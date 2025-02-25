Pilates for knee pain: 15 exercises to reduce the discomfort

Doing Pilates for knee pain is a simple and effective approach to relieve discomfort. Check out the best exercises and how to do them.

Knee pain can limit movement, disrupt sleep, and reduce workplace efficiency. If you want to avoid using medications for persistent knee pain, there is a natural and long-term alternative that can help. Incorporating Pilates into your regular fitness program will help relieve pain and boost your overall health. Pilates exercises help to increase flexibility and minimise inflammation. Regular practice can result in a greater range of motion, improved stability, and a considerable reduction in pain. You may even do them at home without using any gym equipment. Check out the benefits of Pilates for knee pain and which exercises to follow.

What is Pilates?

Pilates is a form of low-impact exercise developed in the early 20th century by Joseph Pilates, who originally called it Contrology. Joseph Pilates believed that mental and physical health were closely connected. His exercises focused on strengthening the core muscles while improving flexibility, balance, and overall body awareness. Pilates emphasises controlled movements, precise alignment, breathwork, and mindful coordination, as found in a study published in the journal Muscles Ligaments Tendons. It can be performed on a mat or using specialised equipment like the Reformer, Cadillac, or Wunda Chair. Unlike high-impact workouts, Pilates is gentle on the joints, making it suitable for people recovering from injuries or dealing with chronic pain, such as knee pain. If you want to try Pilates for knee pain, here are some exercises to start off with.

Pilates for knee pain: How does it help?

Doing Pilates for knee pain can be beneficial as it helps in strengthening the muscles that surround the knee joint, especially the quadriceps, hamstrings, and glutes. This results in better stability and support. Pilates also emphasises appropriate alignment and core activation, which relieves stress on the knees by distributing weight more evenly. The low-impact nature of Pilates exercises minimises strain on the joints while improving flexibility and range of motion. This further reduces pain and enhances knee function, as found in a study published in the Journal of Pakistan Medical Association.

Essentially, Pilates creates a balanced and supportive muscular system that protects and stabilises the knee, thereby decreasing pain. Whether you have chronic knee pain or wish to take preventative precautions, doing Pilates for knee pain can be a safe and effective technique for reducing discomfort.

{{{htmlData}}}

Pilates for knee pain: 15 exercises to try

If you want to try Pilates for knee pain, start with these easy and effective workouts, as suggested by Pilates expert Dr Vajjala Shravani.

1. Leg circles (Single leg stretch)

How to perform: Lie on your back, one leg extended toward the ceiling. Circle the leg slowly in both directions.

Benefit: Strengthens hip stabilisers and enhances knee control.

2. Glute bridges

How to perform: Lie on your back with knees bent and feet flat. Lift hips off the ground while squeezing the glutes.

Benefit: Strengthens glutes and hamstrings, supporting knee alignment.

3. Clamshells

How to perform: Lie on your side with your knees bent. Keeping feet together, lift the top knee.

Benefit: Activates gluteus medius, which stabilizes the pelvis and reduces knee strain.

4. Wall sits

How to perform: Slide down a wall until knees are at a comfortable angle. Hold for 20–30 seconds.

Benefit: Builds quadriceps strength without knee strain.

5. Side-lying leg lifts

How to perform: Lie on your side and lift the top leg slowly.

Benefit: Strengthens hip abductors, promoting knee stability.

6. Heel slides

How to perform: Lie on your back and slowly slide one heel toward the glutes and back.

Benefit: Improves knee mobility and strengthens hamstrings.

7. Quadruped leg raises (Donkey kicks)

How to perform: On hands and knees, lift one leg behind without arching the back.

Benefit: Strengthens glutes and reduces pressure on the knee joint.

8. Seated leg extensions

How to perform: Sit upright and extend one leg at a time.

Benefit: Targets the quadriceps, essential for knee support.

9. Standing hip abductions

How to perform: Stand tall and lift one leg to the side.

Benefit: Strengthens the hip muscles, aiding knee alignment.

10. Calf raises

How to perform: Stand and slowly raise your heels off the ground, then lower.

Benefit: Helps to strengthen calf muscles, improve ankle and knee support.

11. Step-Ups

How to perform: Step onto a low platform and back down slowly.

Benefit: Builds knee stability and functional strength.

12. Hamstring curls (Using resistance bands)

How to perform: Stand and bend the knee, bringing the heel toward the glutes.

Benefit: Strengthens hamstrings, essential for balanced knee mechanics.

13. Modified squats

How to perform: Perform shallow squats with feet shoulder-width apart.

Benefit: Strengthens quadriceps without deep knee flexion.

14. Knee extensions with resistance bands

How to perform: Anchor a resistance band and loop it around the ankle, then extend the knee.

Benefit: Strengthens the muscles supporting the knee.

15. Pilates leg press (on Reformer)

How to perform: While lying on the Reformer, press the foot bar while keeping knees soft.

Benefit: Builds lower-body strength with controlled knee movement.

Note: Remember to breathe deeply throughout each exercise and focus on engaging your core muscles. Progress gradually and listen to your body.

Side effects of doing Pilates for knee pain

Here are some of the potential side effects of doing Pilates for knee pain:

Hyperextending the knee during movements can worsen the pain. Always maintain a micro-bend in the knee during exercises.

Poor form can stress the knee joint. Pilates should be practiced under the guidance of a qualified instructor.

Progressing too quickly without adequate muscle strength may lead to further injury. Start slow and build gradually.

People with ligament injuries or severe arthritis should consult a medical professional before starting Pilates.

If you experience any of these side effects, it is important to stop the exercise and consult with a healthcare professional.