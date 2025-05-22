Personalised Content. Daily Newsletters Sign Up
Staying Fit

Do it like Malaika Arora! Perform Hatha Surya Namaskara with the best yoga mats

Just like Malaika Arora, master Hatha Surya Namaskara and find your center with the best yoga mat. Here are the top picks for you.
Written by: Tanya Shree
Published On: 22 May 2025, 05:00 pm IST
Get the best yoga mats to elevate your fitness session like Malaika Arora. Image courtesy: Malaika Arora/Adobe Stock
Celebrity Malaika Arora is a fitness enthusiast. It’s something that her social media presence reflects. Even at the age of 51, she continues to work out consistently and includes yoga in her daily routine. One yoga practice she swears by is the Hatha Surya Namaskara, which combines strength, flexibility, and mindfulness. To make the most of any yoga session, be it Hatha, Vinyasa, or restorative styles, choosing the right yoga mat is essential. Malaika Arora also uses a good-quality yoga mat that offers excellent grip and cushioning, helping to enhance grip, balance, and proper alignment. If you also want to include yoga in your routine and master the poses like Malaika Arora, check out this list of the best yoga mats.

Malaika Arora swears by Hatha Surya Namaskara for a full-body workout

On hectic days, Malaika Arora turns to Hatha Surya Namaskara, a traditional yoga sequence that combines breath control with flowing movements. It is a complete workout in itself and takes only a few minutes to complete. The sequence involves a blend of standing, stretching, and balancing poses, performed in sync with your breath to build strength, enhance flexibility, and calm your mind.

Hatha Surya Namaskara: Why does Malaika love this yoga practice?

Malaika swears by this time-tested yoga flow for its wide-ranging health benefits. From improved posture and stronger muscles to better digestion and glowing skin, Hatha Surya Namaskara offers it all. It also helps regulate hormones, improve heart health, and elevate your energy levels. Malaika advises to begin slowly, focus on form and breath, and make it a part of your daily routine for lasting results.

7 best yoga mats to deepen your poses like Malaika Arora

If you want to enhance your yoga practice like Malaika Arora, try out these top-rated yoga mats in India:

1. Boldfit Yoga Mat

This best yoga mat features Rubberflex Pro-Grip technology for enhanced stability and TrueGuide alignment lines to aid posture. It’s 6mm TPE cushioning offers comfort for various workouts. Lightweight and portable, it includes a carry bag for convenience.

Boldfit Yoga Mat For Women & Men With Bag 6Mm Alignment Tpe Rubber Material Extra Thick Exercise Yoga Mat For Men For Workout At Home Yoga Fitness Exercise Mat Anti Skid Mat Gym Mat - 6Mm Nile, Red

17132 Reviews
46% OFF

Why choose:

  • Excellent grip and stability
  • Alignment lines for posture guidance
  • Lightweight with carry bag

Why avoid:

  • May be less durable for high-intensity workouts
  • Limited colour options

Also Read: 5 best cork yoga mats to avoid slips and skids

2. Wiselife Tru Body Alignment Yoga Mat

Designed with alignment lines and made from eco-friendly TPE, this best yoga mat offers a non-slip surface and 6mm cushioning. It comes with a sleek yoga strap for added utility. Moreover, it offers superior joint support for a pain-free practice.

Wiselife Tru Body Alignment Yoga Mat + Sleek Yoga Strap For Men And Women | Non-Slip Textured Extra Wide & Thick | Pro Balance Tpe Exercise Mat For Home, Pilates, Gym & Fitness (6MM, Wine)

2911 Reviews
43% OFF

Why choose:

  • Alignment lines for improved posture
  • Eco-friendly material
  • Includes yoga strap

Why avoid:

  • Some users report slippiness during intense sessions.
  • May not stick well to all floor types

3. TEGO Stance Truly Reversible Yoga Mat

Are you looking for the best yoga mat that is reversible and good for performing the Hatha Surya Namaskara, just like Malaika Arora? Try this one from TEGO as it offers two textures and features a GuideAlign design for posture reference. Its closed-cell construction resists moisture, enhancing durability.

TEGO Stance Truly Reversible Yoga Mat with GuideAlign - 5-6mm Thick (Black Orange Without Bag)72x24 Inch-Exercise, Anti Slip, Grippy for men,women,kids

1454 Reviews
5% OFF

Why choose:

  • Dual textures for varied grip
  • GuideAlign for posture assistance
  • Moisture-resistant and durable

Why avoid:

  • Heavier than some mats
  • Initial rubbery odour

4. AmazonBasics 13mm Extra Thick Yoga and Exercise Mat

With a 13mm thickness, this best yoga mat provides ample cushioning. It is lightweight and includes a carrying strap for portability. Moreover, it has a textured surface that can enhance traction and stability.

AmazonBasics 13mm Extra Thick Yoga and Exercise Mat with Carrying Strap, Black

100719 Reviews
25% OFF

Why choose:

  • Extra thick for comfort
  • Lightweight and portable
  • Budget-friendly

Why avoid:

  • Reported durability issues
  • May slip on smooth floors

Also Read: Discover the top 5 stylish yoga mats for steady support

5. Kobo NBR Athletica Yoga Mat

Made from high-density NBR foam, this 8mm yoga mat offers cushioning and is slip-proof. It is versatile for various exercises and includes a carrying strap. With its slip-proof and waterproof design, this best yoga mat ensures stabilised postures.

Kobo AC -60 Rubber Yoga Mat, 15mm (Blue)

1224 Reviews

Why choose:

  • Thick cushioning for joint protection
  • Slip-proof and waterproof
  • Versatile for multiple activities

Why avoid:

  • Some users report slipperiness when sweating.
  • Mixed reviews on durability

6. Bodylastics Yoga Mat

This dual-layer TPE mat features a tear-resistant mesh and non-slip texture. At 6mm thickness, it balances comfort and portability, and comes with a carry bag. Moreover, it is light enough to carry to the gym or anywhere.

Bodylastics Yoga Mat for Men and Women with Carry Bag TPE 6ft x 2ft x 6mm Large Size Anti Slip & Anti Tear Workout Mat (Purple/Pink)

1133 Reviews
57% OFF

Why choose:

  • Dual-layer for durability
  • Non-slip texture
  • Includes carry bag

Why avoid:

  • The width may be narrow for some users
  • Limited colour options

Also Read: Don’t let your yoga mat be a hotspot of germs. Clean it the right way in 5 simple steps

7. Lifelong Yoga Mat

Made in India, this TPE mat offers 6mm cushioning and is sweat-resistant. It is lightweight, portable, and comes with a carry bag. Additionally, the brand claims that this best yoga mat made with safe, non-toxic TPE material that makes it gentle on the skin and long-lasting.

Lifelong Yoga Mat for Men & Women | 6mm Thick TPE Cushioning | Non-Toxic & Sweat-Resistant | Lightweight & Portable with Carry Bag | Home & Studio Workout Mat | Made in India (Maroon)

1151 Reviews
81% OFF

Why choose:

  • Sweat-resistant and easy to clean
  • Lightweight with carry bag
  • Made from non-toxic materials

Why avoid:

  • Some users find it slippery.
  • Mixed opinions on value for money

Stabilise your poses with the best yoga mats and stay fit like Malaika Arora!

(Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we make a constant effort to break the clutter for our readers. All products listed are carefully curated by the editorial team but use your discretion and an expert’s opinion before using them. Their price and availability may differ from the time of publication. If you buy something using these links in the story, we may earn a commission.)

Best yoga mats

Top Features Compared Material Special feature
Boldfit Yoga Mat For Women & Men With Bag 6Mm Alignment Tpe Rubber Material Extra Thick Exercise Yoga Mat For Men For Workout At Home Yoga Fitness Exercise Mat Anti Skid Mat Gym Mat - 6Mm Nile, Red Thermoplastic Elastomers RUBBERFLEX PRO-GRIP technology
Wiselife Tru Body Alignment Yoga Mat + Sleek Yoga Strap For Men And Women | Non-Slip Textured Extra Wide & Thick | Pro Balance Tpe Exercise Mat For Home, Pilates, Gym & Fitness (6MM, Wine) Thermoplastic Elastomers Portable
TEGO Stance Truly Reversible Yoga Mat with GuideAlign - 5-6mm Thick (Black Orange Without Bag)72x24 Inch-Exercise, Anti Slip, Grippy for men,women,kids Polyvinyl Chloride Foam Closed cell construction
AmazonBasics 13mm Extra Thick Yoga and Exercise Mat with Carrying Strap, Black Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Textured surface
Kobo AC -60 Rubber Yoga Mat, 15mm (Blue) Foam Tear-proof
Bodylastics Yoga Mat for Men and Women with Carry Bag TPE 6ft x 2ft x 6mm Large Size Anti Slip & Anti Tear Workout Mat (Purple/Pink) Thermoplastic Elastomers Eco-friendly
Lifelong Yoga Mat for Men & Women | 6mm Thick TPE Cushioning | Non-Toxic & Sweat-Resistant | Lightweight & Portable with Carry Bag | Home & Studio Workout Mat | Made in India (Maroon) Thermoplastic Elastomers Non-toxic TPE
Related FAQs

Can I wash my yoga mat?

Yes, gently hand wash with mild soap and water, then air dry completely before rolling it up.

Is a non-slip yoga mat necessary?

Yes, non-slip mats prevent injuries by improving grip and stability, especially during sweaty or dynamic yoga sessions.

Can beginners use travel yoga mats?

Yes, but travel mats are thinner; beginners may prefer thicker mats for better comfort and joint support.

Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.

