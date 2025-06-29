This pushup variation is a winner for weight loss and a stronger core!

Looking for a variation of pushups for upper body strength and weight loss? Then learn how to do spiderman pushups.

When you think of an exercise that can be done just about anywhere, your mind will probably take you to pushups. It may seem like a basic and simple exercise, but it is great for your upper body. Want to build hip mobility as well? Then try one of the variations of this popular bodyweight exercise — spiderman pushups. It is not just a core strengthening exercise, but also the perfect move for your hips. It is quite a challenging move, which is why you should know how to do them the right way. Once you nail the classic pushups, you can graduate to this variation.

What are spiderman pushups?

To do the classic pushup, you need to get on all fours, place your hands a little bit wider than your shoulders, and move your body up and down. The spiderman pushup is its advanced variation. “This exercise involves additional movement of taking the knee towards the elbow. This is for those who want to intensify their pushup workout,” says fitness expert Aman Puri. Spiderman pushups resemble the spider foot- stepping movement.

The muscles worked during spiderman pushups are:

The pectorals, muscles in the upper chest

Anterior deltoids, located at the front of the shoulder

Triceps, located at the back of the upper arm

Abdominis muscle, located in the front as well as the sides of the abdomen

Oblique muscles, pair of muscles on the sides of the abdomen

Hip flexors, located at the front of the hip

Quadriceps, located at the front of the thigh

Hamstrings, located at the back of the thigh

Since so many muscles are involved in spiderman pushups, this exercise can be a full-body challenge.

What are spiderman pushups good for?

Here are some of the benefits of spiderman pushups:

1. Strengthen core

Spiderman pushups require rapid sideway movement of legs till the triceps to meet the elbow. “This increases the involvement of oblique muscles, helping strengthen the internal and external parts of the core,” says the expert. Strengthening the core is important, as decreased core muscle strength is associated with low back pain, according to research published in the Journal Of Sports Science And Medicine.

2. Enhance hip mobility

If you sit for long, then you will complain about tight hips. Do spiderman pushups to build hip mobility. Due to the extension and flexion of the hip area while moving the legs in an upward direction, this exercise improves the flexibility and overall mobility of the hips.

3. Work on upper body strengthening

Pushup chest movements engage upper body muscles like pectorals, deltoids, and triceps, which helps improve upper body movement and muscle strength. “It helps stabilise joint movements, particularly those of the elbow and shoulder,” says Puri.

4. Help lose weight

Spiderman pushups involve intense movements of the legs, arms, back and chest muscles. It challenges balance and coordination that calls for a high energy demand. This in turn helps burn calories and lose weight. Adding pushups, including its variations, to an aerobic exercise routine can increase energy metabolism, which can lead to burning of more calories, as per a study published in The New England Journal Of Medicine.

5. Improve stability and coordination

Spiderman pushups involve movements that require proper coordination. After all, you need to maintain the balance of your body in a high plank position while performing the exercise. This leads to improvement in body coordination and control. Improving balance is important, as it is a risk factor for several injuries, as per a study published in The Journal Of Strength And Conditioning Research.

How to do spiderman pushups?

Spiderman pushups are challenging but follow these steps to do the exercise the right way:

1. Lie on the floor in a pushup start position with your hands placed wider below your shoulder width, and keep your back and legs straight.

2. Lower your chest down towards the ground like performing the classic pushup.

3. Hold your chest parallel to the ground while lowering your body and lift your right leg bringing your knee outwards and up towards your right elbow.

4. Raise your back and repeat the same with your left leg.

You can start with 2 to 3 sets of 6 to 8 reps to reap the benefits of this variation of pushups.

Who should not do spiderman pushups?

Here are some of the people who should avoid performing spiderman pushups:

Beginners, as it requires a lot of balance and coordination.

As it is an exercise that requires full-body strength, people recovering from arm, hip, knee and back injuries should particularly avoid performing spiderman pushups.

Older people should also avoid performing this exercise, as it requires high balance and strength which decreases as the body ages. This raises the risk of falls and injuries.

Spiderman pushups challenge the core, which is why they are good for upper body strength and balance. They are also beneficial for people with tight hips, as they can help to improve hip mobility. But it is an advanced variation of pushups, so certain people, including beginners, should avoid performing the exercise.