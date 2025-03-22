Strengthen your core like Shilpa Shetty with these 7 best exercise sliders

Shilpa Shetty swears by gliding knee tucks exercise for core strengthening. Do it with these best exercise sliders for maximum results.

Shilpa Shetty is a true example of what fitness is all about—strength, discipline, and consistency. Whether it is yoga, weight training, or high-intensity core workouts, she proves that a strong body begins with a strong core. One of her go-to moves, gliding knee tucks, is a powerhouse exercise that fires up the abs, shoulders, and hip flexors. But to perform it, the right fitness equipment matters. That is where exercise sliders come in, small yet powerful tools that can elevate your workouts by adding intensity and control. If you are ready to strengthen your core like Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, here are the 7 best exercise sliders to get you started! {{{htmlData}}}

7 best exercise sliders

Exercise slider discs can push your limits, helping you take your core strengthening workouts up a notch. Here are 7 best exercise sliders in India for you:

1. JoyFit Exercise Core Sliders

The JoyFit Core Sliders are designed for a full-body workout, with a dual-sided design that allows them to glide smoothly on both hard floors and carpets. Made with durable ABS plastic and EVA foam, these exercise sliders provide a strong grip and stability and help with core training, stretching, and muscle toning.

Specifications:

Material: Plastic

Plastic Shape: Round

Reasons to buy:

Works on all surfaces (EVA side for hard floors, ABS side for carpets).

Large size for better movement control.

Great for core and full-body exercises.

Lightweight and easy to carry for travel.

Reasons to avoid:

Doesn’t come with an instruction manual.

Some customers did not receive the expected storage pouch.

Customer reactions: Customers like the best fitness equipment for its high quality and effectiveness for workouts, but lack a storage pouch and manual.

2. SLYK Premium ABS/EVA Core Sliders

SLYK’s core sliders are low-impact, dual-sided discs designed for core strengthening and flexibility training. They are versatile enough for use in Pilates, yoga, dance, and bodyweight workouts. The compact design makes these exercise sliders easy to store and their smooth movement ensures minimal joint stress while exercising.

Specifications:

Material: Plastic

Plastic Shape: Round

Reasons to buy:

Engages core muscles effectively.

Versatile for multiple workout styles.

Compact and portable.

Reasons to avoid:

Mixed opinions on quality and glide performance.

Not highly scratch-resistant.

Customer reactions: Customers find these pilates sliders good for home workouts, and value for money, but scratch resistance is a concern.

3. USI UNIVERSAL THE UNBEATABLE Exercise Slider

These dual-sided gliding discs are made with a soft EVA foam pad and an ABS plastic shell, ensuring smooth movement across both hard and soft surfaces. They are lightweight, portable, and great for core training and stretching exercises.

Specifications:

Material: Plastic

Plastic Shape: Round

Reasons to buy:

Comfortable top surface for hands and feet.

Ideal for core workouts and stretching.

Portable and lightweight.

Reasons to avoid:

Not as smooth on tiled floors.

The plastic base scratches easily.

Customer reactions: These exercise sliders give a premium feel and are effective for workouts, but scratches on hard floors.

4. Iron Core Fitness Dual-Sided Gliding Discs

Designed for intense core training, these exercise sliders from Iron Core Fitness help sculpt abs, burn fat, and tone muscles. They are compact, lightweight, and work well for a variety of exercises, including lunges, planks, and mountain climbers.

Specifications:

Special feature: Smooth and foam side

Smooth and foam side Benefits: Full-body workout

Reasons to buy:

Helps improve workout form and muscle engagement.

Ideal for lower body and core workouts.

Works best on short carpets or rugs.

Reasons to avoid:

Roughens over time with regular use.

May not glide well on hard floors.

Customer reactions: Customers find these best exercise sliders for glutes effective for leg and core workouts. However, some mention that this product loses smoothness over time.

5. LAFILLETTE Set of 2 Core Sliders

These 7-inch dual-sided exercise sliders are lightweight, compact, and versatile for various exercises like strength training, Pilates, and yoga. They offer a smooth glide on both carpets and hardwood floors, making them ideal fitness equipment for home workouts or travel.

Specifications:

Material: Plastic

Plastic Shape: Round

Reasons to buy:

Comes in a gift-ready box.

Works well on multiple surfaces.

Comfortable and durable material.

Reason to avoid:

Limited thickness may not be comfortable for extended use.

Customer reactions: Customers find these best exercise sliders for beginners comfortable and durable, great for value and ease of use.

6. A AZURELIFE Exercise Core Sliders

A AZURELIFE Exercise Core Sliders are dual-sided gliding discs that come with a free illustrated workout guide, making them beginner-friendly. With a 7-inch diameter, this home fitness equipment is ideal for ab and core training, providing a low-impact yet effective workout.

Specifications:

Material: Plastic

Plastic Item weight: 0.5 pounds

Reasons to buy:

Comes with an illustrated workout guide.

Lightweight and easy to travel with.

Provides a low-impact workout suitable for all fitness levels.

Reasons to avoid:

May scratch easily on rough or dusty surfaces.

A bit small for users with larger feet.

Customer reactions: Users find these best sliders for working out great for core training at home, but prone to scratching.

7. Your Choice Sliders Fitness Equipment

These dual-sided exercise sliders from Your Choice work on both carpet and hardwood floors, making them versatile for full-body workouts. They come with a carry bag, making them compact and travel-friendly. Ideal for abs, yoga, and strength training, they are an excellent budget-friendly choice for home workouts.

Specifications:

Material: Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Shape: Round

Reasons to buy:

Works on multiple surfaces.

Comes with a carry bag for easy storage.

Good for home workouts.

Reason to avoid:

Some color variations may not be as advertised.

Customer reactions: Users find it smooth gliding and effective.

How to use the best exercise sliders for core strengthening like Shilpa Shetty?

Start in a high plank with both feet on exercise sliders. Place your hands directly under your shoulders, keeping your arms straight.

Keep your body in a straight line from head to heels, engaging your core to avoid sagging or arching.

Using your core strength, slide both feet forward, bringing your knees toward your chest in a smooth motion.

Slowly extend your legs back to the starting plank position while staying balanced and in control.

Perform the movement for your desired number of reps, keeping your core engaged and movements steady.

(Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we make a constant effort to break the clutter for our readers. All products listed are carefully curated by the editorial team but use your discretion and an expert’s opinion before using them. Their price and availability may differ from the time of publication. If you buy something using these links in the story, we may earn a commission.)

