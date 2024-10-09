Boat pose: 6 reasons why you should include naukasana in your daily routine

Boat pose or Naukasana may improve digestion and keep stress at bay. Here are all the health benefits of this yoga pose and how to do it.

Be it constipation, gas, or acid reflux, incorporating the boat pose or naukasana into your daily routine comes with a host of health benefits. It is a challenging yoga asana that requires core strength, balance, and patience. While it may seem intimidating at first, the benefits of practising this pose are immense. From strengthening your core and improving your posture to calming your mind and reducing stress, boat pose offers a holistic approach to overall well-being. Know all the health benefits of the boat pose and how to do it the right way.

What is boat pose or Naukasana?

Boat pose is also known as naukasana. The name “naukasana” is derived from Sanskrit, and combines the words “nauka” which means boat, and “asana,” which means seat or posture. “In this pose, you sit upright with your knees bent and feet flat on the ground. Then, you lift your feet, lean back slightly, and extend your legs towards the ceiling, forming a V-shape with your body. Your hands can either be held straight out in front of you or placed on your thighs for support. Boat pose is a dynamic pose that works multiple muscle groups, including your core, legs, gut health and back,” says yoga expert Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar.

Benefits of boat pose or naukasana

The pose offers a wide range of benefits for both physical and mental well-being. Here are some of the key benefits:

1. Strengthens the core

The pose is a dynamic exercise that primarily targets the core muscles, including the abs, obliques, and transverse abdomen. To maintain the V-shape in the boat pose, you must engage your core muscles to stabilize your torso and prevent your lower back from arching. The continuous engagement of these muscles throughout the pose helps build strength and endurance, leading to a stronger and more defined core. A study published in the International Journal of Sport and Health Science found that regular practice of yoga may help to strengthen your core muscles.

2. Improves balance

The pose requires a delicate balance between your upper and lower body. As you lift your legs and lean back, your body’s centre of gravity shifts. To maintain your balance, you must engage your core muscles, legs, and back to create a stable base. Regular practice of boat pose helps train your body to adjust to shifting balance points, improving your overall balance and coordination. A study published in the Journal of Age and ageing found that yoga methods improved balance and physical mobility in persons over the age of 60.

3. Increases flexibility

Boat pose stretches the hamstrings, hip flexors, and spine, leading to increased flexibility in these areas. As you extend your legs towards the ceiling, your hamstrings and hip flexors are stretched. Additionally, the slight backward lean in the boat pose stretches the spine, improving flexibility in the back. Regular practice of this pose can help increase your overall flexibility and range of motion. A study published in the International Journal of Yoga found that regular practice of yoga may increase flexibility.

4. Enhances posture

Boat pose enhances posture by strengthening the core muscles, which are essential for maintaining a healthy spine alignment. When your core muscles are strong, they can provide better support for your back and help prevent slouching. Additionally, the boat pose stretches the muscles in the back, improving flexibility and reducing stiffness. This can help you stand taller and maintain a more upright posture. According to a study published in the Indian Journal of Medical Specialities, regular yoga practice may help to improve posture. Check out the other yoga stretches for neck stiffness that can help you.

5. Improves digestion

This pose can improve digestion by stimulating the abdominal organs and promoting peristalsis, the rhythmic contractions of the digestive tract that move food through the intestines. “The gentle rocking motion of the body in boat pose can help massage the abdominal organs, improving their function and reducing bloating. Additionally, the deep breathing associated with boat pose can help relax the digestive system and relieve stress, which can also contribute to better digestion,” explains the expert. Check out the other home remedies to reduce bloating.

6. Keeps stress at bay

This pose can help reduce stress and anxiety by promoting relaxation and mindfulness. The deep breathing required to maintain the pose can help calm the mind and reduce feelings of stress. Additionally, the focus and concentration needed to balance in a boat pose can help distract you from worries and anxieties. By practising boat pose regularly, you can develop a sense of inner peace and resilience, helping you better cope with stress and anxiety. A study published in the International Journal of Preventive Medicine found that yoga is useful in relieving stress, anxiety, and depression. As a result, it may be used as a supplementary medicine.

How to do boat pose or naukasana?

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to perform boat pose or naukasana:

Begin by sitting on the ground with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor.

Lean back slightly, lifting your feet off the ground.

As you lean back, extend your legs towards the ceiling, forming a V-shape with your body.

Extend your arms straight out in front of you, parallel to the ground. Your palms can face down or up.

Engage your core muscles to maintain your balance and prevent your lower back from arching.

Keep your chest lifted and your shoulders relaxed.

Hold the pose for 30 seconds to 1 minute, or longer as you become more comfortable.

To release, gently lower your feet back to the ground and return to a sitting position.

Things to keep in mind

Start slowly : If you are new to this pose, start by holding the pose for a shorter duration and gradually increase the time as you become stronger.

: If you are new to this pose, start by holding the pose for a shorter duration and gradually increase the time as you become stronger. Focus on balance : Pay attention to your balance and make adjustments as needed to maintain a stable position.

: Pay attention to your balance and make adjustments as needed to maintain a stable position. Breathe deeply : Practice deep and steady breathing throughout the pose. This can help you relax and maintain your balance.

: Practice deep and steady breathing throughout the pose. This can help you relax and maintain your balance. Use props: If you are struggling to maintain the pose, you can use a prop like a yoga strap or a towel to support your back.

Are there any side effects of boat pose?

This pose, while generally safe, can have some potential side effects if not performed correctly:

Back pain : If you have a pre-existing back injury or if you don’t engage your core properly, a boat pose can strain your lower back.

: If you have a pre-existing back injury or if you don’t engage your core properly, a boat pose can strain your lower back. Hamstring strain : If your hamstrings are tight, extending your legs in a boat pose can increase the risk of strain.

: If your hamstrings are tight, extending your legs in a boat pose can increase the risk of strain. Dizziness : Holding the pose for too long or performing it too quickly can sometimes lead to dizziness.

: Holding the pose for too long or performing it too quickly can sometimes lead to dizziness. Wrist pain: If you’re not careful, holding your arms straight out in front of you can put pressure on your wrists.

If you feel any pain or discomfort, stop performing the pose immediately. Also, if you have any concerns about performing a boat pose, consult with a yoga instructor or healthcare professional.