6-6-6 walking routine: How 60 minutes of daily walking may fix your sleep problems

Are you having trouble getting a good night’s sleep? It might be easier to fix than you think. The 6-6-6 walking method can help you improve your fitness and get better sleep. This simple practice involves three parts: six minutes of brisk walking, six hours of staying active, and six hours of relaxing. By adding this routine to your day, you can feel better overall and enjoy more peaceful nights of sleep.
This popular workout involves walking for 60 minutes at either 6 AM or 6 PM. “Start with a 6-minute warm-up and end with a 6-minute cool-down”, Dr Harish Chafle, Sleep Disorders specialist, tells Health Shots. Its strength comes from its direct approach and timing.
Here’s the full breakdown:
Regular walking directly impacts your sleep quality through several biological mechanisms. Studies published in the Journal of Physiotherapy show that moderate exercise, such as walking, can reduce the time it takes to fall asleep by 37%.
2. For evening walkers (6 PM): Timing is everything for evening exercise and sleep quality, according to Harvard Health.
You can improve your sleep naturally by changing some habits and lifestyle choices. Here are some tips by Dr Animesh Arya:
Create the perfect sleep environment:
How to improve sleep quality before bed?
The 6-6-6 method helps improve your health and supports better sleep quality.
Unlike extreme fitness programs, the 6-6-6 method builds sustainable habits. The consistent timing helps regulate your circadian rhythm, while the moderate intensity prevents exercise-induced sleep disruption.
