Working out naked can benefit your mind, body and soul! Here’s how

Exercising nude may help to improve confidence and motivate you to continue working out. Check out the benefits of working out naked.

Naked yoga became an online rage in 2016-17. Yogis and yoginis across the world switched from yoga pants to their birthday suits to perform yoga poses in the buff. The trend was sparked by Instagram influencer @nude_yogagirl, an anonymous photographer, model, and yogi. She has amassed a huge social media following with aesthetic pictures in which she is seen performing yoga naked. “Doing nude yoga gives me a feeling of freedom,” she explained in an interview, emphasizing body confidence as one of the benefits of working out naked.

The idea may seem absurd to many who are used to exercising in upmarket athleisure and gym-wear including moisture-wicking sports bras and figure-hugging leggings. But when you do it in a private space and in front of a mirror, working out naked can have benefits like enhanced body awareness and improved confidence.

What are the benefits of working out naked?

Gym wear is usually made from synthetic fabrics like nylon and polyester, which may have toxic chemicals. A 2023 study published in Environmental Science And Technology focused on brominated flame retardants (BFR), which are used in synthetic fabrics, and may have adverse health effects such as hormonal disruption, and thyroid disease. The study also found that work out clothes made from synthetic fabric and treated with chemicals can be absorbed through skin.

So, maybe you can consider going naked while exercising.

Working out naked may not be for everyone, but it has some benefits:

1. Enhanced body awareness

Working out without clothes can help you become more aware of your body’s movements and sensations. “This can lead to better form and technique during workout,” says fitness expert Yash Agarwal.

2. Improved confidence

During a 2018 study published in the Journal of Happiness Studies, participants who practiced non-sexual social nudity in private or in public had a positive body image, and higher self-esteem. If you embrace your body as it is, it can boost self-esteem and body positivity, and help you feel more confident in your skin.

3. Temperature regulation

Without your workout clothes, your body can cool down more effectively. “It can potentially make your workouts more comfortable, especially in warmer environments,” says the expert.

4. Increased motivation

If the benefits of exercising do not motivate you to take out time to sweat it out, working out naked may encourage you. The novelty of nude workouts may make exercise feel more fun and engaging. This can motivate you to stick with your fitness routine.

5. Mindfulness

Being nude while working out can enhance the feeling of freedom and promote mindfulness. “This can allow you to focus more on your workout sessions and less on external distractions,” says the expert.

6. Skin health

Gym clothes are usually tight, and so they can rub against your skin and irritate it. Exposing your skin to the air while working out can improve circulation and may contribute to healthier skin.

7. Community and connection

Working out alone allows for privacy and the freedom to focus on your own pace and preferences. This can be ideal for those who are new to nude exercise or who feel self-conscious. But participating in nude workouts can foster a sense of community and acceptance, especially in group settings where everyone shares a common goal. Also, communal naked activity may increase a person’s body appreciation by reducing anxiety related to their physique, as per a 2021 study published in the Journal of Sex Research.

How to start a nude workout?

Here are some steps you can follow:

If you want to workout naked without your friends or fellow gym-goers, find a private area where you feel secure and won’t be interrupted.

Play some motivating music or light a candle to create a relaxing atmosphere.

Start with gentle stretches, which are essential to prepare your body.

Here are some exercises you can try with your clothes:

1. Squats

The first step of squats is to stand up straight with your feet shoulder-width apart.

Keep your chest up, and lower your body as if you are sitting back in a chair.

Return to standing then repeat for 10 to 15 reps.

2. Plank

Start doing planks in a push-up position, with all your weight on your forearms.

From head to heels, your body should be in a straight line

Hold the plank for 20 to 60 seconds, depending on your fitness level.

3. Lunges

Step forward with one of your legs, and lower your hips until both your knees bend at 90 degrees.

Push back to standing position then switch legs, and aim for 10 to 15 reps on each side.

4. Glute bridges

Lie on your back, as you bend your knees and keep your feet flat on the floor.

Lift your hips as you squeeze your glutes at the top.

Lower back down then go for 10-15 reps.

Using equipment while working out nude can be beneficial, but requires careful consideration. “Make sure the equipment you choose is clean and comfortable to use without your clothes, and ensure it won’t cause any friction or discomfort. Options like yoga mats or resistance bands can be practical choices for working out naked,” says Agarwal.

You may initially be conscious about working out naked, but it has some benefits. Exercising nude can be good for your skin, self-esteem and confidence. All you have to do is listen to your body, stay hydrated, and enjoy working out naked.