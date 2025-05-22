Do it like Malaika Arora! Perform Hatha Surya Namaskara with the best yoga mats
Team Health Shots recommends products only after thorough research and analysis of user ratings and reviews on Amazon and other similar platforms. We value the trust of our readers, and follow an authentic and reliable process while curating the best products for purchase.
- Selection process: We evaluate user reviews and testimonials to gauge product quality and reliability
- Curation: We clearly state ingredients, descriptions and specifications of products
- Reputation assessment: We ensure that the brands we recommend are trustworthy and reputable
- Transparency: We ensure full disclosure of any sponsorships or partnerships to maintain integrity.
- Factual information: We use factual information to explain a product's benefits and uses
And not to be missed... At Health Shots, your health is our priority!
Celebrity Malaika Arora is a fitness enthusiast. It’s something that her social media presence reflects. Even at the age of 51, she continues to work out consistently and includes yoga in her daily routine. One yoga practice she swears by is the Hatha Surya Namaskara, which combines strength, flexibility, and mindfulness. To make the most of any yoga session, be it Hatha, Vinyasa, or restorative styles, choosing the right yoga mat is essential. Malaika Arora also uses a good-quality yoga mat that offers excellent grip and cushioning, helping to enhance grip, balance, and proper alignment. If you also want to include yoga in your routine and master the poses like Malaika Arora, check out this list of the best yoga mats.
Malaika Arora swears by Hatha Surya Namaskara for a full-body workout
On hectic days, Malaika Arora turns to Hatha Surya Namaskara, a traditional yoga sequence that combines breath control with flowing movements. It is a complete workout in itself and takes only a few minutes to complete. The sequence involves a blend of standing, stretching, and balancing poses, performed in sync with your breath to build strength, enhance flexibility, and calm your mind.
Hatha Surya Namaskara: Why does Malaika love this yoga practice?
Malaika swears by this time-tested yoga flow for its wide-ranging health benefits. From improved posture and stronger muscles to better digestion and glowing skin, Hatha Surya Namaskara offers it all. It also helps regulate hormones, improve heart health, and elevate your energy levels. Malaika advises to begin slowly, focus on form and breath, and make it a part of your daily routine for lasting results.
7 best yoga mats to deepen your poses like Malaika Arora
If you want to enhance your yoga practice like Malaika Arora, try out these top-rated yoga mats in India:
1. Boldfit Yoga Mat
This best yoga mat features Rubberflex Pro-Grip technology for enhanced stability and TrueGuide alignment lines to aid posture. It’s 6mm TPE cushioning offers comfort for various workouts. Lightweight and portable, it includes a carry bag for convenience.
Boldfit Yoga Mat For Women & Men With Bag 6Mm Alignment Tpe Rubber Material Extra Thick Exercise Yoga Mat For Men For Workout At Home Yoga Fitness Exercise Mat Anti Skid Mat Gym Mat - 6Mm Nile, Red
Why choose:
- Excellent grip and stability
- Alignment lines for posture guidance
- Lightweight with carry bag
Why avoid:
- May be less durable for high-intensity workouts
- Limited colour options
Also Read: 5 best cork yoga mats to avoid slips and skids
2. Wiselife Tru Body Alignment Yoga Mat
Designed with alignment lines and made from eco-friendly TPE, this best yoga mat offers a non-slip surface and 6mm cushioning. It comes with a sleek yoga strap for added utility. Moreover, it offers superior joint support for a pain-free practice.
Wiselife Tru Body Alignment Yoga Mat + Sleek Yoga Strap For Men And Women | Non-Slip Textured Extra Wide & Thick | Pro Balance Tpe Exercise Mat For Home, Pilates, Gym & Fitness (6MM, Wine)
Why choose:
- Alignment lines for improved posture
- Eco-friendly material
- Includes yoga strap
Why avoid:
- Some users report slippiness during intense sessions.
- May not stick well to all floor types
3. TEGO Stance Truly Reversible Yoga Mat
Are you looking for the best yoga mat that is reversible and good for performing the Hatha Surya Namaskara, just like Malaika Arora? Try this one from TEGO as it offers two textures and features a GuideAlign design for posture reference. Its closed-cell construction resists moisture, enhancing durability.
TEGO Stance Truly Reversible Yoga Mat with GuideAlign - 5-6mm Thick (Black Orange Without Bag)72x24 Inch-Exercise, Anti Slip, Grippy for men,women,kids
Why choose:
- Dual textures for varied grip
- GuideAlign for posture assistance
- Moisture-resistant and durable
Why avoid:
- Heavier than some mats
- Initial rubbery odour
4. AmazonBasics 13mm Extra Thick Yoga and Exercise Mat
With a 13mm thickness, this best yoga mat provides ample cushioning. It is lightweight and includes a carrying strap for portability. Moreover, it has a textured surface that can enhance traction and stability.
AmazonBasics 13mm Extra Thick Yoga and Exercise Mat with Carrying Strap, Black
Why choose:
- Extra thick for comfort
- Lightweight and portable
- Budget-friendly
Why avoid:
- Reported durability issues
- May slip on smooth floors
Also Read: Discover the top 5 stylish yoga mats for steady support
5. Kobo NBR Athletica Yoga Mat
Made from high-density NBR foam, this 8mm yoga mat offers cushioning and is slip-proof. It is versatile for various exercises and includes a carrying strap. With its slip-proof and waterproof design, this best yoga mat ensures stabilised postures.
Why choose:
- Thick cushioning for joint protection
- Slip-proof and waterproof
- Versatile for multiple activities
Why avoid:
- Some users report slipperiness when sweating.
- Mixed reviews on durability
6. Bodylastics Yoga Mat
This dual-layer TPE mat features a tear-resistant mesh and non-slip texture. At 6mm thickness, it balances comfort and portability, and comes with a carry bag. Moreover, it is light enough to carry to the gym or anywhere.
Bodylastics Yoga Mat for Men and Women with Carry Bag TPE 6ft x 2ft x 6mm Large Size Anti Slip & Anti Tear Workout Mat (Purple/Pink)
Why choose:
- Dual-layer for durability
- Non-slip texture
- Includes carry bag
Why avoid:
- The width may be narrow for some users
- Limited colour options
Also Read: Don’t let your yoga mat be a hotspot of germs. Clean it the right way in 5 simple steps
7. Lifelong Yoga Mat
Made in India, this TPE mat offers 6mm cushioning and is sweat-resistant. It is lightweight, portable, and comes with a carry bag. Additionally, the brand claims that this best yoga mat made with safe, non-toxic TPE material that makes it gentle on the skin and long-lasting.
Lifelong Yoga Mat for Men & Women | 6mm Thick TPE Cushioning | Non-Toxic & Sweat-Resistant | Lightweight & Portable with Carry Bag | Home & Studio Workout Mat | Made in India (Maroon)
Why choose:
- Sweat-resistant and easy to clean
- Lightweight with carry bag
- Made from non-toxic materials
Why avoid:
- Some users find it slippery.
- Mixed opinions on value for money
Stabilise your poses with the best yoga mats and stay fit like Malaika Arora!
(Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we make a constant effort to break the clutter for our readers. All products listed are carefully curated by the editorial team but use your discretion and an expert’s opinion before using them. Their price and availability may differ from the time of publication. If you buy something using these links in the story, we may earn a commission.)
Best yoga mats
Can I wash my yoga mat?
Yes, gently hand wash with mild soap and water, then air dry completely before rolling it up.
Is a non-slip yoga mat necessary?
Yes, non-slip mats prevent injuries by improving grip and stability, especially during sweaty or dynamic yoga sessions.
Can beginners use travel yoga mats?
Yes, but travel mats are thinner; beginners may prefer thicker mats for better comfort and joint support.
Get latest updates on health and wellness along with Fitness, Muscle Gain, Staying Fit, Weight Loss
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.