Resistance training for diabetes management: 5 reasons why it’s a must

Exercise plays a crucial role in blood sugar management for people with diabetes. But, strength training in particular can be more effective than aerobic exercise. Get to know how strength training for diabetes is beneficial!

The benefits of exercise for a fit body and mind exist for people at all ages and stages of life. A daily exercise routine, however, may especially be beneficial for anyone with chronic health conditions such as type 2 diabetes. Strength training, in particular, can be beneficial in preventing or managing type 2 diabetes. Not just for building muscle mass, resistance training can curb its cumbersome after-effects, including spiked blood sugar levels. Insulin is a hormone produced by our pancreas that helps regulate blood sugar levels. When the body is unable to produce ample insulin or can not use it, diabetes occurs. Many people can dodge this challenging health condition through lifestyle tweaks like consuming a healthy diet and exercising. But to better manage this condition, resistance training for diabetes may be helpful.

Benefits of strength training for diabetes

The liver plays a crucial role in managing blood sugar levels and the development of diabetes. It is this organ that is responsible for producing, storing, and controlling blood sugar levels. If there is excess fat production in the body, it can pile up in the liver, leading to inflammation or eventual liver failure. Overweight or obese people is more prone to both liver disease and diabetes.

The liver is supposed to produce glucose only under fasting conditions. But if insulin signaling tissue does not function well, the liver releases glucose into the bloodstream even after consuming carbohydrates. So, when the blood sugar levels are persistently high, there is more risk of getting diabetes. According to research published in the Journal of Endocrinology, weight training can help reduce liver fat and improve blood sugar levels in people with obesity and those with diabetes.

Check out some more benefits of resistance training for diabetes:

1. Better insulin sensitivity

Strength training can help improve insulin sensitivity, as per the Comprehensive Physiology Journal. But how? When you lift weights or do other strength training exercises, you are not only increasing your muscle size but are also letting your body process glucose more efficiently without the need for more insulin.

As per the Journal of Sports Medicine, aerobic exercise surely has its own benefits, but it alone can not produce the same level of muscle mass and strength as resistance exercises. So, strength training can become a great option for those who are looking for ways to curb insulin needs in the body.

2. Improved blood sugar

Just like aerobic exercises, strength training can help people with diabetes manage their blood glucose, as per the Diabetes Care Journal. Resistance training can regulate blood sugar for a longer duration than aerobic exercise. The blood sugar-lowering effects of strength training can last up to 24 hours.

3. Easy-to-follow

Many people find it difficult to hit the minimum recommended target of 150 minutes of aerobic exercise every week, as suggested by the American Diabetes Association. A study published in the Journal of Medicine and Science in Sports and Exercise shows that only 24 percent of adults between the ages of 18 and 55 and only 2 percent of adults over the age of 65 are able to meet that target.

In that case, strength training comes into the picture as it is time-efficient and can be easily done at home using your body weight. You may do push-ups, squats, or lunges. Some other exercises might require minimal equipment like resistance bands. So, no more excuses to get moving!

4. Helps maintain muscle mass

We all know that we start to lose muscle mass after the age of 30. This phenomenon accelerates by age 60. Loss of muscle mass can prove detrimental to overall health and increase the risk of chronic diseases. Moreover, declining muscle strength and loss of mobility as we age, has chances of reducing our overall physical activity which can worsen challenges around blood sugar management.

5. Better cardiovascular health

Diabetic patients suffer from high glucose levels that can damage their blood vessels and the nerves that control their heart and blood vessels. With time, this damage can weaken cardiovascular health, leading to heart disease. Diabetic patients also tend to develop heart disease at a younger age than their non-diabetic counterparts. A study published in the Journal of Medicine and Science in Sports and Medicine demonstrates the benefits of strength training on diabetes risk and cardiovascular disease.

How to start resistance training for diabetes management?

In strength training, we work against a force to build muscle strength and endurance. It is one of the most effective ways to enhance health and fitness, and it is extremely great for people with diabetes. There are some tips to help you start your fitness journey with strength training safely and effectively.

1. Start slow

If you are a beginner in the gym, it is always best to start slow and slowly increase the weight and intensity of your workouts with time. It is important to pay attention to your body and take breaks when needed.

2. Never skip your warm-up

You should head straight to lifting weights, it is important to prep your body for weight training by warming up every time before. As said, warming up helps get your body in motion for exercise, and cooling down helps mitigate the risk of injuries.

3. Exercise control

Perform each exercise by practising proper control. Avoid lifting weights very quickly.

4. Breathe properly

Keep your breaths deep and even throughout your workout. A general rule is to exhale while lifting weights against gravity and vice versa.

5. Keep yourself hydrated

Exercise and sweat can leave you feeling dehydrated. So, make sure you drink ample water before, during, and after your workout.

6. Monitor blood sugar levels

Keep a close check on your blood sugar levels before and after your workout. If you have high blood sugar, you might need to adjust your insulin dose or postpone your workout. If they are too low, you might need to munch on a snack before or during your workout.