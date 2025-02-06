Wondering how to lose belly fat? Try these 5 types of walking

Looking to make the most of your morning walk? You must try some of the most effective ways of walking to lose belly fat.

Are you dreaming of a flatter stomach but feeling tired of sweating it out in the gym? You’re not alone! While crunches may be the first thing that comes to mind when trying to lose stubborn abdominal fat, there’s a surprisingly simple and effective alternative: walking to lose belly fat. Yes, something as natural as putting one foot in front of the other can be a powerful tool in your fitness arsenal. Different types of walking can help you specifically target belly fat. These range from brisk walking to power walks and interval training. These activities will help you burn more calories and decrease weight around your stomach.

How does walking help to shed belly fat?

Walking to lose belly fat actually works as it engages multiple muscle groups, contributing to overall calorie expenditure. While spot-reduction would not be possible, but consistent walking will help create a calorie deficit, which is essential for fat loss throughout the body, including the abdominal area, as found in a study published in the International Journal of Obesity and Metabolic Disorders. As you walk, your body uses stored energy, including fat, to fuel your movement. Brisk walking, in particular, elevates your heart rate, pushing you into a zone where your body preferentially burns fat for energy. Plus, walking can help reduce stress hormones like cortisol, which are often linked to increased belly fat.

6 ways of walking to lose belly fat

Here are some of the best variations in walking that can help you lose belly fat:

1. Brisk walking

When it comes to walking to lose belly fat, a brisk walk is a good starting point. It involves walking at a significantly faster pace than your typical stroll, to increase your heart rate and breathing. This increased intensity allows your body to burn calories more effectively, helping in weight loss and potentially reducing belly fat, as found in a study published in the International Journal of General Medicine. By including brisk walking into your daily routine, you will discover that it is a simple yet effective technique to boost your metabolism and get a smaller waistline. It is a low-impact exercise that’s suitable for most fitness levels and can be simply included in your everyday routine.

2. Power walking

What’s better than a normal morning stroll? A power walk. Try power walking to lose belly fat, and see the difference! It’s a step up from brisk walking, pushing you to a fast pace that’s almost like jogging. This increased intensity activates more muscles throughout your body, resulting in a considerable boost in calorie burn compared to typical brisk walking. “Since power walking is more physically demanding, it can be a highly effective approach to achieve the calorie deficit required for fat loss, particularly around the waist,” says fitness expert Mahesh Ghanekar. Power walking will not only help you burn more calories, but it will also build and tone your muscles. If you want to speed up your progress in walking to lose belly fat, power walking is an excellent alternative to consider.

3. Interval walking

If you want to try walking to lose belly fat, you have to incorporate interval walking. This is a very effective approach that increases calorie burn and boosts your metabolism, as found in a study published in the journal Diabetes Care. This strategy consists of alternating between periods of high-intensity walking, such as power walking, and periods of moderate-intensity walking, like brisk walking. By alternating between different intensities, your body is constantly challenged, resulting in a higher total calorie expenditure than a steady-paced walk. This type of walking helps to kickstart your metabolism, encouraging your body to continue burning calories even after your workout is finished. Incorporating interval walking into your routine can be a game-changer in your quest to lose belly fat.

4. Walking on an incline

Have you tried uphill walking to lose belly fat? This is an extremely effective strategy to increase your workout intensity and calorie burn, as found in a study published in the Journal of Exercise Rehabilitation. Walking uphill, whether on a natural slope or using a treadmill’s incline mode, greatly increases the amount of effort required from your muscles. This increased effort promotes greater muscle engagement, particularly in your legs and core, resulting in an increased calorie expenditure. Incorporating walking uphill into your regimen will work your muscles harder and burn more calories than walking on flat terrain. This makes it an excellent method for people looking to reduce belly fat because it helps with overall fat loss.

5. Rucking

When it comes to walking to lose belly fat, rucking, or walking with a weighted backpack, is an excellent approach. “The increased weight of the rucksack significantly boosts the intensity of your workout, demanding your body to work harder with each step,” says the expert. This additional effort results in a higher calorie burn than walking without weights, making it a more effective technique to target fat loss, particularly around your abdominal region. Rucking also engages more muscles, notably those in your core, back, and legs, which helps to improve strength and posture. By including rucking into your walking regimen, you will not only burn more calories but also gain muscle, which can help with fat loss.

6. Nordic walking

Another method walking to lose belly fat is Nordic walking. This can be a unique and effective addition to your training routine. “This method involves pushing yourself ahead using specialised walking poles, which turns your walk into a full-body workout,” explains the expert. Using poles not only burns more calories than conventional walking, but it also significantly stimulates your upper body muscles, such as your arms, shoulders, and core. This increased muscular involvement promotes a more balanced workout and can assist in improving posture and stability. By including Nordic walks into your fitness routine, you will work more muscle groups and burn more calories, making it an effective tool in your effort to shed belly fat.

Note: Remember that consistency is key, no matter which method of walking you choose. Make sure to integrate it regularly into your routine. Combine these walking strategies with a balanced diet and other healthy lifestyle choices for optimal results. Also, consult with your doctor before incorporating these types of walking to lose belly fat, if you suffer from any underlying medical conditions.