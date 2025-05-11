Living with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome: Is it good to exercise?

Exercise is not just meant to manage a healthy weight, but also to reduce stress, as well as to keep bones and joints in top shape. Some moves may also be recommended to manage health conditions such as osteoporosis, diabetes and hypertension. But what if you feel too tired to do any kind of physical activity? Chronic Fatigue Syndrome is a condition that leads to extreme fatigue. Even after resting, you will feel too tired to do anything. It also has an impact on the quality of your sleep and your ability to concentrate. So, is exercising the solution? On the occasion of World Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Awareness Day on May 12, we tell you how exercising may help people with this long-term condition.
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome or Myalgic encephalomyelitis is a condition that can lead to extreme tiredness. It can affect anyone, including children. According to the UK’s National Health Service, this long-term condition can make you feel so tired that it can make daily activities like going to work or taking a shower difficult.
It can cause sleep problems, including insomnia. Sometimes, people with this condition sleep too much, and still feel like they have not slept properly. It can also lead to brain fog, and make it hard to think and concentrate properly. Due to disabling fatigue, which is unpredictable, it can disrupt personal, professional and social life of the person with this condition.
Physical activity may help to improve the Chronic Fatigue Syndrome symptoms along with muscle strength and cardiovascular endurance. But exercises should be done with supervision, according to The Royal Australian College of General Practitioners. Exercising with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome must be approached very carefully. “Gentle and well-paced physical activity can offer certain benefits if done correctly,” says physiotherapist Neha Gill.
Here are some of the benefits:
There are benefits of exercising, but it doesn’t mean you engage in high-intensity workouts or push through fatigue. Also, many people with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome are prone to dizziness, especially while standing, as per the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. So, exercises that involve standing, especially without any support, should be avoided. Instead, try these exercises for Chronic Fatigue Syndrome:
You need to be extremely careful while engaging in physical activity if you have Chronic Fatigue Syndrome. Here are a few tips:
You need to be cautious while exercising with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome. The goal is to gently support your health without worsening the symptoms. High-impact exercises or strenuous workouts can trigger crashes in people with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome. So, choose gentle moves and breathing instead. Talk to a doctor or physiotherapist before working out.
There is no cure for chronic fatigue syndrome. But lifestyle changes, medication, and cognitive behavioral therapy and physical therapy may help to manage the symptoms.
Mildly impaired people with chronic fatigue syndrome may be able to go to work. However, careful planning and management of activities are needed.
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.