breathing

To try this technique, sit or lie comfortably.

Place one hand on your chest, the other on your belly.

Inhale through your nose so that your belly rises followed by ribcage.

Exhale slowly through your mouth and feel your belly fall gradually.

Repeat the steps for 5 to 10 breaths.

2. Seated marching

Sit upright in a sturdy and comfortable chair with your feet flat.

Lift your right knee a few inches, then lower.

Alternate to your left knee.

Do 10 to 15 repetitions slowly on each leg.

3. Seated shoulder rolls

Sit tall with your arms relaxed.

Roll your shoulders forward in small circles 5 times.

Then roll them backward 5 times.

4. Wall push-ups

You can try standing with support. Stand facing a wall, your arms stretched out and hands on the wall.

Bend elbows to slowly bring your chest toward the wall.

Push back to the starting position of wall push-ups.

Do 5 to 10 reps, and rest as needed.

5. Ankle pumps

Sit or lie down with your legs extended.

Flex your toes toward you then point them away.

Flex your ankle towards you then move it away.

Repeat the steps 15 to 20 times slowly.

6. Cat-cow yoga pose

Get on your hands and knees. You can use a cushion if you feel the need.

Inhale then arch back and look up.

Exhale, round your spine and tuck your chin.

Repeat about 5 to 8 times.

7. Seated side bends

Sit in a chair with your hands by your sides.

Raise your right arm over your head and lean to the left.

Hold for 5 to 10 seconds, return, and switch sides.

Repeat 3 to 5 times per side.

Tips for exercising with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

You need to be extremely careful while engaging in physical activity if you have Chronic Fatigue Syndrome. Here are a few tips:

Start with just 1 to 2 exercises per session if needed.

Rest between these exercises.

No pain no gain doesn’t work, so never push through your pain or fatigue.

Practice exercise in good posture, as doing any exercise correctly is far more important than repetitions.

Use support props like pillows, chairs or walls.

Understand your limits, and stay within your energy boundaries.

Drink water before and after doing exercises for Chronic Fatigue Syndrome. “Also, eat a small, energy-supportive pre-workout snack like a banana if needed before light movement,” suggests Gill.

You need to be cautious while exercising with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome. The goal is to gently support your health without worsening the symptoms. High-impact exercises or strenuous workouts can trigger crashes in people with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome. So, choose gentle moves and breathing instead. Talk to a doctor or physiotherapist before working out.