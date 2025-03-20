12 must-try Pilates exercises to reduce stress and anxiety

Doing Pilates exercises for stress and anxiety is a simple and effective approach to get instant relief. Check out the best exercises and how to do them.

Stress has become an annoying ally in our busy lives. Whether it’s job responsibilities such as tight deadlines, or family concerns, there’s always something to make life stressful. While relaxation activities such as yoga and journaling can assist to relieve stress, if you’re looking for an alternative, consider Pilates exercises. Unlike high-intensity workouts, which can increase nervous energy, Pilates focusses on controlled, precise movements that are coordinated with deep, mindful breathing. This emphasis on slowing down fosters a close relationship between mind and body, successfully diverting attention away from the steady buzz of worried thoughts. Each controlled stretch and strengthening practice becomes a moment of calm attention, like a mini-meditation in action.

What is Pilates?

Pilates is a low-impact workout developed in the early twentieth century by Joseph Pilates, who originally called it Contrology. Joseph Pilates believed that mental and physical health were intrinsically linked. His practices were designed to develop the core muscles while also improving flexibility, balance, and general body awareness. Pilates emphasises controlled movements, proper alignment, breathwork, and mindful sync, according to a research published in the journal Muscles Ligaments Tendons. It can be performed on a mat or with specialised equipment like the Reformer, Cadillac, or Wunda Chair. If you want to try Pilates exercises for stress and anxiety, here are some exercises you can start off with.

Pilates exercises for stress and anxiety relief: How does it help?

Pilates exercises effectively reduce stress and anxiety through a multi-faceted approach that integrates physical movement with mindful awareness. The controlled, precise movements in Pilates require focused attention, effectively diverting the mind from racing thoughts and anxious thoughts. This mindful engagement promotes a sense of presence, grounding people in the present moment and reducing the impact of future-oriented worries. Plus, Pilates’ emphasis on deep, diaphragmatic breathing stimulates the parasympathetic nervous system, the body’s natural relaxation response, which counteracts the physiological consequences of stress, such as increased heart rate and tension in the muscles, as per a study published in the journal Complementary Therapies in Medicine.

The exercises also target and relieve physical tension, particularly in places such as the neck, shoulders, and back, where stress often shows up. Pilates promotes a sense of stability and control, both physically and emotionally, which can help to relieve anxiety.

Whether you have chronic stress and anxiety symptoms or wish to take preventative measures, doing Pilates exercises for stress and anxiety can be a safe and effective technique for instant relief.

Pilates exercises for stress and anxiety relief: 12 exercises to try

If you want to try Pilates exercises for stress and anxiety, start with these easy and effective workouts, as suggested by Pilates expert Dr Vajjala Shravani.

1. The Hundred

Lie on your back, knees bent, feet flat.

Lift your head and shoulders slightly, extending your arms.

Pump your arms up and down, inhaling for 5 counts, exhaling for 5 counts, for 100 pumps.

Deep breathing and core engagement calm the nervous system.

2. Roll-up

Start seated, legs extended.

Inhale, reach forward.

Exhale, curl spine down, vertebra by vertebra.

Reverse to return.

Promotes spinal mobility and releases tension, which can be held due to stress.

3. Single leg stretch

Lie on your back, knees bent.

Bring one knee to your chest, and extend the other leg.

Switch legs, maintaining core engagement.

Controlled movement and core focus help to ground the mind.

4. Double leg stretch

Lie on your back, knees bent.

Extend both legs and arms.

Circle arms back, and bend knees.

Coordination and breathwork promote mental focus.

5. Shoulder bridge

Lie on your back, knees bent, feet flat.

Lift hips, creating a straight line from shoulders to knees.

Lower slowly.

This exercise releases tension in the lower back and promotes a sense of stability.

6. Spine stretch forward

Sit tall, legs extended.

Inhale, lengthen the spine.

Exhale, fold forward from hips.

This helps to stretche the back and hamstrings, releasing physical tension.

7. Cat-Cow stretch

Start on hands and knees.

Inhale, arch back (cow).

Exhale, round spine (cat).

Gentle spinal movement releases tension and promotes relaxation.

8. Side plank

Start in a plank position.

Rotate to one side, supporting yourself on one forearm.

Hold the position.

Creates a sense of stability, and requires focused concentration.

9. Leg pull front

Begin in a seated position with your legs extended. Place hands behind you.

Lift your hips, and extend one leg out.

Lower and repeat on the other side.

Strengthens the core and back, which can help with posture and reduce stress-related tension.

10. Leg pull back

Start in a plank position.

Lift one leg straight back.

Lower and repeat on the other side.

Strengthens the glutes and hamstrings, and helps with body awareness.

11. Swan dive prep

Lie on your stomach, hands under your shoulders.

Lift your chest slightly, engaging your back.

Lower slowly.

Strengthens the back and promotes a sense of openness in the chest.

12. Seated spinal twist

Sit tall, legs extended or crossed.

Twist your torso, using your hands for support.

Releases tension in the spine and promotes relaxation.

Side effects of doing Pilates exercises for stress and anxiety relief

Here are some of the potential side effects of doing Pilates for stress and anxiety:

Take a Poll Take a Poll Which exercise burns the most calories? Running

Swimming

Cycling

Jump rope Take a Poll Take a Poll What is your favourite type of exercise for muscle gain? Weightlifting/Resistance training

Bodyweight exercises

High-intensity interval training (HIIT)

Yoga and stretching Previous Next

Especially for beginners, Pilates can lead to muscle soreness, particularly in the core. This is a normal response to working muscles that may not be regularly engaged.

While Pilates can boost energy levels in the long term, some individuals may experience fatigue, especially after their initial sessions.

If you experience any of these side effects, it is important to stop the exercise and consult with a healthcare professional.