Is your walking speed slow? Here’s how walking just a little faster can change your health

Picking up your walking pace is more than just getting to your destination sooner; it's a powerful tool for boosting heart health, burning more calories in the same amount of time, and may even be linked to a longer, healthier life.

We often think of walking as a gentle activity to clear our minds or get from one place to another. But have you ever thought about what happens when you walk faster? Walking quickly can improve your health. What starts as a simple stroll can evolve into an effective workout that energises both your body and mind. Walking with intention and speed offers many surprising benefits, boosting your physical health and mental focus. By increasing your pace, you transform an ordinary walk into a powerful tool for your well-being, renewing your energy and altering your perspective on the world around you.

How does walking faster improve heart health?

When you increase your walking speed, you push your heart to work harder, which is precisely what it needs to get stronger. A brisk walk elevates your heart rate into the “moderate-intensity” or even “vigorous-intensity” exercise zone according to the UK’s National Health Institute. This kind of cardiovascular workout makes your heart more efficient at pumping blood throughout your body. The science backs this up decisively. A comprehensive review in a leading medical journal found a strong, consistent link between a faster walking pace and a lower risk of cardiovascular disease. Think of it as giving your heart a regular, strengthening workout every time you step out the door.

Can you really burn more calories just by walking faster?

It’s a matter of simple physics: moving your body over a greater distance in the same amount of time requires more energy. “By picking up the pace, you increase your metabolic rate and burn more calories without adding a single extra minute to your workout schedule,” fitness expert Dr Aijaz Ashai tells Health Shots. This is a key insight for anyone looking to manage their weight effectively. Increasing walking speed to increase calorie burn is one of the most immediate and rewarding benefits. It makes your daily walk a more efficient tool for achieving your fitness goals.

Is walking speed linked to longevity?

This might be the most compelling reason to pick up your pace. A growing body of research suggests that gait speed is a surprisingly reliable predictor of overall health and longevity, especially in older adults. A landmark study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) analysed data from nearly 35,000 individuals and found a direct correlation between faster gait speed and longer survival rates.

While walking faster won’t make you immortal, it acts as a powerful indicator of your body’s overall systemic health. A brisk pace reflects a strong heart, good lung capacity, and robust musculoskeletal function—all key components of a long and healthy life, as per American Heart Association Journals.

What is considered a “good” walking speed?

While this varies from person to person based on age and fitness level, a helpful benchmark for comparison is provided. A moderately fit person should walk a mile in about 15 minutes. To be considered “fast,” you’d want to cover that same mile in 12 minutes or less. “Ultimately, the goal isn’t just to walk faster but to transform your daily movement into a deliberate, health-boosting activity”, says the expert. By putting a little more pep in your step, you’re not just saving time—you’re investing in a healthier, stronger, and potentially longer life.