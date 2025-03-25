Pilates for beginners: 17 must-try exercises to kickstart your journey

Pilates is an ancient practice that promotes flexibility, strength, as well as mindfulness. Unlike high-intensity workouts, Pilates emphasises precision and breath control, fostering a mind-body connection that enhances overall well-being. By targeting deep stabilising muscles, Pilates helps to build a strong foundation, reducing the risk of injuries and promoting better body alignment. However, if you are a newbie, you might find some exercises challenging. But, there is something that you can do. Check out this Pilates for beginners guide that incorporates some basic exercises. Beginners can gradually progress to more challenging routines, building strength and confidence along the way.
What is Pilates?
Pilates is a low-impact workout created in the early twentieth century by German inventor Joseph Pilates, who initially termed it Contrology. Joseph Pilates thought that mental and physical health were intertwined. His techniques were intended to strengthen the core muscles while also increasing flexibility, balance, and general body awareness. Pilates has a strong focus on deliberate synchronisation, breathing techniques, controlled movements, and exact alignment, according a report released by Research Gate. It can be done on a mat or with specific equipment such as the Reformer, Cadillac, or Wunda Chair.
Pilates for beginners: 17 exercises to try
Pilates for beginners incorporates easy and effective workouts, as suggested by Pilates expert Dr Vajjala Shravani.
1. The hundred
Lie on your back, knees bent, feet flat.
Curl your head and shoulders slightly off the mat.
Extend arms along your sides, palms down.
Pump arms up and down, inhaling for 5 pumps, exhaling for 5.
Repeat 10 times (100 pumps).
2. Pelvic curl (shoulder bridge)
Lie on your back, knees bent, feet flat.
Press your lower back into the mat, then peel your spine off the floor, one vertebra at a time.
Lift hips until your body forms a straight line from shoulders to knees.
