Strengthen your core like Shilpa Shetty with these 7 best exercise sliders

Team Health Shots recommends products only after thorough research and analysis of user ratings and reviews on Amazon and other similar platforms. We value the trust of our readers, and follow an authentic and reliable process while curating the best products for purchase.
And not to be missed... At Health Shots, your health is our priority!
Shilpa Shetty is a true example of what fitness is all about—strength, discipline, and consistency. Whether it is yoga, weight training, or high-intensity core workouts, she proves that a strong body begins with a strong core. One of her go-to moves, gliding knee tucks, is a powerhouse exercise that fires up the abs, shoulders, and hip flexors. But to perform it, the right fitness equipment matters. That is where exercise sliders come in, small yet powerful tools that can elevate your workouts by adding intensity and control. If you are ready to strengthen your core like Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, here are the 7 best exercise sliders to get you started!
Exercise slider discs can push your limits, helping you take your core strengthening workouts up a notch. Here are 7 best exercise sliders in India for you:
The JoyFit Core Sliders are designed for a full-body workout, with a dual-sided design that allows them to glide smoothly on both hard floors and carpets. Made with durable ABS plastic and EVA foam, these exercise sliders provide a strong grip and stability and help with core training, stretching, and muscle toning.
B08L7MPJCS
Reasons to buy:
Reasons to avoid:
Customer reactions: Customers like the best fitness equipment for its high quality and effectiveness for workouts, but lack a storage pouch and manual.
SLYK’s core sliders are low-impact, dual-sided discs designed for core strengthening and flexibility training. They are versatile enough for use in Pilates, yoga, dance, and bodyweight workouts. The compact design makes these exercise sliders easy to store and their smooth movement ensures minimal joint stress while exercising.
B07MZCZSW8
Reasons to buy:
Reasons to avoid:
Customer reactions: Customers find these pilates sliders good for home workouts, and value for money, but scratch resistance is a concern.
These dual-sided gliding discs are made with a soft EVA foam pad and an ABS plastic shell, ensuring smooth movement across both hard and soft surfaces. They are lightweight, portable, and great for core training and stretching exercises.
B08181ZL5R
Reasons to buy:
Reasons to avoid:
Customer reactions: These exercise sliders give a premium feel and are effective for workouts, but scratches on hard floors.
Designed for intense core training, these exercise sliders from Iron Core Fitness help sculpt abs, burn fat, and tone muscles. They are compact, lightweight, and work well for a variety of exercises, including lunges, planks, and mountain climbers.
B019FEM84M
Reasons to buy:
Reasons to avoid:
Customer reactions: Customers find these best exercise sliders for glutes effective for leg and core workouts. However, some mention that this product loses smoothness over time.
Also Read: Best air bikes: 7 top choices to boost your overall fitness
These 7-inch dual-sided exercise sliders are lightweight, compact, and versatile for various exercises like strength training, Pilates, and yoga. They offer a smooth glide on both carpets and hardwood floors, making them ideal fitness equipment for home workouts or travel.
B09DV6PDT9
Reasons to buy:
Reason to avoid:
Customer reactions: Customers find these best exercise sliders for beginners comfortable and durable, great for value and ease of use.
A AZURELIFE Exercise Core Sliders are dual-sided gliding discs that come with a free illustrated workout guide, making them beginner-friendly. With a 7-inch diameter, this home fitness equipment is ideal for ab and core training, providing a low-impact yet effective workout.
B07M96HMDJ
Reasons to buy:
Reasons to avoid:
Customer reactions: Users find these best sliders for working out great for core training at home, but prone to scratching.
These dual-sided exercise sliders from Your Choice work on both carpet and hardwood floors, making them versatile for full-body workouts. They come with a carry bag, making them compact and travel-friendly. Ideal for abs, yoga, and strength training, they are an excellent budget-friendly choice for home workouts.
B07C7Q7TVJ
Reasons to buy:
Reason to avoid:
Customer reactions: Users find it smooth gliding and effective.
Also Read: Best all-in-one fitness machines: 6 top picks for home workouts
(Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we make a constant effort to break the clutter for our readers. All products listed are carefully curated by the editorial team but use your discretion and an expert’s opinion before using them. Their price and availability may differ from the time of publication. If you buy something using these links in the story, we may earn a commission.)
Exercise sliders improve core strength, stability, balance, and flexibility while providing a low-impact, full-body workout.
Pick dual-sided sliders for different surfaces, ensuring durability, good grip, and the right size for your hands and feet.
Yes, beginners can start with simple movements and gradually progress to advanced exercises as strength and control improve.
You can perform knee tucks, lunges, mountain climbers, plank variations, and hamstring curls for a full-body workout.
Get latest updates on health and wellness along with Fitness, Muscle Gain, Staying Fit, Weight Loss
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.