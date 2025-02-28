Walking with ankle weights is beneficial: 5 reasons to wear them

Walking is an easy and a great way to stay healthy and fit. Push yourself a bit more by using wearable weights. Know why walking with ankle weights is good for you.

Before stepping out for a walk, don’t just tie your shoelaces. Wear ankle weights to boost the intensity of your exercise. They are weights attached to a broad strap that nicely wraps around the ankle.‌ The straps come in black and bright colours, but they are not a fashion accessory. They can make the walking movement harder, as they add resistance to the workout. The increased resistance can help you lose weight and improve your leg and hip muscle strength. Clearly, walking with ankle weights can help you achieve your fitness goals.

What are ankle weights?

They are a fitness training tool used to intensify any exercise by building resistance, improving endurance and impacting overall performance. “Usually available as adjustable worn straps, these ankle weight straps are intended to provide extra weight resistance during a training session,” says fitness expert Aman Puri.

So, you can try walking with ankle weights for more resistance. The wearable weights are fabricated and filled with metals and sands. They come in multiple colours and variable weights according to the individual’s need. These weights specifically target the hip, thigh and leg muscles.

What are the benefits of walking with ankle weights?

While the usual walking has benefits, wearing ankle weights may be better for you. Walking with ankle weights may be more effective than normal walking exercise, as per research published in the Journal Of Exercise Rehabilitation in 2017. Here are some benefits of walking with ankle weights:

1. Enhances muscle strength

Walking with ankle weights can help to improve the strength of your lower body, especially your legs and hips. “With additional weight, muscles start working hard. This leads to their toning and strengthening, particularly the hamstring, calf and quadricep muscles,” says Puri.

2. Enhances stability and balance

These weights do more than adding versatility to your daily walking regime. Walking with ankle weights can help to improve stability and balance. “This combination can help to overcome the chance of falls by improving coordination and stabilising muscles around the ankle, hip and knee,” says the expert.

3. Improves joint health

Walking with ankle weights can be good for your joints. Regularly using them can help to improve your overall joint strength, according to research published in Gait & Posture in 2020. The improved resistance can help to improve joint movements especially ankle, hip, and knee joints.

4. Helps to manage weight

Wearing ankle weights during walking can help to burn calories and manage weight. “Your body will require extra energy when you walk with the tied weights,” shares Puri. This can stimulate energy production from the stored body fat, and lead to calorie burning. “Walking at 2 miles per hour for 30 minutes with ankle weights can burn approximately 70 to 80 calories,” says the expert.

5. Supports heart health

Wearing these weights around ankles can be beneficial for your heart. It can help to reduce cardiovascular disease risk, according to research published in the Journal of Taibah University Medical Sciences in 2016. Walking with ankle weights puts more weight on your legs, which demands extra effort. “This increases blood circulation and increases oxygen uptake,” says the expert. It is the process of taking in oxygen and making use of it to supply energy to your organs and tissues. “When it increases, it improves heart rhythm, and heart health,” says the expert.

Does walking with ankle weights increase bone density?

“Wearing ankle weights while walking can stimulate bone growth, which can help to prevent the risk of developing bone diseases like osteoporosis,” says the expert. Wearing these weights can help to build the muscles that support the joints, especially the knee, hip and ankles.

If you are at risk of developing bone loss, adding light ankle weights into your walking routine can be a good way to maintain bone health. “Combine it with a diet rich in calcium, magnesium and vitamin D to support an increase in bone density,” suggests Puri.

Walking with ankle weights: How to use them?

It is crucial to use ankle weights correctly during walking to prevent injuries.

Choose light ankle weights initially and then gradually increase the weight to intensify. Try selecting an ankle weight between 1 to 2 percent of your body weight for minimising injury.

Always choose a wearable weight that is comfortable when worn with supportive shoes. “This will help to avoid deformity around your ankles or feet,” says Puri.

Strap the weight around your ankles securely as it should not be too loose or tight, otherwise it will create hindrance while walking.

Be mindful of your walking posture while using these weights. Keep your back straight, engage your core, and take small steps to maintain balance. “If you experience difficulty in walking, choose a lighter ankle weight,” says the expert.

What are the downsides of walking with ankle weights?

Although these weights are beneficial, there may be some downsides:

They can lead to muscle imbalance as they only involve limited involvement of hamstring muscles.

Overuse of weights can lead to injuries like sprains and dislocation or cause inflamed tendons (tendinitis).

Ankle weight usage can increase the pressure on your knee joints, worsening pain and inflammation for people with arthritis.

“People with injuries, pregnant women and the elderly must check with a doctor for safe usage to avoid any injuries,” says Puri.

Walking with ankle weights is a good way to add resistance to your workout. Start with lighter weights to prevent injuries. People with arthritis or other health conditions need to consult an expert before using these weights.

