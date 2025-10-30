Men must exercise TWICE as much as women to reduce heart risk, reveals new study

Men need almost twice as much exercise as women to lower their risk of heart disease, according to important findings from recent research.

If you’ve been thinking that it takes men and women the same amount of exercise to keep their health in check, a new study will make you rethink. General guidelines state that men and women aged 16 to 64 should aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity exercise per week, combined with muscle-strengthening activities at least twice a week. However, a new study highlights that a ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach is not the best bet.

An extensive UK study published in Nature Cardiovascular Research could change your view. We often think of exercise recommendations as the same for everyone, but that’s not true. Recent research shows that the relationship between exercise and heart health can differ between men and women.

Key findings from the study reveal the following:

A recent study analysed data from over 80,000 participants in the UK Biobank who did not have coronary heart disease. The findings were surprising: women who exercised about 250 minutes per week reduced their risk of coronary heart disease by about 30%. In comparison, men needed to exercise about 530 minutes, nearly 9 hours each week, to see a similar reduction in risk.

Standard exercise recommendations: Women who follow the guideline of 150 minutes of moderate exercise each week reduce their risk of heart disease by about 22%. In comparison, men reduce their risk by around 17%.

Impact on existing conditions: "For women with coronary heart disease, exercising regularly each week is linked to a threefold lower risk of death compared to men who exercise at the same levels", cardiologist Dr Abhijit Borse tells Health Shots.

How does regular physical activity benefit heart health?

Exercise can lower the risk of heart disease and stroke, help manage weight, stabilise blood sugar levels, and reduce inflammation. In a world where heart disease is a leading cause of death, it’s important for everyone, regardless of sex, to understand how exercise works and its benefits. The differences in results by sex in this study prompt us to consider what might be causing them. Several theories have been suggested:

Hormonal and metabolic factors: Women have different hormone levels, especially higher estrogen. This can affect how their bodies respond to exercise. Because of this hormonal difference, women may see better improvements in heart health, blood vessels, and metabolism with less exercise. Muscle fibre composition: Men generally have more fast-twitch muscle fibres and greater lean body mass than women. This means they may have a different baseline for physical activity than women do. On the other hand, women tend to have more slow-twitch muscle fibres, which can provide greater cardiovascular benefits per minute of exercise. Exercise effort and type: Research shows that women may put in more effort based on how long they exercise. The types of workouts women choose can also differ from those chosen by men, which can affect the results.

How can men prevent heart disease?

Before you start to doubt your exercise routine, remember that this study does not mean men need to exercise twice as long as women to improve heart health. Instead, it shows that exercise affects people differently, depending on factors like sex. For men who want to reduce their risk of heart disease, the findings suggest a few strategies to consider:

Increase activity level: "Consider boosting your physical activity beyond the standard recommendation of 150 minutes of moderate aerobic exercise per week", cardiologist Dr Mahadev Swamy B tells Health Shots.

Focus on intensity and variety: If increasing time isn’t feasible, try to enhance the intensity and variety of your workouts to maximise cardiovascular benefits.

If you are a woman, you can get important heart health benefits with less exercise. However, it is important to stay consistent. Regular physical activity is essential for keeping your heart healthy, no matter your gender.