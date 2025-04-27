Do you think dance can improve your health ? Let us understand with this quiz

Updated on:26 April 2025, 12:03am IST

When you think of dance, what comes to mind? A wedding floor jam? A Zumba class? Or that one time you tried a TikTok routine and totally nailed it (or didn’t)? Dance is everywhere, from Bollywood to ballet, from club nights to living room boogies. But here’s the thing—dance is not just fun, it is seriously good for your health. It boosts your heart rate, burns calories, improves coordination, lifts your mood, and even helps with balance and brain function. Yep, it is a full-body, feel-good workout in disguise. So, how much do you really know about the health perks of dancing? Let us find out with this fun little quiz!