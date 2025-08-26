Search HealthShots…
This 1 yoga pose offers 10 health benefits: Know all about Utkatasana or chair pose

If yoga is your go-to fitness routine, practice Utkatasana (chair pose) for strength, balance, and mental focus, among other health benefits.
Written by: Tavishi Dogra
Updated On: 26 Aug 2025, 10:11 am IST
Inputs from
Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar
Enter these best positions to relieve gas. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock

Utkatasana, also known as Chair Pose, is one of the simplest yet strongest yoga postures, in which the body resembles a chair. Prolonged hold of this asana has powerful benefits for the practitioner. In utkatasana (chair pose), one stands straight with arms lifted, parallel to each other, palms facing each other, bending the knees to bring the thighs parallel to the floor, while pushing the pelvis and hips backwards and keeping the spine straight. While it may seem simple, holding this asana for an extended period is quite challenging.

How to perform utkatasana (chair pose) step by step?

If you’re ready to give Utkatasana (chair pose) a try, follow these steps for proper alignment and technique:

  1. Starting position: Stand tall with your feet together. Ensure your weight is evenly distributed through your heels.
  2. Inhale and raise arms: On an inhale, lift your arms overhead. Keep them parallel to each other with palms facing one another.
  3. Bend the knees: While exhaling, bend your knees and push your hips back, as if you are about to sit in an imaginary chair. Aim to bring your thighs parallel to the ground.
  4. Maintain a straight spine: Keep your spine straight throughout the pose. Tuck your pelvis slightly and engage your core.
  5. Gaze forward: Keep your gaze straight ahead or slightly upward to align your neck with your spine.
  6. Hold the pose: Maintain the pose for 30 seconds to 1 minute, focusing on deep, slow breaths. To exit the pose, straighten your knees and lower your arms while inhaling.

What are the benefits of utkatasana (chair pose)?

Now that you know how to perform the pose, let’s take a closer look at the numerous benefits of Utkatasana (chair pose) shared by yoga expert Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar:

  1. Alignment

Utkatasana fosters better spinal alignment. It helps correct poor posture, including hunchback, and enhances overall balance and stability. Improved alignment can facilitate smoother energy flow throughout the body, contributing to better overall well-being.

2. Lower body strength

One of the most noticeable benefits of Utkatasana is the strengthening of the lower body. As you bend your knees, the muscles in your thighs become actively engaged. Regular practice of this pose tones and strengthens the legs, leading to improved stability in your movements throughout the day.

3. Balance and endurance

Holding Utkatasana challenges your balance and cultivates endurance in your lower body. The concentration required to maintain this pose not only enhances physical balance but also mental balance, which is essential for everyday activities.

Chair pose for toned legs. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock

4. Flat feet correction

If you struggle with flat feet, Utkatasana may be especially helpful. The pose encourages proper foot placement and strengthens foot muscles, which can help correct alignment and contribute to better stability over time.

5. Central body weight loss

While Utkatasana primarily targets the lower body, it also activates your core. This core engagement is crucial for achieving balance in the pose. It can lead to toning of the waist and loss of central body weight, making it an effective practice for those looking to engage their core while maintaining full-body stability.

6. Digestive health

Practising Utkatasana stimulates and strengthens your core muscles, which can enhance the function of your internal organs, especially those involved in digestion. This level of engagement can improve blood flow to the digestive organs, helping alleviate a variety of digestive issues.

7. Muscle toning

Utkatasana is not only about lower body strength; it also offers a full-body workout. It helps tone the back, waist, neck, and shoulders. By keeping your arms lifted, you engage upper-body muscles, leading to a comprehensive toning effect.

8. Pelvic floor strengthening

The engagement of core muscles also activates the pelvic floor. Stronger pelvic floor muscles can enhance reproductive health, improve muscle control, and contribute to overall physical health.

9. Joint health

The posture engages multiple joints, including the knees, hips, and ankles. Incorporating long holds can enhance joint strength and improve stamina. This aspect is particularly beneficial for maintaining joint health and stability as you age.

10. Mental strength

Lastly, the utkatasana (chair pose) is an excellent way to develop mental strength. Achieving and holding this pose requires focus and determination, fostering discipline in your practice. This translates into improved abilities to handle challenges both on and off the mat.

Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.

About the Author
Tavishi Dogra

Tavishi Dogra is a health journalist with over 8 years of experience in the field. She has built a reputation as a trusted voice, adept at simplifying complex medical information for a broad audience. Her work with prominent media outlets, including RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, and Zee, has honed her skills in effectively communicating health topics to diverse groups. Tavishi's extensive research and expertise in AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy) make her a valuable source of expert advice and the latest updates on leading a healthier lifestyle. Follow her on HealthShots for more insights!

