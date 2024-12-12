7 exercises for low blood pressure that are sure to get you quick results

Walking, Pilates and weightlifting can actually improve your blood pressure levels. Check out other exercises for low blood pressure that would help!

Dizziness or fainting could be a sign of low blood pressure. While regular medication is a must for those prone to this condition, including exercises for lower blood pressure is an easy and effective way to manage it. Physical activity improves the efficiency with which your heart pumps, thereby strengthening your cardiovascular system. This improved effectiveness aids in the regulation of blood pressure and lowers the risk of unexpected reductions. However, if you suffer from recurring low blood pressure, it is important to consult your doctor before starting their exercises.

What is low blood pressure?

Blood pressure is the force of blood pushing against your arteries as your heart pumps blood throughout the body. The normal range of blood pressure levels should be between 120 and 80 millimeters of mercury (mmHg). Blood pressure levels lower than that are a sign of low blood pressure or hypotension. It is a condition in which the force of the blood against the artery walls is too low.

Exercises for low blood pressure: Do they help?

Yes, working out can help you deal with low BP. When you engage in physical activity, your heart works harder to pump blood throughout your body. Over time, this strengthens your heart muscle, improving its efficiency, as found in a study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health. A stronger heart can more effectively regulate blood pressure, reducing the likelihood of sudden drops. This is why doing exercises for low blood pressure can help you.

Plus, workouts can boost blood volume. As your body adjusts to regular activity, it produces more blood cells, which increases the amount of blood. This increased blood volume can aid in maintaining normal blood pressure levels.

Besides this, workouts can relieve stress, which is believed to one of the biggest causes of low blood pressure. Physical activity causes the release of endorphins, which are natural mood elevators that can help reduce stress and anxiety. Managing your stress might indirectly improve your BP.

Exercises for low blood pressure

Here are some simple and easy effective workouts that you can try. However, make sure to do these exercises for low blood pressure in the right way to avoid further complications.

1. Brisk walking

Brisk walking is one of the best exercises for low blood pressure. Walking at a rapid pace raises your heart rate and helps your circulation, as found in a study published in the Iranian Journal of Public Health. This increased blood flow leads to higher blood pressure levels. Additionally, regular brisk walking can strengthen your heart muscle, increasing its efficiency in pumping blood. This improved cardiac function contributes to more effective blood pressure regulation. Walking is a low-impact workout that can be effortlessly included in your regular schedule. It is a gentle yet effective technique to improve your blood pressure and overall health.

Take a Poll What do you do for post-workout recovery? Stretching

Foam rolling

Cold shower

Eat a protein-rich snack Take a Poll How do you keep track of your workouts? Fitness app

Wearable devices

Journals

I don’t keep a track Previous Next

2. Weightlifting

Weightlifting can be a beneficial exercise for low blood pressure. When you lift weights, you build muscle mass, which increases your metabolic rate to improve blood circulation and heart health, as found in a study published in the Journal Applied Physiology. Stronger muscles also help support your body and enhance your posture, which can positively impact blood pressure regulation. Additionally, weightlifting can reduce stress, a factor that can contribute to low blood pressure. By engaging in regular weightlifting, you can strengthen your body, boost your cardiovascular health, and manage your blood pressure more effectively.

3. Yoga

Many yoga poses are good exercises for low blood pressure, as found in a study published in the Scientific World Journal. Certain poses, such as inversions and heart openers, can help increase blood flow to the brain and heart, thereby boosting blood pressure. It also helps reduce stress and anxiety, which can contribute to low blood pressure. Regular practice can improve overall cardiovascular health, leading to better BP regulation. Additionally, it can enhance blood circulation and nerve function, further contributing to improved blood pressure control.

4. Pilates

Pilates is a mild but effective exercises for low blood pressure management. It focuses on core strength, flexibility, and posture, all of which help to increase blood flow. “Pilates, which strengthens your core muscles, can improve your posture and general alignment. This can improve blood flow and oxygenation, hence regulating blood pressure,” says fitness expert Mahesh Ghanekar. It can also help to reduce anxiety and worry, both of which can lead to low blood pressure. Regular Pilates practice can help you feel more relaxed, focused, and energised, resulting in better blood pressure control.

5. Tai Chi

Tai Chi, a gentle mind-body practice, is extremely good for decreasing blood pressure. “Its kind, flowing motions, combined with deep breathing and meditation, assist in relieving tension and anxiety, both of which are substantial contributors to high blood pressure,” says the expert. Tai Chi promotes relaxation and reduces stress hormones, which helps manage blood pressure. Plus, the simple physical activity involved in it enhances circulation and heart health, which helps to lower blood pressure.

6. Squats

Squats are a type of isometric exercise, which means you engage your muscles without moving your joints. “When you hold a squat position, it creates tension in your muscles, which can help regulate blood pressure,” points out the expert. Additionally, squats can improve blood flow and circulation, further contributing to lower blood pressure levels.

How to do:

Start by standing with your feet shoulder-width apart, toes slightly turned outward.

Tighten your core muscles to stabilise your spine.

Bend your knees and hips, as if you are sitting back into a chair. Keep your back straight and chest up.

Lower your body until your thighs are parallel to the floor or as low as you comfortably can.

Drive through your heels and push your body back up to the starting position.

7. Lunges

Lunges are a dynamic exercise that can help lower blood pressure. “They engage multiple muscle groups, including the quadriceps, hamstrings, and glutes, which can improve blood flow and circulation,” explains the expert. Additionally, it can help reduce stress and anxiety, two factors that can contribute to high blood pressure.

How to do:

Stand with your feet hip-width apart.

Take a big step forward with one leg, keeping your back straight and core engaged.

Bend both knees, forming a 90-degree angle with your front knee. Your back knee should almost touch the ground.

Push through your front heel to return to the starting position.

Switch legs and repeat the movement.

Possible side effects of doing exercises for low blood pressure

While doing exercises for low blood pressure can be beneficial, it is important to be aware of the potential side effects, especially for people with pre-existing conditions:

This is a temporary drop in blood pressure after exercise. It is common and usually resolves on its own.

This can occur, particularly after intense or prolonged exercise, especially when changing positions quickly.

Overexertion can lead to fatigue, especially if you are not accustomed to regular physical activity.

Note: Before starting any new exercises for low blood pressure, consult your doctor, especially if you have underlying health conditions.