Pilates for beginners: 17 must-try exercises to kickstart your journey

Discover 17 essential Pilates exercises perfect for newbies. Learn the basics of Pilates for beginners to improve your overall wellbeing.

Pilates is an ancient practice that promotes flexibility, strength, as well as mindfulness. Unlike high-intensity workouts, Pilates emphasises precision and breath control, fostering a mind-body connection that enhances overall well-being. By targeting deep stabilising muscles, Pilates helps to build a strong foundation, reducing the risk of injuries and promoting better body alignment. However, if you are a newbie, you might find some exercises challenging. But, there is something that you can do. Check out this Pilates for beginners guide that incorporates some basic exercises. Beginners can gradually progress to more challenging routines, building strength and confidence along the way.

What is Pilates?

Pilates is a low-impact workout created in the early twentieth century by German inventor Joseph Pilates, who initially termed it Contrology. Joseph Pilates thought that mental and physical health were intertwined. His techniques were intended to strengthen the core muscles while also increasing flexibility, balance, and general body awareness. Pilates has a strong focus on deliberate synchronisation, breathing techniques, controlled movements, and exact alignment, according a report released by Research Gate. It can be done on a mat or with specific equipment such as the Reformer, Cadillac, or Wunda Chair.

Pilates for beginners: 17 exercises to try

Pilates for beginners incorporates easy and effective workouts, as suggested by Pilates expert Dr Vajjala Shravani.

1. The hundred

Lie on your back, knees bent, feet flat.

Curl your head and shoulders slightly off the mat.

Extend arms along your sides, palms down.

Pump arms up and down, inhaling for 5 pumps, exhaling for 5.

Repeat 10 times (100 pumps).

2. Pelvic curl (shoulder bridge)

Lie on your back, knees bent, feet flat.

Press your lower back into the mat, then peel your spine off the floor, one vertebra at a time.

Lift hips until your body forms a straight line from shoulders to knees.

Slowly roll back down.

3. Knee folds (tabletop)

Lie on your back, knees bent, feet flat.

Engage core, lift one leg at a time to a 90-degree angle (tabletop position).

Maintain core stability.

4. Toe taps

Start in tabletop position.

Slowly lower one toe to the mat, then return to tabletop.

Alternate legs.

5. Single leg stretch

Start in tabletop.

Pull one knee toward your chest, extending the other leg out.

Switch legs, maintaining core engagement.

6. Double leg stretch

Start in tabletop.

Pull both knees to chest, then extend arms and legs out at a 45-degree angle.

Circle arms back to knees.

7. Spine twist (seated)

Sit tall, legs extended or crossed.

Extend arms out to sides.

Rotate torso to one side, keeping hips stable.

Return to the center, repeat on the other side.

8. Side-lying leg lifts

Lie on your side, legs extended.

Lift your top leg, keeping it straight.

Lower leg with control.

9. Clam

Lie on your side, with your knees bent and stacked.

Keeping your feet together, raise your top knee, like opening a clam shell.

Lower your knee with control.

10. Cat-Cow

Start on hands and knees.

Arch your back like a cat, tucking your chin.

Drop your belly, lift your head and tailbone (cow).

11. Bird-Dog

Start on hands and knees.

Extend one arm forward and the opposite leg back.

Maintain core stability.

12. Wall roll-down

Stand with your back against a wall.

Slowly roll down, one vertebra at a time.

Roll back up.

13. Standing leg circles

Standing, hold onto a wall or chair for balance.

Lift one leg slightly and circle it in a controlled motion.

14. The roll up

Laying on your back, with your legs straight, and arms extended over your head.

Using your core, roll your spine up, until you are in a seated position.

Slowly roll back down.

15. Half roll back

Sitting, with bent knees, and feet flat on the floor.

While keeping your back straight, lean back slightly.

Return to the starting position.

16. Glute bridge

Laying on your back, with your knees bent, and feet flat on the floor.

Lift your hips off the floor, squeezing your glutes.

Lower your hips back down.

17. Spine stretch forward

Sitting with your legs extended.

Reach your arms forward, and round your spine forward.

Return to the starting position.

Keep in mind while doing Pilates for beginners:

Listen to your body.

Start with a few repetitions and gradually increase.

If you have any injuries or concerns, consult a Pilates instructor or healthcare professional.