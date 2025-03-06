Perform the wood chop exercise for a strong core

If you are looking for effective core exercises, make sure to add the wood chop exercise to your regime. This can also be done with no equipment as well as by using a cable machine or dumbbells

Core strength is a must for everyone, and not just for athletes or gym-goers. Whether you are putting on your shoes, lifting groceries or playing with your children, you use your core muscles. Right from your abdominals to obliques, they are all involved in some way or the other. This means you need to focus on your core along with other parts of your body. When it comes to classic and effective core-strengthening moves, you can’t leave out planks, crunches and dead bugs. However, you should also perform the wood chop exercise, as it can build core strength. The wood-chopping action has a lot more to offer.

What is the wood chop exercise?

It is a functional exercise that mimics the motion of chopping wood. “It involves twisting your torso while moving resistance diagonally across your body,” says fitness expert Abhi Singh Thakur.

The following muscles are worked in the wood chop exercise:

Core muscles (obliques, rectus abdominis and transverse abdominis)

Shoulders (deltoids, rotator cuff)

Back (latissimus dorsi, erector spinae)

Legs and glutes (quads, hamstrings and glutes)

Arms (forearms, biceps and triceps)

Apart from the no equipment option, you can go for a cable machine or something as simple as a resistance band to do this core-strengthening exercise. A 2019 study, published in SAGE Open Medicine, shows that working out with resistance bands offers similar strength gains to using other gym equipment.

What are the benefits of the wood chop exercise?

Here are some benefits of the wood chop exercise:

Builds core strength : “The wood chop exercise involves the twisting motion that targets core muscles, including obliques and rectus abdominis,” says the expert. During a 2017 study, published in the Journal Of Strength And Conditioning Research, the wood chop exercise was found to be a reliable method to strengthen core muscles.

: “The wood chop exercise involves the twisting motion that targets core muscles, including obliques and rectus abdominis,” says the expert. During a 2017 study, published in the Journal Of Strength And Conditioning Research, the wood chop exercise was found to be a reliable method to strengthen core muscles. Helps with fat loss : When done at a fast pace or with heavy resistance, it elevates the heart rate. “This can help with fat loss and endurance,” says the expert.

: When done at a fast pace or with heavy resistance, it elevates the heart rate. “This can help with fat loss and endurance,” says the expert. Improves flexibility : The upward and downward motion of the wood chop exercise engages the shoulders, improving flexibility and control. Increasing flexibility can decrease the number of injuries, according to research published in Sports Medicine in 2004.

: The upward and downward motion of the wood chop exercise engages the shoulders, improving flexibility and control. Increasing flexibility can decrease the number of injuries, according to research published in Sports Medicine in 2004. Engages the entire body: While it’s mainly a core exercise, it also works the legs, glutes, shoulders and arms, making it an effective full-body movement.

How to do the wood chop exercise?

Follow these steps to perform the wood chop exercise:

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart.

Bring your hands together as if holding a weight.

Lower your hands toward one knee while twisting your torso.

Quickly rotate your body and swing your hands toward the opposite shoulder.

Variations of wood chop exercise

To avoid your workout getting monotonous, try these variations:

1. Cable wood chop

Attach the cable handle to the highest setting on a cable machine.

Stand sideways to the cable machine with feet shoulder-width apart.

Hold the handle with both hands and rotate your torso as you bring the cable diagonally downward across your body.

Finish near your opposite hip while keeping your core engaged.

Slowly return to the start and repeat for 10-15 reps per side.

2. Dumbbell wood chop

You can do this exercise with a dumbbell by holding it with your hands in front of you.

Lower the dumbbell toward one knee by twisting your torso.

Explosively rotate your body as you lift the dumbbell diagonally toward the opposite shoulder.

Slowly lower the dumbbell and repeat for 10-15 reps per side.

3. Medicine ball wood chop

Hold a medicine ball with your hands.

Lower it toward one side while rotating your torso.

Explosively swing the ball upward toward the opposite side.

For a power move, you can slam the ball on the ground instead of swinging it up.

4. Kettlebell wood chop

Hold a kettlebell with both hands.

Lower it toward one knee while keeping your back straight.

Rotate your torso and swing the kettlebell upward across your body.

Control the motion and engage your core throughout the wood chop exercise.

5. Resistance band wood chop

Attach a resistance band to a sturdy object at chest height.

Hold the band with your hands and stand sideways to the anchor point.

Rotate your torso and pull the band diagonally across your body.

Return slowly to the start position to maintain tension.

Who should avoid the wood chop exercise?

It is beneficial for many people, but some people should avoid it:

People with lower back pain should not do it, as the twisting motion may strain their spine.

People with shoulder or rotator cuff injuries should skip it, as overhead movements can aggravate the injury.

Individuals with hernia or abdominal issues should not do the wood chop exercise, as the core engagement might cause discomfort.

“This exercise can be done by beginners, but if done incorrectly, it can lead to strain or injury. So, they need to make sure their form is correct,” says Thakur.

The wood chop exercise can be part of your core-strengthening workout. Make sure the form is correct to avoid injuries while doing the exercise, which can be done without equipment or with the help of a cable machine, dumbbells and resistance bands.

