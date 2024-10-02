Working out naked can benefit your mind, body and soul! Here’s how

Naked yoga became an online rage in 2016-17. Yogis and yoginis across the world switched from yoga pants to their birthday suits to perform yoga poses in the buff. The trend was sparked by Instagram influencer @nude_yogagirl, an anonymous photographer, model, and yogi. She has amassed a huge social media following with aesthetic pictures in which she is seen performing yoga naked. “Doing nude yoga gives me a feeling of freedom,” she explained in an interview, emphasizing body confidence as one of the benefits of working out naked.
The idea may seem absurd to many who are used to exercising in upmarket athleisure and gym-wear including moisture-wicking sports bras and figure-hugging leggings. But when you do it in a private space and in front of a mirror, working out naked can have benefits like enhanced body awareness and improved confidence.
Gym wear is usually made from synthetic fabrics like nylon and polyester, which may have toxic chemicals. A 2023 study published in Environmental Science And Technology focused on brominated flame retardants (BFR), which are used in synthetic fabrics, and may have adverse health effects such as hormonal disruption, and thyroid disease. The study also found that work out clothes made from synthetic fabric and treated with chemicals can be absorbed through skin.
So, maybe you can consider going naked while exercising.
Working out naked may not be for everyone, but it has some benefits:
Working out without clothes can help you become more aware of your body’s movements and sensations. “This can lead to better form and technique during workout,” says fitness expert Yash Agarwal.
During a 2018 study published in the Journal of Happiness Studies, participants who practiced non-sexual social nudity in private or in public had a positive body image, and higher self-esteem. If you embrace your body as it is, it can boost self-esteem and body positivity, and help you feel more confident in your skin.
Without your workout clothes, your body can cool down more effectively. “It can potentially make your workouts more comfortable, especially in warmer environments,” says the expert.
If the benefits of exercising do not motivate you to take out time to sweat it out, working out naked may encourage you. The novelty of nude workouts may make exercise feel more fun and engaging. This can motivate you to stick with your fitness routine.
Being nude while working out can enhance the feeling of freedom and promote mindfulness. “This can allow you to focus more on your workout sessions and less on external distractions,” says the expert.
Gym clothes are usually tight, and so they can rub against your skin and irritate it. Exposing your skin to the air while working out can improve circulation and may contribute to healthier skin.
Working out alone allows for privacy and the freedom to focus on your own pace and preferences. This can be ideal for those who are new to nude exercise or who feel self-conscious. But participating in nude workouts can foster a sense of community and acceptance, especially in group settings where everyone shares a common goal. Also, communal naked activity may increase a person’s body appreciation by reducing anxiety related to their physique, as per a 2021 study published in the Journal of Sex Research.
Here are some steps you can follow:
Here are some exercises you can try with your clothes:
Using equipment while working out nude can be beneficial, but requires careful consideration. “Make sure the equipment you choose is clean and comfortable to use without your clothes, and ensure it won’t cause any friction or discomfort. Options like yoga mats or resistance bands can be practical choices for working out naked,” says Agarwal.
You may initially be conscious about working out naked, but it has some benefits. Exercising nude can be good for your skin, self-esteem and confidence. All you have to do is listen to your body, stay hydrated, and enjoy working out naked.
