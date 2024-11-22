10 rebound exercises to stay fit while having fun

You can bounce, jump or jog on a mini trampoline. But instead of doing random movements, focus on rebound exercises to stay fit while having fun.

Using a mini-trampoline for workout is not all about fun and bringing out the inner child in you. It can help you to get in shape, strengthen your muscles, and improve your health. Bouncing or jumping is not the only movement involved in rebounding or rebound exercise. You can replace the hard surface with the mini-trampoline to perform exercises like high knees and jumping jacks. One of the best things about rebounding is that people of all fitness levels can do it. That means you don’t have to worry about being a beginner or in the older age group. You just have to pick the right rebound exercises to stay fit and have some fun.

What are rebound exercises?

They are low-impact workouts performed on a mini-trampoline, also known as a rebounder. Rebounding consists of a multi-component approach which involves physical fitness, strength and balance training, stability of the body, and coordination of muscle responses, as per research published in the Science & Sports journal in 2017.

“Rebounding involves various movements, such as bouncing, jumping or jogging, that use the trampoline’s elasticity to reduce impact on joints,” says fitness expert Yash Agarwal. It is suitable for various fitness levels, as it can be modified to meet individual needs. For seniors, the low-impact nature is joint-friendly, helping them stay active without high strain. The rebound exercises also improve balance, which is beneficial for preventing fall. “For beginners, rebounding provides an easy-to-start workout that can gradually be intensified as fitness improves,” says the expert.

What are the health benefits of rebound exercises?

Promotes joint health : The trampoline absorbs a significant amount of impact, reducing stress on knees, hips, and lower back.

: The trampoline absorbs a significant amount of impact, reducing stress on knees, hips, and lower back. Improves cardiovascular health : “Continuous bouncing elevates heart rate, improving circulation and endurance,” says the expert.

: “Continuous bouncing elevates heart rate, improving circulation and endurance,” says the expert. Strengthens muscles and bones : They help develop muscles, particularly in the legs, core, and glutes. A study published in Cureus in July 2024 showed a notable improvement in muscular strength of the participants who did rebound training for 16 weeks. “They also encourage bone density, potentially reducing osteoporosis risk,” says the expert.

: They help develop muscles, particularly in the legs, core, and glutes. A study published in Cureus in July 2024 showed a notable improvement in muscular strength of the participants who did rebound training for 16 weeks. “They also encourage bone density, potentially reducing osteoporosis risk,” says the expert. Enhances lymphatic flow : The up-and-down motion promotes lymphatic drainage, which aids in detoxification and immune function.

: The up-and-down motion promotes lymphatic drainage, which aids in detoxification and immune function. Improves balance and coordination : Rebounding requires stability, which can improve balance, and coordination.

: Rebounding requires stability, which can improve balance, and coordination. Supports weight loss : Bouncing on a trampoline can burn calories efficiently, assisting in weight loss. A 2016 study published in the International Journal of Sports Science showed that mini-trampoline exercise could help in decreasing body fat percentage.

: Bouncing on a trampoline can burn calories efficiently, assisting in weight loss. A 2016 study published in the International Journal of Sports Science showed that mini-trampoline exercise could help in decreasing body fat percentage. Reduces stress : Physical activity on a rebounder can release endorphins, which can reduce stress and improve mood.

: Physical activity on a rebounder can release endorphins, which can reduce stress and improve mood. Boosts core stability: Such exercises engage the core muscles, contributing to better posture and core strength.

Rebound exercises: Best moves to do

1. Basic bounce

Stand on the trampoline with feet shoulder-width apart.

Gently bounce up and down without lifting your feet off the trampoline.

“Do the basic bounce, which targets the legs, calves, and core, for 1 to 2 minutes; repeat for 3 to 4 sets,” says Agarwal.

2. High knees

Start slowly bouncing on the trampoline.

Gradually, lift your knees toward your chest alternately, similar to running in place.

High knees are good for your core, glutes, and thighs. Aim for 20 to 30 high knees per leg; 3 sets.

3. Jumping jacks

Bounce on the mini-trampoline.

As you bounce, extend your arms and legs outwards.

Bring them back together, like standard jumping jacks.

Arms, legs, core, and shoulders are engaged in this rebound exercise. Go for 20 to 25 reps; 3 sets.

4. Twist

Jump on the mini-trampoline.

Twist your lower body to one side while keeping your upper body straight.

Alternate sides with each jump on the trampoline.

Obliques, and core are targeted during this rebound exercise. Go for 20 reps; 3 sets.

5. Squat bounce

Perform a small squat bounce by lowering your body, and bending your knees as you land.

Maintaining a squat position, bounce back up.

“This exercise will strengthen your glutes, hamstrings, and quads. Aim for 15 to 20 reps; 3 sets,” says the expert.

6. Tuck jump

Jump high on the mini-trampoline.

Bring both your knees near your chest.

Land on the trampoline with your knees slightly bent.

Muscles targeted in this exercise are core, glutes, and quads. Try to do 10 to 15 reps; 3 sets.

7. Heel-to-toe bounce

Alternate bouncing on the trampoline from heel to toe with each bounce, simulating a running motion.

Muscles targeted are calves, and thighs. Do it for 1 to 2 minutes; repeat for 3 to 4 sets.

8. Side-to-side bounce

Bounce on the trampoline from side to side, shifting your weight from one foot to the other.

This exercise is good for glutes, thighs, and core. Do it for a minute; repeat for 3 to 4 sets.

9. Arm raises with bounce

Bounce lightly on the trampoline.

Raise your arms overhead.

Bring them back down in sync with the bounce.

“This workout is to strengthen shoulders, arms, and core. Do 20 reps; 3 sets,” says the expert.

10. Front kick

Begin by bouncing on the mini-trampoline.

Alternate kicks in front of you with each bounce to strengthen your hamstrings, glutes, and core.

Do 10 to 12 reps per leg; 3 sets.

Precautions to take while doing rebound exercises

Start slowly : Beginners should start with basic, low-intensity movements to get accustomed to the rebounder.

: Beginners should start with basic, low-intensity movements to get accustomed to the rebounder. Maintain proper posture : Keep your core engaged, back straight, and make sure you are not slouching.

: Keep your core engaged, back straight, and make sure you are not slouching. Use support : Some rebounders have stability bars, which can be useful for balance, especially for beginners or elderly people.

: Some rebounders have stability bars, which can be useful for balance, especially for beginners or elderly people. Wear supportive shoes or go barefoot : Both options provide good grip and reduce slipping risk.

: Both options provide good grip and reduce slipping risk. Avoid overexertion : Listen to your body, don’t push it too hard, and rest whenever you feel the need.

: Listen to your body, don’t push it too hard, and rest whenever you feel the need. Stay hydrated : Such exercises, though low-impact, can still lead to sweating, so drink water before and after working out.

: Such exercises, though low-impact, can still lead to sweating, so drink water before and after working out. Inspect the equipment: Make sure the trampoline is stable and well-constructed to avoid accidents.

Can you do rebound exercises without a trampoline?

You can do rebound exercises without a trampoline, and go for these alternatives:

Foam mat : For low-impact exercises with a similar feel to rebounding, you can use foam mats for a slight bounce.

: For low-impact exercises with a similar feel to rebounding, you can use foam mats for a slight bounce. Balance pad : Balance pads add instability, working core muscles and balance, though without the same bounce effect.

: Balance pads add instability, working core muscles and balance, though without the same bounce effect. Air stepper board : Air steppers or inflatable balance trainers mimic the stability work without the rebound height.

: Air steppers or inflatable balance trainers mimic the stability work without the rebound height. Exercise ball : For seated exercises, stability balls offer some bounce and core engagement.

: For seated exercises, stability balls offer some bounce and core engagement. Bodyweight plyometric: Exercises like squat jumps and high knees on a soft surface can simulate some effects of rebounding.

Rebound exercises, which use a mini-trampoline, can help to lose weight, and strengthen your arms and legs. These exercises can be performed by people of different fitness levels, but they need to start slowly.