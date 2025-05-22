Do it like Malaika Arora! Perform Hatha Surya Namaskara with the best yoga mats

Just like Malaika Arora, master Hatha Surya Namaskara and find your center with the best yoga mat. Here are the top picks for you.

Celebrity Malaika Arora is a fitness enthusiast. It’s something that her social media presence reflects. Even at the age of 51, she continues to work out consistently and includes yoga in her daily routine. One yoga practice she swears by is the Hatha Surya Namaskara, which combines strength, flexibility, and mindfulness. To make the most of any yoga session, be it Hatha, Vinyasa, or restorative styles, choosing the right yoga mat is essential. Malaika Arora also uses a good-quality yoga mat that offers excellent grip and cushioning, helping to enhance grip, balance, and proper alignment. If you also want to include yoga in your routine and master the poses like Malaika Arora, check out this list of the best yoga mats.

Malaika Arora swears by Hatha Surya Namaskara for a full-body workout

On hectic days, Malaika Arora turns to Hatha Surya Namaskara, a traditional yoga sequence that combines breath control with flowing movements. It is a complete workout in itself and takes only a few minutes to complete. The sequence involves a blend of standing, stretching, and balancing poses, performed in sync with your breath to build strength, enhance flexibility, and calm your mind.

Hatha Surya Namaskara: Why does Malaika love this yoga practice?

Malaika swears by this time-tested yoga flow for its wide-ranging health benefits. From improved posture and stronger muscles to better digestion and glowing skin, Hatha Surya Namaskara offers it all. It also helps regulate hormones, improve heart health, and elevate your energy levels. Malaika advises to begin slowly, focus on form and breath, and make it a part of your daily routine for lasting results.

7 best yoga mats to deepen your poses like Malaika Arora

If you want to enhance your yoga practice like Malaika Arora, try out these top-rated yoga mats in India:

1. Boldfit Yoga Mat

This best yoga mat features Rubberflex Pro-Grip technology for enhanced stability and TrueGuide alignment lines to aid posture. It’s 6mm TPE cushioning offers comfort for various workouts. Lightweight and portable, it includes a carry bag for convenience.

Why choose:

Excellent grip and stability

Alignment lines for posture guidance

Lightweight with carry bag

Why avoid:

May be less durable for high-intensity workouts

Limited colour options

2. Wiselife Tru Body Alignment Yoga Mat

Designed with alignment lines and made from eco-friendly TPE, this best yoga mat offers a non-slip surface and 6mm cushioning. It comes with a sleek yoga strap for added utility. Moreover, it offers superior joint support for a pain-free practice.

Why choose:

Alignment lines for improved posture

Eco-friendly material

Includes yoga strap

Why avoid:

Some users report slippiness during intense sessions.

May not stick well to all floor types

3. TEGO Stance Truly Reversible Yoga Mat

Are you looking for the best yoga mat that is reversible and good for performing the Hatha Surya Namaskara, just like Malaika Arora? Try this one from TEGO as it offers two textures and features a GuideAlign design for posture reference. Its closed-cell construction resists moisture, enhancing durability.

Why choose:

Dual textures for varied grip

GuideAlign for posture assistance

Moisture-resistant and durable

Why avoid:

Heavier than some mats

Initial rubbery odour

4. AmazonBasics 13mm Extra Thick Yoga and Exercise Mat

With a 13mm thickness, this best yoga mat provides ample cushioning. It is lightweight and includes a carrying strap for portability. Moreover, it has a textured surface that can enhance traction and stability.

Why choose:

Extra thick for comfort

Lightweight and portable

Budget-friendly

Why avoid:

Reported durability issues

May slip on smooth floors

5. Kobo NBR Athletica Yoga Mat

Made from high-density NBR foam, this 8mm yoga mat offers cushioning and is slip-proof. It is versatile for various exercises and includes a carrying strap. With its slip-proof and waterproof design, this best yoga mat ensures stabilised postures.

Why choose:

Thick cushioning for joint protection

Slip-proof and waterproof

Versatile for multiple activities

Why avoid:

Some users report slipperiness when sweating.

Mixed reviews on durability

6. Bodylastics Yoga Mat

This dual-layer TPE mat features a tear-resistant mesh and non-slip texture. At 6mm thickness, it balances comfort and portability, and comes with a carry bag. Moreover, it is light enough to carry to the gym or anywhere.

Why choose:

Dual-layer for durability

Non-slip texture

Includes carry bag

Why avoid:

The width may be narrow for some users

Limited colour options

7. Lifelong Yoga Mat

Made in India, this TPE mat offers 6mm cushioning and is sweat-resistant. It is lightweight, portable, and comes with a carry bag. Additionally, the brand claims that this best yoga mat made with safe, non-toxic TPE material that makes it gentle on the skin and long-lasting.

Why choose:

Sweat-resistant and easy to clean

Lightweight with carry bag

Made from non-toxic materials

Why avoid:

Some users find it slippery.

Mixed opinions on value for money

Stabilise your poses with the best yoga mats and stay fit like Malaika Arora!

