Staying Fit

Do you think dance can improve your health ? Let us understand with this quiz

Updated on:26 April 2025, 12:03am IST

Think dance is just for fun? Take this dance quiz to understand how your moves can seriously boost your health.

dance benefits
Dance is one of the best physical workouts. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock

When you think of dance, what comes to mind? A wedding floor jam? A Zumba class? Or that one time you tried a TikTok routine and totally nailed it (or didn’t)? Dance is everywhere, from Bollywood to ballet, from club nights to living room boogies. But here’s the thing—dance is not just fun, it is seriously good for your health. It boosts your heart rate, burns calories, improves coordination, lifts your mood, and even helps with balance and brain function. Yep, it is a full-body, feel-good workout in disguise. So, how much do you really know about the health perks of dancing? Let us find out with this fun little quiz!

Dancing improves which of the following the most?

Dancing can reduce stress and improve mood.

Which of these is a benefit of dancing for older adults?

When you dance, which important hormone increases that helps fight stress and depression?

You are most likely to gain these benefits from dancing regularly:

Dancing can help prevent which of the following conditions?

Which of the following is true about dance and weight management?

