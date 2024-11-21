6 exercises for acid reflux to get relief instantly

Some exercises for acid reflux such as walking, swimming and breathing exercises can help give you relief quickly. Here is how to do these in the right way.

A burning sensation in your chest, nausea, vomiting or even difficulty swallowing after a large meal are all symptoms of acid reflux. These can often spoil any good food experience. But if you end up popping pills every time this happens, think again! You can also try a few exercises for acid reflux that can help you. Some of these, such as walking, breathing exercises as well as some yoga poses, can also give you instant relief. Exercising every day can help you lose weight and reduce stress in the long run, which can help prevent acid reflux.

What is acid reflux?

Acid reflux is also known as gastroesophageal reflux (GER). This happens when the stomach acid flows back up into the esophagus, which is the tube that connects your mouth to your stomach. This can lead to a burning sensation in your chest, known as heartburn. You may also experience burping, a pain in the upper part of the belly, nausea, or even vomiting, explains internal medicine specialist Dr Hemalata Arora. It might be accompanied by other symptoms as well such as a sour taste in your mouth, difficulty in swallowing, as well as a chronic cough. GERD or gastroesophageal reflux disease also includes acid reflux. This can be managed by lifestyle modifications as well as proton pump inhibitors (PPIs), states a study, published by StatPearls. Besides this, trying exercises for acid reflux may also prove useful.

Why does acid reflux happen?

This happens when the sphincter between the food pipe and the stomach, meant to prevent the acid from refluxing back to the food pipe, is overcome by excessive pressure. This can happen if the sphincter is weak or if there is too much weight on the abdomen. This puts too much pressure. It can also happen if the stomach is too full and is stretching the sphincter. Acid reflux can also be a result of a hiatal hernia, this is when the entire sphincter apparatus slips into the chest area.

There are some lifestyle changes as well that can cause acid reflux. Eating very large meals, as well as lying down right after your meals can also lead to the same, states a study published in the journal Nutrients. It states that we should be careful while consuming high-calorie, large-volume, and high-fat meals. Additionally, popping in too many anti-inflammatory drugs can lead to this condition. It is also common during pregnancy. Other reasons include obesity, anxiety as well as an irritable bowel syndrome. Excessive intake of alcohol, spicy food, junk food, as well as excessive caffeine can lead to this condition too. While acid reflux can be uncomfortable, some exercises for acid reflux can give you instant relief.

Exercises for acid reflux: How does it help?

For short-term relief, some light exercises can help reposition the stomach and abdominal contents, reducing the pressure on the sphincter which then helps keep it closed. These exercises for reflux can help in the long term as well. Here are a few ways:

1. Aids weight loss

Exercise reduces abdominal fat which greatly relieves the weight on the sphincter, especially in reclining positions. Carrying extra weight can put pressure on your stomach, making acid reflux worse. Exercise can help you lose weight, which can reduce pressure on your stomach and improve your symptoms. A study, published in the journal Obesity, observed that after considerable weight loss over 6 months, 81 percent of participants reported a reduction in GERD symptoms and 65 percent said that their reflux symptoms disappeared.

2. Improves digestion

Moderate exercise can help your digestive system work more efficiently, which can reduce the amount of acid in your stomach and prevent it from flowing back up into your esophagus. A study, published in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology, states that light and moderate exercise can help with inflammatory bowel disease, which can also cause acid reflux. Therefore exercises for acid reflux can be a good place to start your treatment for the same.

3. Reduces stress

Yes, stress can cause acid reflux as well. A study, published in the journal Plos One, states that people who are exposed to higher levels of stress are more likely to have GERD symptoms. It also states that symptoms of heartburn, regurgitation, chest pain, cough, and burping were common in people who had moderate to high stress levels. Additionally, those with higher stress scores were more likely to use acid-lowering drugs, the study states. Therefore doing exercises for acid reflux can also help to reduce stress, and prevent the condition in the first place itself.

6 exercises for acid reflux

Here are a few exercises for acid reflux that can help you in a matter of a few minutes.

1. Walking

Walking is a good and easy activity to do to relieve acid reflux. Walking at an even pace will help relieve immediate discomfort and relax the abdomen. A gentle physical activity like walking can stimulate the digestive process, promoting efficient food breakdown and reducing acid reflux. Also, excess weight can lead to pressure on the stomach and this can push the acid upwards. Walking regularly can also help you to lose weight in the long run.

2. Light jogging

Not only walking, but light jogging can also help with acid reflux. Light jogging can be a beneficial exercise for managing acid reflux symptoms, but it’s important to listen to your body and adjust your routine as needed. Be careful of some points while jogging. Don’t jog on an empty stomach or also right after eating. You need to wait at least two hours after eating before jogging. Drink plenty of water before, during, and after your jog. Wear loose-fitting clothing as tight clothing can put pressure on your stomach and worsen your symptoms. Stay upright for at least 30 minutes after jogging to allow your stomach to empty. If you experience any heartburn or other symptoms during or after your jog, stop and rest.

3. Yoga poses

Some yoga poses can relieve acid reflux. These are Vajrasana or the Thunderbolt pose, Ustrasana or the Camel pose, Pawanmuktasana or the Wind releasing pose. Yoga poses like Child’s Pose and Savasana can help reduce stress and anxiety as well, which is a cause of acid reflux. Yoga has some great exercises for acid reflux as these help us build strong core muscles. This can help support the digestive system and reduce pressure on the stomach, in the long run. They also help us to maintain a good posture that can help improve digestion and reduce acid reflux symptoms.

4. Breathing exercises

There are many breathing exercises such as pranayama; anulom vilom, bhastrika pranayam, and kapal bhati that can help with acid reflux. These help to strengthen the diaphragm. The diaphragm is a dome-shaped muscle that plays a crucial role in breathing and digestion. Deep, diaphragmatic breathing strengthens the diaphragm, helping it to function more effectively. A stronger diaphragm can improve the lower esophagal sphincter (LES), the muscle that prevents acid reflux. Besides this, breathing exercises lead to lesser stress as well.

5. Swimming

Swimming is a great exercise for acid reflux. Swimming helps improve posture, which can help reduce pressure on the stomach and improve digestion. The gentle movement of swimming can help stimulate your digestive system, which can help reduce the amount of acid in your stomach and prevent it from flowing back up into your esophagus. Of course, swimming also helps in weight loss.

6. Cycling on a standing cycle

Cycling on a stationary cycle at the gym can help you too. However, make sure to not do this right after your meal. Stick to moderate-intensity cycling to avoid putting extra pressure on your stomach. Make sure the seat is high enough so that you are not leaning forward too much.

What to remember while doing exercises for acid reflux?

While exercises for acid reflux can help you get relief, some things need to be kept in mind. It is important to give some time between your meal as well as your exercise. Besides this, it is important to not push yourself as doing more than what your body allows can worsen your symptoms. Exercises that tighten the abdomen will worsen acid reflux for example: running, stomach crunches, abdominal presses, and weight lifting. So make sure to avoid these. Besides this, sleeping on the left side: due to the angle between the stomach and food pipe, can also help relieve acid reflux discomfort.

How soon do exercises for acid reflux work?

This depends on the kind of exercises for acid reflux that you are attempting to do. Some yoga poses will help within a few minutes, and walking or light jogging also will help in a few minutes marginally, says Dr Arora. Breathing exercises for acid reflux can provide immediate relief as well. Deep, diaphragmatic breathing can help calm the body and reduce the production of stomach acid. However, doing these exercises consistently for weight loss will take time but give the most benefit in treating acid reflux. However, you may start to notice improvements within a few weeks of consistent exercise.