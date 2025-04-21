Do the elephant walk exercise to improve posture and balance

Walk like an elephant for health benefits. Here's how to perform the elephant walk exercise, which can improve your posture and balance.

Bear crawl, frog jumps and bunny hops have one thing in common. They are all exercises inspired by animals. Joining the list of moves inspired by furry friends is the elephant walk exercise. It does not take a genius to figure out why this exercise is called the elephant walk. It does not involve jumping or walking from one spot to another. While focusing on your calves, thighs and lower back, you have to bend forward to perform this exercise. This low-impact exercise is an effective and a simple way to improve your posture as well as balance. There are more health benefits of mimicking an elephant’s gait.

What is the elephant walk exercise?

The elephant walk is an effective animal-inspired exercise that involves stretching and warming up the posterior chain muscle group. “It includes the thighs, lower back, hamstrings, glutes and calves which are crucial for movement,” says fitness expert Aman Puri. This dynamic move is all about stretching your body and doing lateral movements. Stretching is good for you, as it may help extend the range of motion, alleviate stiffness and increase muscle strength, as per research published in Sports Medicine.

What are the health benefits of the elephant walk exercise?

Here are some health benefits of performing the elephant walk exercise:

1. Improves posture and core strength

Poor posture can make it difficult to walk properly. It can also cause back or neck pain, and headaches, according to research published in Harvard Health Publishing. So, perform the elephant walk exercise, as it works the core muscles, and improves overall posture. “It also targets the dorsal chain muscles which help in forward movements and maintain overall control and stability,” says the expert. It helps improve back posture and flexibility by targeting the muscles present around the pelvic area and the hamstring muscles. This technique leads to a strong back and core while tackling back pain issues. It also helps tone the posterior muscles, especially the hip muscles. “These simple movements are not only good for muscle strength, but also help improve endurance,” says Puri.

2. Enhances mobility and flexibility

This exercise improves flexibility and mobility by involving an amalgamation of lateral, forward and backward movements. “Performing elephant walk exercise and stretches daily can help improve spine, shoulder and posterior hip flexibility,” says the expert.

3. Improves coordination and balance

Building coordination and balance is extremely important for your overall body movement. “The elephant walk is an exercise that challenges both the knees to move back and forth. This in turn helps in improving coordination and maintaining equilibrium,” says the expert.

4. Lowers chances of injuries

By reducing the stiffness of the muscles, this move reduces the wear and tear of muscles, lowering the risk of injury. “This exercise may also lower muscle and joint stiffness which can lead to severe pain if not treated on time, especially back pain,” says Puri. As it improves balance, it helps prevent falls.

5. Improves blood flow

The elephant exercise involves dynamic movements that help improve blood circulation, especially in the lower back, hamstrings and legs. “This boosts oxygen and nutrient supply to muscles for better overall performance and recovery following a workout session,” says the expert.

6. Low-impact exercise

Being low in impact yet dynamic, this exercise can be performed by anyone to improve their fitness levels. Low-impact exercise may help people who are injured or have a condition that needs them to protect their joints, as per research published in Current Problems in Cardiology. But check with a doctor before doing the elephant walk.

How to do the elephant walk exercise?

It is a simple technique that can be performed by following these steps:

Lean forward from a standing position, with both your hands touching the ground in front of your toes.

Slightly bend your knees in an alternate pattern while slightly lifting your foot heel just above the floor to perform a stretch of either leg one at a time.

Hold the position and then straighten your legs.

Repeat the steps multiple times without standing up.

“Keep your posture aligned and balanced, bend your knee a little to support the movement and avoid doing unnecessary reps or excessive stretching in one go,” suggests Puri. Also, if you are unable to touch your hands to the floor, especially the elderly, you may take help of a chair.

Who should not do the elephant walk exercise?

“It is a simple exercise that can be performed by anyone, and can even be made a part of recovery or rehabilitation exercises,” says the expert. But it is always better to perform exercises under the supervision of a trainer to avoid any negative consequences.

People with injuries, especially in the pelvis, hamstring, shoulder, leg and lower back should consult a doctor to prevent further pain and injury.

Pregnant women should also avoid doing this exercise, as it involves forward bending, which can put pressure on the abdomen.

The elephant walk exercise is can be performed by beginners, elderly or athletes to improve muscle endurance. It can be performed anytime, anywhere without any gym equipment. However, check with a doctor before doing it, especially if you recently got injured.