12 must-try Pilates exercises to reduce stress and anxiety

Stress has become an annoying ally in our busy lives. Whether it’s job responsibilities such as tight deadlines, or family concerns, there’s always something to make life stressful. While relaxation activities such as yoga and journaling can assist to relieve stress, if you’re looking for an alternative, consider Pilates exercises. Unlike high-intensity workouts, which can increase nervous energy, Pilates focusses on controlled, precise movements that are coordinated with deep, mindful breathing. This emphasis on slowing down fosters a close relationship between mind and body, successfully diverting attention away from the steady buzz of worried thoughts. Each controlled stretch and strengthening practice becomes a moment of calm attention, like a mini-meditation in action.
Pilates is a low-impact workout developed in the early twentieth century by Joseph Pilates, who originally called it Contrology. Joseph Pilates believed that mental and physical health were intrinsically linked. His practices were designed to develop the core muscles while also improving flexibility, balance, and general body awareness. Pilates emphasises controlled movements, proper alignment, breathwork, and mindful sync, according to a research published in the journal Muscles Ligaments Tendons. It can be performed on a mat or with specialised equipment like the Reformer, Cadillac, or Wunda Chair. If you want to try Pilates exercises for stress and anxiety, here are some exercises you can start off with.
Pilates exercises effectively reduce stress and anxiety through a multi-faceted approach that integrates physical movement with mindful awareness. The controlled, precise movements in Pilates require focused attention, effectively diverting the mind from racing thoughts and anxious thoughts. This mindful engagement promotes a sense of presence, grounding people in the present moment and reducing the impact of future-oriented worries. Plus, Pilates’ emphasis on deep, diaphragmatic breathing stimulates the parasympathetic nervous system, the body’s natural relaxation response, which counteracts the physiological consequences of stress, such as increased heart rate and tension in the muscles, as per a study published in the journal Complementary Therapies in Medicine.
The exercises also target and relieve physical tension, particularly in places such as the neck, shoulders, and back, where stress often shows up. Pilates promotes a sense of stability and control, both physically and emotionally, which can help to relieve anxiety.
Whether you have chronic stress and anxiety symptoms or wish to take preventative measures, doing Pilates exercises for stress and anxiety can be a safe and effective technique for instant relief.
If you want to try Pilates exercises for stress and anxiety, start with these easy and effective workouts, as suggested by Pilates expert Dr Vajjala Shravani.
Deep breathing and core engagement calm the nervous system.
Promotes spinal mobility and releases tension, which can be held due to stress.
Controlled movement and core focus help to ground the mind.
Coordination and breathwork promote mental focus.
This exercise releases tension in the lower back and promotes a sense of stability.
This helps to stretche the back and hamstrings, releasing physical tension.
Gentle spinal movement releases tension and promotes relaxation.
Creates a sense of stability, and requires focused concentration.
Strengthens the core and back, which can help with posture and reduce stress-related tension.
Strengthens the glutes and hamstrings, and helps with body awareness.
Strengthens the back and promotes a sense of openness in the chest.
Releases tension in the spine and promotes relaxation.
Here are some of the potential side effects of doing Pilates for stress and anxiety:
If you experience any of these side effects, it is important to stop the exercise and consult with a healthcare professional.
Aim for at least 2-3 times per week. Even short sessions (20-30 minutes) can be beneficial. Consistency is key.
Many people experience immediate stress reduction after a Pilates session. With regular practice, you'll notice more significant and lasting benefits within a few weeks.
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.