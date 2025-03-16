Pilates exercises for shoulder pain: 15 effective ways to reduce discomfort

Doing Pilates exercises for shoulder pain is a simple and effective approach to relieve discomfort. Check out the best exercises and how to do them.

Most of us have had shoulder pain at some point in our lives because we hardly devote time to strengthening our shoulders. We may not recognise it, but shoulders play an important part in our daily lives. It’s a ball-and-socket joint that allows you to do a variety of movements. But did you know that physical activity, such as Pilates, might assist in alleviating shoulder pain? Pilates is a practice known for emphasising core activation, regulated movements, and conscious breathing. While Pilates is frequently linked with sculpted abdomens and flexible spines, it also has a wealth of exercises expressly designed to treat and relieve shoulder pain. Check out some of the best Pilates exercises for shoulder discomfort.

What are Pilates exercises?

Pilates is a low-impact workout developed in the early twentieth century by German inventor Joseph Pilates, who originally called it Contrology. Joseph Pilates believed that mental and physical health are inseparable. His practices were designed to develop the core muscles while also improving flexibility, balance, and overall body awareness. According to a study published by Research Gate, Pilates emphasises controlled movements, precise alignment, breathing exercises, and conscious synchronisation. It can be performed on a mat or with specialised equipment like the Reformer, Cadillac, or Wunda Chair. If you are suffering from chronic pain in your shoulders? Try out these Pilates exercises handpicked for you to alleviate the discomfort.

Pilates exercises for shoulder pain: How does it help?

Pilates provides a holistic approach to reducing shoulder pain by treating the underlying imbalances and deficiencies that often lead to discomfort. Pilates emphasises scapular stabilisation through controlled, precise movements, ensuring that the shoulder blades move appropriately and provide a firm foundation for arm motions, as found in a study published in the Journal Bodywork and Movement Therapies.

This emphasis on optimal alignment and muscular activation aids in the correction of postural abnormalities like rounded shoulders, which can put a strain on the shoulder joint. Pilates also strengthens the deep stabilising muscles of the shoulder girdle, especially the rotator cuff, which promotes joint stability and lowers the chance of injury. Whether you have chronic shoulder discomfort or wish to take preventative measures, doing Pilates exercises for shoulder pain can be a safe and effective technique for reducing discomfort.

Pilates exercises for shoulder pain: 15 exercises to try

If you want to try Pilates exercises for shoulder pain, start with these easy and effective workouts, as suggested by Pilates expert Dr Vajjala Shravani.

1. Shoulder rolls

How to perform: Sit or stand tall, roll your shoulders forward, then backward in a controlled manner.

Benefit: Relieves tension and improves mobility in the shoulder girdle.

2. Scapular retractions

How to perform: Sit with good posture, squeeze shoulder blades together, hold for 5 seconds, and release.

Benefit: Strengthens the muscles that stabilise the shoulder blades, reducing strain on the joint.

3. Arm circles

How to perform: Extend arms sideways and make small, controlled circles forward and backward.

Benefit: Improves shoulder mobility and endurance without excessive strain.

4. Wall angels

How to perform: Stand against a wall, raise arms to a “goalpost” position, then slowly lift and lower.

Benefit: Encourages proper scapular movement and strengthens postural muscles.

5. Shoulder blade push-ups

How to perform: In a plank or kneeling position, squeeze shoulder blades together, then push away.

Benefit: Strengthens the serratus anterior, crucial for shoulder stability.

6. Modified plank with shoulder taps

How to perform: In a plank position, tap one shoulder with the opposite hand, keeping the hips stable.

Benefit: Improves rotator cuff strength and core stability.

7. Arm raises with resistance band

How to perform: Hold a resistance band, and lift your arms forward or sideways.

Benefit: Strengthens shoulder muscles without excessive load.

8. External rotation with resistance band

How to perform: Hold a band with elbows bent, and rotate hands outward.

Benefit: Targets rotator cuff muscles for better shoulder stability.

9. Thread the needle stretch

How to perform: From a tabletop position, slide one arm under the other and twist gently.

Benefit: Relieves tension in the upper back and shoulders.

10. Open chest stretch

How to perform: Interlace fingers behind your back, lift your chest, and stretch your arms.

Benefit: Counteracts slouched posture that often contributes to shoulder pain.

11. Side-lying arm circles

How to perform: Lie on one side, extend the top arm, and make slow circles.

Benefit: Improves shoulder mobility and scapular coordination.

12. Rotator cuff stretch

How to perform: Pull one arm across the chest and hold.

Benefit: Stretches the rotator cuff, reducing stiffness.

13. Prone shoulder blade squeeze

How to perform: Lie face down, lift arms slightly, and squeeze shoulder blades.

Benefit: Strengthens posterior shoulder muscles, preventing imbalances.

14. Reformer chest expansion (For those using Pilates equipment)

How to perform: Pull straps on a Pilates reformer backward while keeping posture upright.

Benefit: Builds shoulder stability and endurance.

15. Reverse plank

How to perform: Sit with legs extended, place hands behind, lift hips, and hold.

Benefit: Strengthens shoulders, arms, and core, promoting balanced muscle engagement.

Side effects of doing Pilates exercises for shoulder pain

Here are some of the potential side effects of doing Pilates exercises for shoulder pain:

Repeating the same movements without rest can overload the shoulder muscles, leading to fatigue or inflammation.

Executing movements incorrectly may strain the shoulder joint rather than strengthen it.

People with rotator cuff tears, frozen shoulder, or arthritis must modify exercises to avoid worsening pain.

If you experience any of these side effects, it is important to stop the exercise and consult with a healthcare professional.